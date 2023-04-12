We knew it would happen. More consistent, warmer weather would provide more consistent fishing throughout the region. Timing is everything, and it looks like it could be great for the Niagara County Bullhead Tournament this weekend. Perch and bass are snapping in Lake Erie; salmon and brown trout are hitting more readily in Lake Ontario.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Perch fishing in Lake Erie took off when the winds cooperated according to Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla. Side docks at the state launch were being installed this week at Sunset Bay. They are already in at Hanover. Brzuszkiewicz found a school of fish in 55 feet of water inside the mud line between Cattaraugus Creek and Sturgeon Point on Monday. He caught a good mix of perch between 10 and 15 inches long. The perch loved larger minnows and shunned the tiny ones. At the same time, Mike Fox of Youngstown was doing the same thing off Sturgeon Point in 53 feet of water with his fishing buddy Ethan Brolinski of Lewiston. They caught perch up to 15½ inches long. Some perch were caught off Myers Reef, so you don’t have to fish on top of other boats – there are plenty of perch to catch. If you catch a walleye, remember that the season doesn’t open until May 1. The Southtowns Walleye Perch Tournament is April 22. Check out www.southtownswalleye.com or call Tom Chiavetta at 208-4245. You do not need to be a member to participate.

Capt. Jeff Hippert of Lake Erie Trophy Bass Charters hit the water on Monday and was rewarded with some great smallmouth bass action to help kick off his season. Hippert insists that some of the biggest bass of the season can be caught in the next 3-4 weeks, coming out of the deeper water wintering locations. Bass can be found in 5 to 38 feet of water, moving shallower as the waters warm as they head into their traditional spawning areas. The fish are feeding heavily as they prepare for the spawn according to Hippert. Fish in the 5- to 8-pound class are being caught using Ned rigs, small jigs, tubes, jerk baits and crank baits. He prefers 6½- to 7½-foot spinning rods rigged with 6- to 10-pound fluorocarbon line.

Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports that stocking for inland trout has been taking place even with high water levels. Good numbers of trout remain in 18 Mile Creek in Hamburg, including a decent number of drop back steelhead. A good number of Quillbacks and smallmouth bass are moving into the tributaries, being caught while fishing steelhead jigs and a mix of other baits, including worms and salted minnows. Trout fishing has been steady on Clear Creek according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving, mainly caught on pink egg sacs. Cattaraugus Creek is high and muddy, bringing in catfish. Worms and suckers are working well. Mark Dzimian of Lake View headed to a tributary near Hamburg with his son Nicholas and they had a fun morning reeling in small trout using a No. 2 Panther Martin spinner in black and gold, as well as Trout Magnets under a tiny float. Use a slow retrieve with the spinners.

Niagara River

Capt. Joe Marra of Niagara Rainbow Charters reports some success drifting the lower Niagara River and Niagara Bar area to catch a mixed bag of trout. Water clarity was still at the mercy of wind and rain effects, but he caught fish from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar off Fort Niagara. On Monday, he caught browns on the bar and at the fort using minnows. Some steelhead and lake trout are available in Devil’s Hole and along Artpark. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls hit the Niagara Gorge the end of the week in the pouring rain and wind. Conditions were good before that, and he caught several lake trout and steelhead. This past weekend, water conditions were tough with water visibility above the powerplant at 3 feet and a 1½ feet below the power plant. Conditions continued to improve Sunday into Monday. He landed a few rainbows below the powerplant on blue and chartreuse mixed No. 4 spinners.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Wade Winch of North Tonawanda and Adam Gierach of Pendleton fished out of Olcott on Sunday and worked the water in 13 to 18 feet with jointed Scatter Raps in various colors. They netted 13 browns and one king. Matt Vogt of Newfane trolled the shoreline off Wilson and Olcott in 5 to 30 feet of water with stickbaits. Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Thrillseeker Sportfishing reports tough fishing in the lake due to excessive mud water. Find the mixed water that offers some clarity and warmth. So far, it’s a great spring because of the variety of fish being caught in the lake. When the mud clears, look out. Most fish are being caught in 10 to 80 feet of water depending on where better water color meets the warmer water.

In the tributaries, Mark Plennert of Niagara Falls reports that smaller streams are clearing and he switched over to black wooly buggers to take trout. Ron Bierstine of Oak Orchard Tackle says that there are steelhead to be had in the Oak, but visibility was only 1 to 2 feet. Suckers and bass are moving into the lower sections of the tributaries. The Niagara County Bullhead Contest starts Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $10 for ages 13 and older. Kids 12 and under are free for a special youth division. Call Eric at 628-6078 for details.

Chautauqua Lake

The crappie bite is good in the marina canals according to Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Use 1/32- to 1/16-ounce jigs tipped with an emerald shiner or twister tail/split tail. Slip bobbers work great, but a clip-on float works fine in shallow water. Mini Mites and tubes are working as well.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake: Lake trout action remains good to very good from 130 to 160 feet of water according to Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Some are fishing deeper and likely doing well. Perch action is in full swing out of Union Springs. Angler pressure is high there. Heavy rains have “murked” up stretches of the lake. Keep an eye out for debris, especially on the lake’s south end. Water levels are high.

Seneca Lake: Lake trout action appears to be slow says Gaulke. Good numbers of fish abound from Sampson State Park north to Geneva. Action left a lot to be desired recently. Depths from 120 feet to 180 feet held fish. A few anglers are catching perch. Expect fair to good landlocked salmon action out of Watkins Glen.

Keuka Lake: Expect good lake trout fishing throughout the water column, both in shallow and deep water. Perch action should be good. Smallmouth are showing up, but are lethargic this time of year.

Skaneateles/Owasco Lake: Expect good perch action on both waterways. After the warm-up this week, expect to see some smallmouth bass move shallow.