Fishing report: Bass, perch in full catching modes on Lake Erie

With water temperatures dropping and recent rain, we are firmly in the grasp of fall fishing action. Bass and perch are in full catching modes on Lake Erie, and the tributary steelhead action is improving. Salmon are invading the tributaries off Lake Ontario and trout are starting to show up, too.

Lake Erie and tributaries

John Jarosz of Lake View hit the water this week with his sons Dave and Matt (both of Elma) and they enjoyed a banner day on the water with Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Co. The bait of choice was crayfish as they targeted reefs and shoals (Myers, Seneca, Rock Pile, Roundhouse) off Buffalo. Bass were grouped by year class, according to Jarosz. Dave's bass was the heaviest at 6 pounds. They drifted crayfish on one side of a reef, and they caught numerous 3- to 4-pound fish. On the other side of the same reef, they caught bass between 5 and 6 pounds. Depth was drifting from 20 to 30 feet of water. Capt. Hans Mann of Buffalo Harbor Outfitters reports similar success on smallmouth off Buffalo in 25 to 30 feet of water using tubes. He also enjoyed good success on yellow perch off Cattaraugus Creek in 50 to 60 feet of water. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla has switched to chasing yellow perch. After picking up golden shiners from Miller’s, he joined Paul Koepf of Arcade in 70 feet of water after a quick check in the 50-foot depth range. The perch were there and moving around, but a bit picky. Brzuszkiewicz found that they preferred a very little twitch in the rod. Howie Seufert of Hamburg and his wife, Helene, were searching around the pack of 20 boats. The action slowed around noon, but Brzuszkiewicz got a call from Howie that he was nailing a good school just outside of the pack. At that point, Paul had 39 and Brzuszkiewicz was gaining on him with 31, but he joined Howie and Helene for better action. The new spot was loaded with fish, and they were hungry, but soon the wind picked up and Howie ran out of battery power and live minnows and left. The perch there went after action. Brzuszkiewicz rigged a single pole and used his spot lock on 10 maximum to maintain a slow drift. It worked as he pulled in a couple of double headers and limited, as did Paul. The largest perch caught that day according to DEC sampling was 14 inches. Sunset Bay ramp will be closed next week as they pull out the docks. The Town of Hanford will be the place to launch for now. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports the trout action has picked up on Cattaraugus Creek. Anglers are finding fresh runs of trout at the Routes 5 and 20 bridge and upstream past Gowanda. Olive and white Marabou jigs have been a top lure. Egg sacs are working well. Zak Doldan of Buffalo reports that smaller streams are low and clear with some pockets of fish holding in deeper pools. Larger creeks have better numbers of fish throughout the systems. Small inline spinners have been the ticket for him.

Niagara River

Some big bass have been caught in the upper Niagara River on crayfish, but now that the waters have started to cool, Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island reports that things are switching to a shiner bite. Bass fishing has been good around the break walls, and outside Donnelly’s Wall, according to Cinelli. Down in the river proper, it has been good around Strawberry Island and along the Tonawanda shoreline in the east river near Niawanda Park. Chris Trzaska of Buffalo hit the Bird Island Pier and picked up a pike and a rainbow trout using a Chuck Booker spinner.

In the lower Niagara River, Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reports that there are decent numbers of salmon in Devil’s Hole. Most boats are averaging three to five salmon each trip out, with up to six being reported. Treated egg skein fished off three-way rigs and bouncing bottom in the gorge has been the most productive method from a boat. From shore, Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls said water levels seem to be lower than normal, especially when there is an east or northeast wind. He has been catching king salmon and walleyes using No. 4 and No. 5 spinners in chartreuse or holographic silver with a green bead. Water visibility has been 5 to 6 feet the past few days. To his surprise, a few rainbow trout have started showing up. Some salmon and walleyes have been caught off the NYPA fishing platform. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston says that jigs, spinners, eggs and jigging spoons are working there. A few trout have been caught. Smallmouth bass are cooperating near Fort Niagara using swim baits, drop shot rigs and Ned Rigs.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

There are many ways to catch salmon right now, from both boat and shore. Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester reports catching a decent number of kings at night by casting glow spoons from his 17-foot boat off the mouth of the Oak Orchard River. When the winds make it too difficult there, he moves into the Genesee River and slow trolls Kwikfish to pick up salmon. Bobby Joe Frost and his 16-year-old son, Robert, have been fishing Oak Orchard River proper using egg sacs to catch salmon and even a bonus brown trout. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that king salmon action improved following the northeast wind earlier this week, especially off the piers and in the harbor at night. Very few fish have been sighted at Burt Dam, probably because of the lower water and flow. With more flow, there will be more fish. Casting glow spoons off the piers and from small boats will produce a few salmon. J13 Rapalas also will work trolling in the harbor at Olcott. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that a good number of kings staged and boiling in the lower and mid-river spots on the Oak. These fish have been staged at the Bridges. They should make a push upstream to fast water areas soon. A few anglers are making drifts and casts and trolling passes. Seasonable cool and dry weather is hanging in with the next chance of precipitation Friday. Fishing pressure has been spread out and should pick up below the dam as more of those staged up fish push upstream. Archer’s Club parking is set to open Saturday and that should put more anglers on the waterway right before what’s typically a busy and productive time around Columbus Day weekend. At the Waterport Dam, anglers are getting hook-ups.

Chautauqua Lake

Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that he fished through some rough weather last week, but they caught some nice walleyes jigging the north basin. Fish have been scattered in the 18- to 22-foot range. Lots of yellow perch, crappies and some nice white bass were in the mix. Not to be confused with white perch, the white bass population seems to be growing each year, according to Sperry. They really are fun to catch on lighter tackle. No. 7 and 9 jigging Rapalas have worked best. One-ounce Gotchas will work, too. As the water cools, vertical jigging in deeper water will produce more fish. This is when the 2-ounce Gotchas become effective. Trolling the north basin has been producing some fish. The musky casting bite has been a struggle lately. Very few lazy follows and short striking fish seems to be the pattern. Trolling has worked for some, but anglers are still hoping for the fall frenzy.