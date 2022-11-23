Fishing report: Finger Lakes are places to fish while waiting for area waters to clear

Happy Thanksgiving! After record-setting snowfall in parts of Western New York, finding consistent fishing action will not be easy. However, there are places to wet a line if you focus outside of the main lake effect zone.

Finger Lakes

One region that didn’t see a lot of snow was the Finger Lakes. Expect some trout and salmon in the larger Finger Lakes tributaries, according to Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone.

Lake temperatures should be around 49-50 degrees and dropping with cold, windy weather and cold run-off. There should be some good inshore fishing for trout and salmon in Cayuga, Seneca and Skaneateles lakes. Casting and trolling should be productive, Gaulke says. Expect good lake trout jigging action on Keuka Lake and on Skaneateles Lake around spawning areas such as main-lake points. Large perch tend to hang around these same areas to feed on lake trout eggs. Gaulke also expects good lake trout jigging in the northern portion of Cayuga Lake out of the Long Point/Dean’s Cove area. Owasco and Seneca lakes tend to slow down a bit this time of year, but respectable lake trout action can be had on the right days. Fish tend to be in deeper water, typically 80 to 150 feet of water.

Perch fishing should be in full swing on all the Finger Lakes – usually 10 to 30 feet of water is productive, but you may want to look shallower or deeper if you don’t hook any. Larger pike tend to move shallower and activate as water temperatures cool. Fish Conesus, Cayuga, Seneca, and Owasco lakes for northern pike. Look for green weed beds (as opposed to decaying brown weeds).

Bass usually become concentrated, and smallmouth bass tend to gather near sharper dropping wintering areas. Tube jigs, hair jigs and jerk baits can work well. Expect to find largemouth bass around green weeds. They can be shallow this time of year.

Skaneateles Lake was fishing well for bass, perch, lake trout and occasional walleye. Work 10 to 25 feet of water with jerk baits, jigs and small swimbaits.

Lake levels are usually dropping this time of year, and state boat launch docks are usually pulled out by now, so make sure to be prepared with alternate launch sites and/or waders or hip boots, Gaulke says.

Niagara River

In the upper Niagara River, just prior to the storm, Gary Laidman of South Wales was catching muskellunge with Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island. Laidman caught and released a clean 46-inch fish. As water temperatures continue to plummet, Cinelli believes it will get the big fish eating as we head into winter. While Cinelli likes to use live bait and a quick strike rig, casting large tubes, trolling plugs or casting jerk baits will produce if you can get the lure or bait in front of them when they are ready to eat. Conditions seem to change daily and Cinelli believes that there is a good number of fish in the river this year. Conditions are bad right now from recent winds, but that could change by the weekend if the winds and rains hold off.

With stained water conditions in the river, look for shore fishermen to shine as waters start to improve. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls continues to do well casting spinners and jigs in the gorge area below Niagara Falls from the Whirlpool to Artpark. Prior to the storm, he was catching brown trout, steelhead, smallmouth bass and the occasional lake trout. His best color combination was a white body with green translucent 8 mm beads. White and silver bucktail jigs are also working for bass. He is surprised by how many brown trout he has been catching. Visibility is very limited right now, but Ziehm thinks we should start to see some improvement by Wednesday or Thursday. Lake trout have been an incidental catch, but the laker season opens on Dec. 1 for the lower river and Lake Ontario. Remember that the NYPA fishing facilities are closed for the season. Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Company reports there are some steelhead and brown trout in the lower river. He is waiting for the color to turn green. The Lewiston launch ramp was clear for the lower river. For the upper river, the Foot of Sheridan launch was clear enough to use. Launches out of Buffalo were inaccessible due to the snow.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Shub Stevens of Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that there was about 3 feet of snow on the Cattaraugus Creek shoreline. There was not much fishing going on in his area. However, John Jarosz of Lake View reports that he fished last week before the storm with Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Company and did well on smallmouth bass. Despite the wind, they had good drifting speed working the reefs and shoals including Myers and Seneca in 35 to 45 feet of water. They started with live bait and swimbaits on three-way rigs, but switched to a swimbait on a drop shot. Baits were goby colored, but with the discolored water, they switched to a white one for visibility. Most of the bass they caught were 3-4 pounds, but they caught fish up to 5 pounds several times. That should continue once things settle down.

In Ohio, the popular Fall Brawl and Walleye Slam contests in Lake Erie end on Sunday. Ed Golebiewski of Derby and his brother John of Angola hit the lake out of the Huron River recently to try their luck in the competitions. They were in 28-32 feet of water running custom painted Bandits, 65 feet to 95 feet back from boards and running 2-ounce and 3-ounce weights at 50 feet, plus another 40-foot flat line. Most fish were caught in the top 20 feet. All lures caught fish, but the best color was a black headed Wonder Bread-body Bandit body bait, which was custom painted from Sandusky Bait Company. In 2 1/2 days, they caught 30 walleye, the biggest being 6.25 pounds. The current leader is Tammy Stanton, with a 13.44-pound walleye that she caught out of the Huron River in the lake on Nov. 14.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Lake Ontario tributaries are wide open, with very little snow being reported. Salmon action is all but over, but brown trout are available, and steelhead are starting to arrive. Guide Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that we are in the "post spawn" part of the run. Fish are dropping back and feeding. Bites can be aggressive. Numbers of fish are lessening daily. Be prepared to walk and work. Flows are decent thanks to Erie Canal releases. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that flows in the Oak Orchard River are slightly high. There is plenty of water cover to hide fish except for when flows are reduced, thanks to hydropower operations. Water level fluctuations become less frequent now. Some of the melt off from southern snow likely will keep flows in the Oak up slightly. These flows have the potential to draw steelhead in at any time. Fish are spread out throughout the system. Best tributaries are 18 Mile, Johnson, Oak Orchard, Sandy and the Genesee.

Chautauqua Lake

Few people have hit the lake the past week, according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Most of the docks at launch ramps have been removed. Inland musky season closes Nov. 30.