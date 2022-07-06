Fishing report: Action in Great Lakes is really good, and so is chance of catching derby-worthy fish

Whether it’s the lottery or the local fishing contests in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario, you must be in it to win it. Anglers catching big fish aren't entered in tournaments. It happened a few times this past week and it will happen a few more times before the contests are completed. Fishing action in our Great Lakes is good right now.

Lake Erie and tributaries

All systems are go on Lake Erie, reports Capt. Joe Fonzi of Thumbs Up Sportfishing. The walleye bite is good from Northeast, Pa., all the way to Buffalo. “The key is to look before you fish,” insists Fonzi. “Once you find a school, map it out before you set up and then fish within the parameters of what you found.” According to Fonzi, these schools are more broken and smaller than past years, so stay on them; don't expect miles of fish. For example, he worked a ¼-mile stretch over the weekend and landed 45 walleyes in 4 1/2 hours. All the fish came on spinners and worms, working both 40 feet deep and 50 feet deep on the bottom. His clients wanted larger fish, so their limit consisted of fish over 20 inches. Rich Pisa has been doing very well out of Buffalo, keying in on a school along the international border in 57 to 61 feet of water. Bottom bouncers with harnesses worked best for him. The popular Sunset Bay Shootout is coming, set for Big Fish Friday on July 15 and the main event on July 16. If you are planning to fish this weekend, you might want to steer clear of Sunset Bay. There will be a live weigh-in show starting at 5 p.m. In the NY Walleye Derby, a 9.62-pound fish caught and weighed in by Michael Nicosia is still leading the field. However, some bigger fish are being caught. Jake Nellis of Orchard Park hauled in a 10-pound, 9-ounce walleye he caught with Capt. Ryan O'Neill of Buffalo Wingz Waterfowl and Sportfishing this past week. He wasn’t in the contest. If you are looking for smallmouth, bass have migrated to their summer structure and are on the feed according to Fonzi. Both tubes and drop shot set-ups have been doing well. Gajo Spirit Shad plastics in green pumpkin-type colors have been hot. Target 26 to 36 feet of water around deep rock. Ryland King of Blasdell targeted some lake trout recently with his fiancé Brandi Bernas. They had a great morning out of Dunkirk and to the west, from 100 to 120 feet of water using brightly colored spoons.

Niagara River

In the Niagara River, rainbows are hitting for Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls but they are slowly starting to move away as the baitfish clear out. His focus has been above Niagara Falls, not too far from the mist. Small jigs are best and No. 3 spinners are working. Moss is still an issue. Not much has changed in the lower river with moss continuing to be a problem. Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston reports that anglers are starting to pick up walleyes at night around Lewiston. Walleye is a category in the Summer LOC and, as of this report, no fish were entered in the division. Smallmouth bass, white bass and sheepshead are the top three catches in the river. Some bass are being reported off Fort Niagara and in Devil’s Hole.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

It has been an interesting start to the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. The LOC kicked off with a bang on July 2. Big fish were caught all around the lake, starting with the current grand prize leader – a 28-pound salmon reeled in by Bruce Raggi Jr. of Farmington and fishing out of Wayne County. The second-place salmon was a 27-pound king caught by Jason Hayes of Michigan out of Wilson. On the same day, he reeled in a 12-pound steelhead that took the lead for that division. Matt Ashmore of Hamlin caught the first-place brown trout while fishing out of the Oak, a 15 1/2-pound fish. In the lake trout division, the leader is a huge 29-pound, 3-ounce fork tail from Henderson Harbor. The derby continues until July 31. Check out loc.org for a complete leaderboard. Capt. Roger Young of Papa Smurf Charters took his daughter and her boyfriend fishing last Saturday for fun. Of course, you know the rest of the story. Sarah Young of Terryville, Conn., reeled in a 31-plus pound salmon out of Wilson for the biggest salmon of her life. She was not in the derby. Yes, you must be in it to win it. Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing has seen good action out of Wilson with a steady pick of salmon and trout off his home port. His focus was 40 to 70 feet down as he targeted king salmon and steelhead. Included in his catch was three mature kings and losing three others. Capt. Joe Oakes of Salmon Boy Charters reports that fishing remains good to very good out of Wilson. His best bite was in 400 plus feet of water. Spoons in the top 60 feet were producing the best results for kings, cohos and steelhead. Capt. Roy Letcher of Burt reports Raylee Peterson of Pennsylvania caught a 15.4-pound brown trout in front of Olcott over the weekend in 80 feet of water. There have been plenty kings and steelies in the 100- to 400-foot depth range. Meat and spoons are working best for him. At Point Breeze, Capt. Jonathan Ross of Tomahawk Sportfishing reports that he has been doing well on kings using a mix of meat rigs and the new Hawk Super Magnum spoons, a line of lures that he has developed out of Route 18 Tackle. Carbon 14 was on fire his last few times out. Hats off to Capt. Carl Martin and the Dublin Up team. They won the Summer Big Boys Tournament out of the Oak last Saturday with 105 pounds of salmon for six fish. They caught fish in 75 feet of water out to 650 feet of water, staying on any fish they found the best they could. A big king caught on a 300-foot copper rod near the end of legal fishing time earned the win by allowing them a final upgrade. Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester has had continued success in the Genesee River on walleyes and a mix of other fish using Kwikfish and Berkley Flicker Shads. He did take some time out to target steelhead out of the Oak for the Summer LOC Derby and managed to put a fish on the board.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleye fishing continues to be pretty good, but conditions have changed in the last week reports Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Most of the pondweed on the south basin has died off, moving some fish into open water. However, slow trolling worm harnesses and jigging near and in weed pockets will catch fish if you find healthy weeds. The open water trolling bite has started. Trolling crankbaits like Hot-n-Tots or Flicker Shads off lead core will produce fish through the summer and fall. Getting cranks near bottom and trolling around 2 mph is a good guideline. There are some good-sized crappies available in deeper water as well and they occasionally will hit crankbaits. Sperry also reports that he’s having an average year musky fishing. Most fish are coming from casting in 8 to 12 feet of water. Spinnerbaits, jerk baits and medium depth crankbaits will produce fish. Covering water is crucial. The south basin water clarity has diminished lately with clearer water on the north basin.