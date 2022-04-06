Fishing report: Great fishing in streams as fresh fish arrive

Yellow perch are starting to cooperate on Lake Erie, brown trout are hitting lures along the Lake Ontario shallows, and the ice is almost gone for another year, except at the base of Niagara Falls. The Niagara County Bullhead Tournament starts April 8 at 5 p.m. The Tri-County Trout Derby in Arcade is this weekend, too.

Inland trout updates

Stocking continues throughout the region. For updates on locations and numbers, call the Randolph Hatchery hotline at 716-358-2050. Inland lakes and ponds such as Hyde Park Lake, Gill Creek and Oppenheim Park Pond in Niagara County are stocked now. Main Park Pond, the ponds in Sprague Brook Park and Westwood Park Pond in Erie County should be stocked. The Tri-County Trout Derby will be held Saturday and Sunday along a nine-mile stretch of Cattaraugus Creek in the Arcade area. While it is too late to register online, you can register between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Pioneer Motorsports on Friday and anytime at the Arcade VFW, which is derby headquarters at 550 W. Main Street, Arcade. There are 400 tagged fish for catching. Check out www.arcadechamber.org.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Streams are fishing great, according to Danny Jankowiak of Buffalo. A bunch of fresh fish have arrived in what seems to be every system flowing into the Great Lake. A variety of baits and flies are successful, including stone flies and egg patterns. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that 18 Mile Creek has been very productive using white and olive marabou jigs. Clear Creek has been very busy as fresh runs of trout have moved in. Marabou jigs are working well. Cattaraugus Creek has been prime, with lots of steelhead. Smallmouth bass have started to move in. Everything from worms and egg sacs to spoons and spinners are working in the Catt. The first decent perch report came from Ryland King of Blasdell. They were fishing a few miles east of Cattaraugus Creek in 60 to 65 feet of water and caught a good mix of different size yellow perch. Brad Thiele of Porter has a good tip for perch that are tight to the bottom. Many times, they are there, you just can’t always see them on a graph because they are so tight to the bottom structure. Thiele says to try and lay a minnow on the bottom with slack line and lift slowly. This is best done with a medium to medium-light action rod, so you get that load up before they feel it. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla had his best opener ever. He was on search mode and found fish between Sturgeon Point and Cattaraugus Creek in 60 feet of water. Heading further east produced more fish until he ended up with 45 nice ones, catching them whle jigging and drifting. Many were around 14 inches long. Ed Schintzius says that the boat docks should be put in at Hanover by the last week of April and the fish cleaning station should be open by May 1. The Southtowns Walleye Association’s Harry Smith Installation Dinner and Awards will be held April 30 at its clubhouse in Hamburg. Call Tom at 716-649-9180 for details.

Niagara River

Some trout have been hitting offshore in the gorge, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. He has been doing decent on his homemade jigs and No. 5 white and chartreuse spinners. He caught two steelhead and six lake trout and caught two out-of-season walleyes that were immediately released before the weekend and a couple of steelies on Monday. He reports there was still a bit of ice in river. Take note that there is still a large ice bridge below Niagara Falls. When it goes, look out. Water visibility was around three feet on Monday. Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reports that most of the river ice has cleared. There is some ice on Erie off Hamburg Beach, but we may not see that in the river. River water was very dirty, but cleared up by Sunday. Local guides will start fishing mid-week again unless the ice bridge goes. Anglers are getting perch around the marinas on Grand Island, as well as along River Road. There is quite a bit of floating debris. The NYPA fishing facilities are now open. Call 716-286-6662 for updates.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Brown trout action is picking up along the Lake Ontario shoreline. From the Niagara Bar to Point Breeze, there has been pretty good brown trout fishing this year, according to Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. Most of the fish have been “cookie cutter” browns in the 2- to 4-pound range. Best baits for Yablonsky have been 3-inch stickbaits and Dream Weaver Super Slim spoons. Goby patterns have been best. Focus your efforts in 8-12 feet of water. Best lead lengths have been 30-60 feet back for spoons on riggers down 5 feet. When running boards, put your lures 100-150 feet back for sticks. Best stick lures have been the Junior Challengers in Ladybug and brown trout. Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Charters did well on browns over the weekend at the Oak, with those same size browns working 6 to 10 feet of water with Bay Rat BT Candy lures 100 feet behind his boards. The best waters were from Lakeside Beach to Green Harbor. Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing did the same out of Rochester, but mixed in with his catch was a 20-pound king salmon – his first of the season. In the tributaries, Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters found a few browns and steelhead in the tributaries, but pickings have been slim for him. A black woolie bugger worked during a stonefly hatch over the weekend. On the Oak Orchard River, Ron Bierstine of Oak Orchard Tackle reports that the water is a notch less than medium and going clear. Through the past weekend and beginning part of this week, reports of a few hook-ups came by working the holes, the dam or swinging spawning staging spots. Look for fish going to gravel with the water temperature warming this week. Look for hook-ups by covering the different water and putting in a few hours. A brown or two should be mixed in. Other area smaller tributaries are dropping toward low and clear and warming through this week. Some rain in the forecast could help. Suckers are here and there, and they will entertain you. More bass should be in the mix. The Niagara County Bullhead Tournament runs from 5 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Best two bullhead total weight wins the cash. Entry fee is $10 for ages 13 and older for a 100 percent cash payout. Junior anglers ages 12 and under are free with merchandise prizes. The tournament is open to any Niagara County waters. The tiebreaker will be the length of an angler's best two bullheads. The official weigh-in will take place Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilson Conservation Club in Wilson. Register for the contest at CMC Auto on Lake Street in Wilson. No boats. For further information, contact Eric at 716-628-6078. Roy Letcher of Burt, a previous winner of the tourney, shared these tips on catching bullhead this time of year: “Best baits are worms, leeches and shrimp. I prefer to use 12- to 17-pound test line with a one-half to one ounce sinker on the bottom of the line. Use No. 6 hooks up six inches from the bottom and another 18 inches above the sinker.”

Chautauqua Lake

They’re getting crappies in the canals again, but it has been sporadic with the weather fluctuations, according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. A few days of sun and warmer temperatures should really get things rolling. Minimum size on crappies is now 10 inches.

National Walleye Tour on Detroit River

Some local anglers fished the National Walleye Tour last weekend, and we will give you an update in Scattershots on Sunday.

Eugene Pauszek passes at 70

Outdoor writer Eugene Pauszek, 70, of Dunkirk, passed away on April 1. He penned his “Sportsman’s Journal” column for many years in the Dunkirk Observer. He was a member of the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club and began the “Take-A-Kid” Fishing program, sharing his enthusiasm for fishing and Lake Erie. He wanted younger generations to enjoy the outdoors. He will be missed.

