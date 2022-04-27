Fishing beat: Yellow perch still the hot ticket, but so are parking spots

May 1 is opening day for the newly simplified walleye, inland tiger musky, northern pike and pickerel seasons. Perch are still snapping on Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario salmon fishing is taking off, just in time for the Spring LOC Derby May 6-15.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The hot ticket on the lake continues to be yellow perch fishing from Cattaraugus Creek to Sturgeon Point. It is more difficult to find a parking spot for your car and trailer after launching than it is to find the fish. That happened to Steve Brzuszkiewicz and Tom Baskerville of Marilla. They arrived at Sunset Bay at 7 a.m. but could not launch because there were no parking spots. They drove to the Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo. The lake was perfectly flat, so they motored to Sturgeon Point, where they put 15 perch in the livewell there among 30 fishing boats. Action slowed, so they moved about 2 miles west to the pack of 40 boats. The boats were in a line about a mile long. They boated a total of 60 perch with the largest being 14.5 inches long. The best technique was casting about 100 feet and letting it settle to the bottom. They would then start jigging gently back to the boat. Steve caught fish on 19 casts in a row with three double headers. Action slowed about 3 p.m. Lesson learned: Be at the launch ramp by daybreak. Local tackle shops like Miller’s ran out of bait. John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda was fishing for perch with Kevin Guenther of Niagara Falls over the weekend and they found a limit of 100 fish in 54 feet of water off Cattaraugus Creek. They had 15 fish over 2 pounds. Mark Dzimian of Lake View, who attended the Town of Evans board meeting last week, reports that a bid was accepted for Sturgeon Point dredging and the three-week dredging project must be completed by May 18. Smallmouth bass are really starting to turn on, according to Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park. He hit some big fish the past week near the South Gap of the breakwall off Buffalo in 25 to 30 feet of water. Ned rigs and shiners worked best for him, depending on the clarity of the water. The Dash for Cash bass tournament is set for Saturday out of Buffalo. Call Patrick Schlosser at 445-0239 for details. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle said that good perch reports were coming from off Cattaraugus Creek to Evangola in 40 to 55 feet of water with Goldens or Emeralds. Smallmouth bass are being caught on gold spinners and Little Cleos. Trout are still making a run, being caught in numbers in the Catt using egg sacs and jigs. The catfish are back, too. Channel cats are being caught best in the evenings with night crawlers and cutbait. Walleye season opens on Sunday and the focus will be on night fishing from Hamburg to Barcelona.

Niagara River

The gorge is still the best place to be for consistent trout fishing, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. His best tip for success for shore fishing involves the use of spinners. Use 3/8- to 7/16-ounce No. 4 and No. 5 spinners. Add one or two 1/16-ounce split shots about 20 inches above the spinner depending on how fast and deep the water. Put the lure on the bottom and keep the retrieve slow. The river finally cleared up from winds and rain and it was about 4 feet of visibility earlier this week. There are still plenty of minnows and other baitfish hanging around in the Devil’s Hole powerplant area. Ziehm caught trout and bass Tuesday on his homemade No. 5 spinners. Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park has picked up steelhead and lake trout using shiners when the water is clear in Devil’s Hole. If the water is stained, he likes to use peach or white beads, fished off three-way rigs. At the mouth of the river on the Niagara Bar, some small boats are drifting or slow trolling MagLips or live bait off three-way rigs to take kings and cohos. The smelt run is slowing, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle. Artpark and Lewiston Landing still had some smelt, but later at night was better.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Capt. Joe Oakes of Newfane reports that fishing is good to very good for cohos, browns, lakers and kings. There are browns, cohos and kings inside of 20 feet and lakers, cohos and kings in 60 to 200 feet. He has been catching fish on spoons, stickbaits and flasher-fly combos. Capt. Richard Brant of Tonawanda ran his 20-foot Lund Pro-V out of Wilson this week and did well in 60 feet of water with a Spin Doctor and No-See-Em Dream Weaver fly. Kings were hugging tight to the bottom, and he caught coho salmon up high. Captain Bob Songin of Rochester moved his boat from the Oak to Wilson as he does every spring this week and they trolled west. On their way to Wilson Harbor, they started catching browns and coho salmon just east of Shadigee in 7 to 10 feet of water. On the west side of Shadigee, just past Flat Top, they hit their first king and the further they went, the better it got, consistently getting doubles and triples throughout the area in 7 to 10 feet of water. Timing is good for the Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby May 6-15. Go to loc.org for details.

Chautauqua Lake

The canal crappie bite has slowed as fish are moving to spawning areas, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The water temperature is hovering around 50 degrees. The lake bite should really fire up soon on both basins. This cold snap will delay things, but with warmer weather forecasted for the weekend, things will get back on track. Emerald shiners under a slip bobber will be the go-to until the water temperature reaches the upper 50s. Another reminder that the crappie minimum length is 10 inches. It looks like it will be a good weather day on Sunday to kick off the Walleye opener. Bob Hood of Pendleton and Thure Larson of East Amherst hit Arnold’s Bay for good crappie fishing. They were fishing near other boats, but when nothing was happening, everyone left by noon. Larson and Hood stuck it out and the fish turned on at 12:30 p.m. in 6 to 7 feet of water. They caught over 30 crappies and a few nice perch using a 1/32nd jig head fished 2 to 4 feet under a bobber.

WNY inland stream update

The spring trout season continues to be great for Western New York, reports guide Nick Sagnibene of Ellicottville. With ample precipitation and temperatures staying mild, it will keep things fishy for a while. The upper Cattaraugus system has been fishing well. Water levels are slightly above average for the year and the fish have been happy. Anglers have done well around the Sardinia area, and all the way up to East Arcade, according to Sagnibene. Water temperatures have been fluctuating around 50 degrees, which is really getting the big fish going. For the Cattaraugus, pheasant tail variations are the flies of choice, with hare’s ear nymphs next. Keep an eye out in the slow pools for afternoon bug activity and rising fish. Wiscoy and Oatka creeks are starting to come to life with bugs. Hendricksons have been seen on both watersheds and with some patience, anglers are finding rising trout. Sagnibene would use light and dark Hendrickson patterns in size 14 and 16. While waiting for them to hatch, nymphing pheasant tails in size 14 and 16 should find some fish. With water levels higher this year than in the past two springs, it’s shaping up to fish well into June. We are headed into a cold week, with lows in the 20s and snow. This will slow the creeks, and most likely shut local hatches, too. “Bugs will still be moving subsurface so nymphing and streamers will likely bring the fish to hand. Once the temperatures come back up, the fishing should continue to be stupendous,” Sagnibene said.

