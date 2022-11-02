Fishing report: Bass action continues to be great off Buffalo in Lake Erie and upper Niagara River

Mother Nature has been kind to local anglers. Bass action continues to be great off Buffalo in Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River, perch chasers are picking up decent numbers in Lake Erie, and lake trout spawning is underway in the Great Lakes. We could use a little more rain for the Great Lakes tributaries off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. There will be a free fishing day on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

Lake Erie and tributaries

It’s been a great start to the tributary season, reports Danny Jankowiak of Buffalo. Fish are all over the tributary systems and steelhead seem to be bigger this year. Jankowiak has been doing well using egg patterns in the morning and streamers in the afternoon. Cattaraugus Creek conditions are near perfect in his opinion. Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that the steelhead bite has been steady on the Catt. Lots of fresh trout are being caught on pink egg sacs. Spinners also are working. Blue and silver are hot colors. The perch have been active around 60 to 70 feet of water off the Catt, too. Golden shiners and emeralds are working best.

Brock Windoft of Lakewood reports good fishing for yellow perch in Lake Erie, and the lake trout action is slowly picking up. Fishing with his wife Julia and father Tom, also from Lakewood, the Windofts fished off Cattaraugus Creek over the weekend in 57 feet of water to catch nearly 100 yellow perch.

Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla was on the hunt for ringbacks this past weekend. Fishing off Cattaraugus Creek, he found a lot of bait, so it may have contributed to the fish being a bit fussy. At the 55-foot mark, he used jigging and dead sticking with a second pole to box 26 fish Saturday morning. On Sunday morning, he returned to the same area to box 13 before running to Sturgeon Point at 63 feet. No luck jigging but a slow troll produced five. He tried drifting off Evans Bar in 63 feet of water and picked up a few more. Back to the Catt at 55 feet, he dead-sticked another dozen before he had to leave. It seems you must figure out what the fish want every time out.

Capt. Dave Adrian of Blasdell says that the walleye night bite has been medium to great for the past few weeks minus the windy nights. He has been hitting traditional spots like Evans Bar, Myers Reef, Woodlawn Bar and Donnelly’s Wall. Trolling has been best with perch, purple and silver shallow divers. Jigging with darter lipless baits also has produced for Adrian and company. Adrian also noted that Martin Schenk reports 70 to 150-plus perch per trip in 50 to 80 feet of water on emeralds with jigging spoons. The bite has been inconsistent but if you keep moving, you find a small pods of fish. Move as needed, and you should do well. If you use the Hanover boat launch, the docks have been pulled for the season.

Bass action has been great on Lake Erie. Out of Sturgeon Point, Capt. Jim Hanley of Angola reports success from 15 feet to 40 feet of water using golden shiners on a drop shot rig. Berkley Power Baits will work well. When the winds are low and the bass are not too active, Hanley will pull three-way rigs with golden shiners, which can also yield walleyes. The bass have been super fat.

Matt Wilson of Wheatfield started at the sand flats on Saturday off Buffalo for bass. He found fish were scattered but when he found them, tripleheaders were common. He used Binsky blade baits in silver/blue, and sexy shad color; drop shot rigs and flat nose minnows took most fish. To have a little fun, Wilson put a rod in the holder and dragged a Ned behind the boat. Big bass hit the deck doing that. Big fish went 6.0 pounds on Saturday. Myers had many fish, but they were late to the party with an unexpected Canadian tournament. On Sunday, he found one of the biggest schools of bass Wilson had seen this year. Hundreds of bass were stacked in a 1/4-mile long school around Seneca Shoal. He jumped right on them, using blade baits and drop shots rigged with flat nose minnows and Binsky blade baits, and caught 15 bass in 25 minutes. Best depths were 25 to 38 feet of water, but the 6-pounders came from that deeper depth. If you want to target walleyes, focus on the northwest corner of Seneca Shoal, according to Wilson.

Ben and Brock Windoft found lake trout between Dunkirk and Barcelona getting ready to spawn. The lakers can be found from 15 feet out to 30 feet of water and they like jigging raps, big hair jigs and big swimbaits. Lake trout are in-season on Lake Erie, open all year with a 12-inch minimum size and a daily limit of one.

Niagara River

Above Niagara Falls in the upper river, Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reports decent action on bass and muskies. He is hooking, on average, one musky per outing. Water temperatures are still a little warm and the best is yet to come. However, good to very good bass fishing has been filling the gaps, especially around Strawberry Island and in the East River with big golden shiners. The Tim Wittek Memorial Musky Tournament is set for Sunday, hosted by the Niagara Musky Association. For more information, contact John Pensyl at 628-9563. You must be a member.

Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle reports that one of the hotspots this past week was the Artpark drift off Lewiston in the lower Niagara River. Shore casters are using chartreuse 10 mm beads from boat and shore. Boats have been drifting Kwikfish, MagLips and fishing live bait like minnows. Perch are still being caught off the sand docks, and walleye and bass are an option near Fort Niagara.

Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls says that the water visibility is about 7 to 8 feet with no real wind and heavy rain in sight. The salmon bite has slowed, but you can still catch them. Kings and cohos are dropping loose eggs now. This week he landed two kings in Artpark, where he’s spent most of his time as water levels above the power plant are at what seems to be all-time lows. Ziehm is still catching kings, bass and managed a steelhead and a brown trout recently. He also catches a good number of lake trout, all with his homemade No. 4 spinners in white and chartreuse despite the clear water. Fish have moved out farther and natural baits such as whites, grays, silver, chartreuse and blue are still effective.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Better brown trout fishing is on the way now that November is here. According to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle, anglers are finding it a good year for Atlantic salmon and coho salmon so far. Casters are getting hook-ups daily. Not a lot of steelhead yet, but there is plenty of time with colder weather ahead to bring on silver migrations. Brown trout reports are still about 50/50 for good reports. Some anglers reported a good push of browns Monday on both the Oak and Sandy Creek. Tuesday seemed slower for some. Those fish are there somewhere. Check the upstream area where kings are concentrated.

Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that fishing is hot at Burt Dam. Good numbers of kings, browns and some steelhead are being caught. Wooly buggers and egg sacs are the top baits. Orange, pinks, blues and whites have been the hot colors the last couple days. Olcott Harbor has fish jumping all over. Not much boat traffic is being reported by Evarts. The piers are producing salmon and trout early in the morning and at night. Keg Creek is still dry, as are some other smaller tributaries.

Chautauqua Lake

Fishing has been good the last week according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Vertical jigging for walleyes on the north basin is the ticket for catching fish. Using No. 7, and No. 9 jigging Rapalas, Snap Raps, and Lunker Hunt jigs are working in 30 to 45 feet of water. Change colors often until a pattern begins to show is advised. The water has really cleared up, which is normal for this time of year says Sperry. Casting floating Rapalas in the evening and after dark is producing fish in shallow water. Musky fishing really picked up in the last week. Short line trolling crankbaits in shallow water, tight to the weeds, is working. Trolling 4-5 mph is working well. Sperry boated several nice fish over the weekend with this tactic.