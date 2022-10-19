Fishing report: How local guide caught 82 smallmouth bass on 82 consecutive casts

This is the time of year when you have a chance of catching a personal-best walleye, smallmouth bass, muskellunge, lake trout (in Lake Erie, where the season is open), salmon (in Lake Ontario tributaries), trout (steelhead or brown) and other species. The weather can be an issue. Let’s hope the wind stops blowing for some lake action.

Magical day on Lake Erie

While scouting for upcoming guide trips, Capt. Jeff Hippert of Lake Erie Trophy Bass Charters enjoyed an unbelievable day on Lake Erie. “Any time you fish Erie in the months of April, May, October, November and even December, the potential is there to have a great day on the water you will not soon forget,” Hippert said. “After a slow start, we ran into a large school of smallmouth bass that was one of the biggest that I have ever seen. After catching 10 in a row, I decided to try and keep track of how many we caught. It was incredible. We caught 82 smallies on 82 consecutive casts. By the end of the day, we caught 117 bass.”

We live in a special place for fishing. This area within 30 miles of Buffalo recently was named in the Top 10 in the country for bass fishing by Bassmasters Magazine. It’s days like these that leave you with your head shaking. The best depths for Hippert were 37 to 42 feet of water. Best lures were 3- to 4-inch swimbaits on a 1/4- to 3/8-ounce swimbait head, 3/8-ounce Ned baits, 1/4- to 3/8-ounce blade baits, and drop shot rigs. All these lures are very productive this time of year.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that trout have piled into the Cattaraugus Creek. The Route 5 and 20 bridge has been very busy. Stevens says purchasing a Seneca Reservation license can help get away from the crowds. Anglers are catching a ton of fresh trout every day on just about every kind of bait. Gold and silver spinners are productive. Pink egg sacs seem to be the hot ticket. Recent rain and snow could affect the creek conditions. Smaller- to medium-sized streams will be the first to clear and the weekend weather looks good.

In the October Slamfest hosted by WNY Bassmasters to benefit the UB Fishing Team last Sunday, the lunker bass for the day was a 6.32-pound largemouth caught by Joe Ferraro when high winds forced teams off Lake Erie before the contest was over. The winning team of Bowers, Schwab and Costello topped the field with a five-fish bag of 23.98 pounds under some very difficult conditions. Matt Wilson of Wheatfield, fishing in the contest, headed to Lake Erie first thing in the morning and he was greeted with 4- and 5-foot waves. Fishing the round house area, he used Ned rigs, tubes and drop shot rigs, but needed larger profile baits in the muddy conditions to get fish to hit. His big bass was a 5.53-pound smallmouth, which took second for big bass overall. His highlight was catching two bass on an Alabama rig. He placed fourth overall with 19.49 pounds for five bass. Lake Erie is pretty riled up from recent winds and rain, so it may take a few days for things to settle down.

Niagara River

From shore, casters are doing very well. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls says that he is getting a nice mix of walleye, brown trout and plenty of salmon. He also caught an occasional lake trout while targeting other species. Some of the salmon are silver, so they are still fresh entering the system. Thanks to recent wind and rain, Ziehm reports that visibility is around 3 feet as of Monday. He has been catching everything on mixed color combinations of chartreuse and silver with reds using a No. 4 and No. 5 spinner with 12-pound test line. Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield says that salmon were being caught left and right off the NYPA fishing platform earlier this week. Baits used were chartreuse crazy eggs, natural egg sacs and twistertails. Some drift fishermen used peach-colored trout beads to take trout and salmon. In the personal best department, Mike Baio Jr. of Youngstown caught a 13-pound walleye on a homemade worm harness near Fort Niagara. He was drifting his harness outfitted with gold blades and red and gold beads in the current in 30 feet of water on a three-way rig. Boaters are picking up salmon in Devil’s Hole and some trout are starting to hit along Artpark, reports Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle. If you catch a lake trout, remember that the season is closed until Dec. 1. Kwikfish, MagLips, beads, egg sacs and minnows should catch trout. Salmon prefer treated egg skein. All are fished off three-way rigs. Some perch are being caught around Lewiston, but that is starting to slow. Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reports bass fishing has been good in the upper river above Niagara Falls. He has picked up big bass on shiners, paddle tails and drop shots next to Strawberry Island and in the east river.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Mixed bag action on the Oak Orchard River, and mostly salmon action on other area smaller tributaries reports Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Most anglers report good fishing. Recent rains and Erie Canal discharges should help attract more fish into the systems. Decent flows are being reported in Johnson Creek, Sandy Creek and the Oak. Salmon seem to be spread out in the Oak and Johnson Creek says Bierstine. Runs should continue into November. Casters are picking up browns, Atlantic salmon and steelhead. In the Oak Orchard River Fall Brawl, a 24.80-pound Salmon River king reeled in by Capt. Jonathan Ross of Hamlin is leading the charge. There is still time to sign up at the Route 18 Tackle shop. Second place is Lou Rodriguez of Rochester with a 23.9-pound king while Scott Beck of Kent is third with a king out of the Oak. The contest ends on Oct. 30.

Fishing has been very slow in the small to midsize tributaries reports guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters. He said more rain and more cold weather is needed to get things rolling. Weather is changing quickly and we should see good numbers of brown trout and a few early steelhead, usually by Halloween. The East Pier in Olcott is fully open for casters seeking salmon and trout. Fish have started to arrive at Burt Dam in better numbers according to reports by Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott as water flows increase. King salmon and coho salmon are being caught at the dam area and fish are being taken between the dam and the lake. Pier action is a bit slow, but some fish are being caught by casting spoons, spinners, stickbaits and drifting egg skein under a float. Chris Trzaska of Buffalo hit a king salmon off the Wilson pier casting a Chuck Booker green metallic No. 4 spinner. There have been no reports out in the lake.

Chautauqua Lake

Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that high winds have limited fishing opportunities. He caught some walleyes and white bass vertical jigging, but the wind forced them to abandon some of the better spots. No. 7 and No. 9 jigging Rapalas produced fish in the 20- to 25-foot depth range. There have been many small yellow perch as well. Sperry is getting reports of walleyes hitting after dark in shallow water, like the spring bite. F9 and F11 Rapalas, Challenger minnows and other floating stick baits cast from shore or by boat will work. There are many groups of fishermen targeting perch. Fathead minnows and small jigs will get them. Water temperature was 57 degrees last Sunday but it’s going to continue to cool this week.