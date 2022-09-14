Fishing report: Drop-shotting for smallmouth bass pays off in Lake Erie

Salmon are starting to show up in the lower Niagara River, steelhead are knocking on the door of Lake Erie tributaries, and there is plenty of action going on in our open Great Lakes for a variety of species.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Smallmouth bass are starting to bulk up in Lake Erie. Crayfish was the bait of choice for Ron Morrison of Lockport, fishing with Capt. Jim Hanley out of Sturgeon Point, on Monday despite storm cells blowing through late morning. Fishing in 30 to 35 feet of water, Morrison had a field day with bass, using a drop-shot technique. Fish also were caught on Berkley Gulp minnows, flat worms and Ned rigs. “Football” season has started. Hanley had a fun day on the water with Jeff Jarzynski of Angola, targeting walleyes in 95 feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek. He used divers rigged with willow blade worm harnesses. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports the perch bite has picked up in 60 to 75 feet of water west of Cattaraugus Creek. Golden shiners are getting the job done. Walleye activity has slowed and crews are really working for their limit. Stickbaits and spoons around 75 to 95 feet of water have been productive. Bass action is hot right now. Stevens says 20 to 35 feet of water is best, range using live crayfish. In the Southtowns Walleye One-Day Contest on Saturday, Rob Oram of Angola won with a 6.30-pound fish he caught west of Barcelona. After some searching, he found a school of fish in 85 feet of water west of his starting port. He caught the winning fish on lead core line with a Yaleye stickbait. He didn’t think it was going to be big enough to win and almost didn’t weigh in. When he made up his mind, he ran to the weigh in at Southtowns Walleye in Hamburg and made the cutoff with just nine minutes to spare to win the $658 first-place prize. Second place was Bill Trembeth of Eden with a 5.73-pounder, followed by Jim Kuwik of West Seneca at 5.51 pounds, Ron Casper of Youngstown at 5.49 pounds and Brigget Cogland of Niagara Falls at 5.48 pounds. The walleyes have been on the move lately says Oram. It’s the time of year when some fish start to head back to the west. Where you find them today, they probably won’t be there tomorrow.

There has been a good number of walleyes off the Catt. in 85 to 90 feet of water and on the east end off Buffalo according to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Buffalo Wingz Waterfowl and Sportfishing. However, like Oram says, they have been moving daily. O’Neill has found them in 58 to 62 feet of water between Sturgeon Point and the Canadian line all the way to the bend off Buffalo across to Wanakah and everywhere between. They seem to be making big loops chasing bait. Also, he has noticed a later bite, around 9:30-10 a.m., the past week, likely because of the full moon. You can get bites prior to that time, but there has been a feeding frenzy around 9 a.m. O’Neill has been running 5-ounce bottom-bouncers and 3-ounce in-lines off the boards 50 feet back, all with worm harnesses, with a trolling speed of 1.2-1.5 mph. On some days, you must hold the rod and feed it back 6 to 8 feet and pull it forward to initiate a strike. Last week, fish were in the flats between Myers Reef and the Canadian line. On Friday-Sunday he fished structure, targeting depths of 36 to 40 feet. He can’t stress enough to watch the graph. Don’t fish until you find fish. Grid searching north and south works for him until he locates a sizeable school to set up on. Be patient.

For tributary action, local guide Nick Sagnibene of Ellicottville said that rain and cooler temperatures are starting to set up Lake Erie tributaries. He reports that some fish have shown up in the Pennsylvania tribs and conditions are marginal. It will take some significant rains to help kick things off, but if the cooler temperatures hold and we keep seeing regular rains, look for the bigger tributaries to see some fish soon. The next meeting of the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International (Federation of Fly Fishers) is Thursday at the American Legion Post 735 on Legion Drive in West Seneca starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be local expert Rick Kustich of Getzville, an accomplished author and fly-fishing guru with a presentation on spey casting and micro spey casting. It is open to the public.

Niagara River

In the upper Niagara River above Niagara Falls, Matt Wilson of Wheatfield enjoyed a banner Sunday, putting 50 smallmouth bass in the boat. Once again, the worse the weather, the better the fishing. Drop shots and Ned’s dominated the day with Berkley flatworms and KVD dream shots working best. Focus on bottom changes with drastic dropoffs. Those fish are using the current to their advantage, staying on the back side of dropoffs and letting food come to them. Light weights are the ticket. Let the bait fall very slowly and you’ll pick them up on the drop. If you don’t feel bottom, you have a fish.

Lower Niagara River action is slowly transitioning into a fall pattern. Bass are starting to bulk up for winter. Smallmouth bass action was good for Capt. Ned Librock of Catching Dreams Charters and Roy Larson of Wheatfield heading into the weekend. Crayfish was the bait of choice as they drifted from Lewiston to Joe Davis. When they sampled the area around Fort Niagara, they had a rude greeting from only sheepshead. Matt Wilson of Wheatfield reported that things are starting to change. Bass are starting to show in numbers on the lake and they are in places they haven’t been in two years. Fishing with his wife Katie Wilson, they caught 20 fish in just three hours. Tubes in watermelon candy and roadkill produced numbers of fish. In Devil’s Hole, the first salmon have arrived off the NYPA fishing platform. The best is yet to come. Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield has done well off the platform using blade baits to catch walleyes. He used Electric Blue- and Fire Tiger-colored blade baits to catch them, employing a nice and steady jigging motion on a slow to moderate retrieve.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Fish are being caught off the piers in Olcott and Wilson, according to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors. A few salmon and the occasional brown trout are showing. There are plenty of bluegills around, too. Pike and browns have been caught off the Wilson pier. Spoons, spinners, Rat-L-Traps and jerk baits will catch fish. Out in Lake Ontario, Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing reports that northeast winds had the lake all riled up and changed conditions in close. The salmon are trickling onto the Niagara Bar and a few have been caught there, but nowhere near the numbers that were hanging out previously. Some of those fish went into the river. Alex says the offshore bite has been fast paced for steelhead, 2-year-old kings and occasional mature salmon in 350 to 450 feet of water north and northwest of Wilson. The action had been between 35 and 85 down with steelies coming higher. The water offshore has been relatively cool. Target the top 90 feet of water. Steelhead action has been near spectacular. Several steelies in the 10- to 12-pound range of fish were being caught. Their best fish of the season were caught recently, including a 21-pound coho on flasher and meat and a 28-pound king on flasher and fly. Meat, flies and spoons have been working offshore for salmon and trout. Off the bar, flies have outproduced meat, spoons and plugs for staging salmon. You can also work the waters off Wilson and Olcott in 85 to 120 feet of water for staging kings. The September meeting of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association is 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Amherst Fire Hall on Tonawanda Creek Road. A panel of LOTSA captains will give a season recap. Salmon School registration is taking place for members. It will open to the public on Sunday. Visit lotsa1.org.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleyes are being caught vertical jigging on the north basin from the weed lines to 25 feet of water according to Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The bite is still slow, but it is showing signs of improving. Use No. 7 and No. 9 Jigging Rapalas and Snap Raps. The fish are not in a fall pattern yet, but should be in a couple of weeks. If anyone is looking for sunfish and bluegill, there are plenty in and around the weed lines. Small spoons, redworms or night crawlers will work. Musky fishing has been terribly slow the past week according to Sperry. Fish are tight-lipped.