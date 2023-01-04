Fishing Beat: Weather has not been kind to anglers and could be a while before ice settles for ice fishing

The new year is here, and the weather has not been kind to anglers. More than an inch of rain in some areas might trigger some tributary fishing, but we will have to wait for things to settle down. The Niagara River was starting to clear, but wind and rain will shutter things for a few days. And hopeful ice fishermen also will have to wait for some colder weather for fishing to resume.

Ice fishing report

Bobby Joe Frost, of Alden, has been all over the place this week seeking hard water. On Monday, he drove 450 miles in search of safe ice. He checked Conesus, Loon, Canandaigua, Onondaga, Owasco and Otisco lakes; Henderson Harbor, Red Lake, Butterfield Lake, Yellow Lake, Perch Lake, Black Lake, Cranberry Lake, Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and more, finding poor shore ice to gain access to the main lake or bay if there were ice available. After all that traveling, he found some solid 7 inches of ice at Lake Colby in Franklin County with great shore ice. He fished 37 feet of water for lake trout, rainbows and landlocked salmon but only caught about eight perch. He fished Silver Lake all weekend with not much success. It is not safe now. On Great Sacandaga Lake, anglers were on the ice until noon Monday, but were forced off with the warm conditions. Hopefully colder temperatures will return this weekend and help to lock things back up again by next week. Stay safe out there.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Most of the fishing action has been put on hold with tributaries still recovering from the snow melt and rain, with more heavy rain expected. Local guide Justin Warriner is hopeful of hitting the tributaries by Friday when the streams settle down from the forecasted rain, but it might be the weekend. He did manage to hit some of the Southern Tier streams last weekend and found decent trout action using egg patterns and jigs. Some of the smaller streams were near perfect, but the bigger streams were still not fishable. Guide Scott Feltrinelli, of Ontario Fly Outfitters, reports the Erie tributaries still are blown out with snow and ice.

If you like to fish the big Southtowns Walleye Derby in early June (June 10-18), a Derby Launch Party is being held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the association’s clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. New derby details will be revealed. For more information, call Kim at 864-2938.

The new Walleye School is half-full as of this week, one of the many educational sessions scheduled for the eighth annual Greater Niagara Fishing Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center Feb. 16-19. You can sign up for walleye event at niagarafishingexpo.com.

Niagara River

Things were finally starting to slowly clear, said Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. As we’ve previously mentioned, the shore casters in the Niagara Gorge will be the first to find slightly clearer water in tight. The water clarity is very limited still, especially when you figure in the rain that started Tuesday. More rain is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. It’s still difficult to catch fish, but not impossible. Some steelhead are hitting on spinners and eggs or egg imitations from shore. Boaters have picked up some steelhead in Devil’s Hole and Artpark, as well as lake trout and brown trout along Fort Niagara and out on the Bar. Beads, live Emerald shiners, Kwikfish and MagLips are catching fish, but you have to work for them. Conditions are poor at best. Plan on losing some hardware when fishing from shore. Things should improve by the weekend.

Steve Brzuszkiewicz, of Marilla, was bit by the fishing bug and took a chance in the upper river to try to catch his first walleye of the new year. He was rewarded with a 23-inch walleye, despite poor water conditions. He only saw one other boat out.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Scott Feltrinelli, of Ontario Fly Outfitters, reports Irondequoit Creek has a few fish up near Powder Mill Park (spring creek). Up high, these spring-fed creeks do not freeze. Spring creeks generally stay the same temperature year-round, Feltrinelli said. Sandy Creek was high and muddy, almost unfishable. He had three hits but was unable to hook up. He also had two to the net/hand. The next day, fishing was decent on Sandy Creek. Smaller tributaries have low water. That will all change with up to 2 inches of rain expected. There should be some trout at Burt Dam and Fisherman’s Park, but pressure has been light. In the Oak Orchard River, Ron Bierstine, with Oak Orchard Tackle, reports high conditions with 1 to 2 feet of visibility. Everything is wide open again and fishing pressure has been light there, too.

Guide Justin Warriner, of North Tonawanda, found fishable conditions to the east in the Salmon River. He reports fishing was good, but the numbers of fish seem to be better here in the Erie tributaries. However, the size of the fish seems to be bigger in the Salmon River. He said he was one for five in five hours of fishing.

Some boats have been heading out into the lake when the winds cooperate. Wade Rowcliffe, of Rochester, says to fish the shoreline in 15 to 25 feet of water with Stinger spoons or stickbaits in bright colors such as orange, chartreuse, or firetiger. Look for a distinct mud line coming out of the creeks and troll the fringe areas of the breaks. Normally it’s browns, but lake trout and steelhead have also been reported. He fished on either side of the Genesee River last weekend, and the water coming out was very muddy. It allowed for good fishing in the clearer water in the lake, working the mud line.

Ice fishing in the bays is on hold again. Chris Kenyon, of Wolcott, reported an incident last week at Sodus Bay when an angler went through the ice. All the bays and ponds have open water again in his area.

Chautauqua Lake

There was some great ice fishing early last week, but the ice is shot now, according to Capt. Mike Sperry, with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. About 6 inches of good ice is being reported. Some were doing well on walleyes in the evening and after dark on the north basin. Perch fishing was good also. It’s going to be awhile before any ice sets again.

Finger Lakes

Not too much has changed since last week, reports Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Cayuga Lake is still producing lake trout and brown trout nearshore. Expect some landlocked salmon and occasional brown trout on Seneca Lake. Yellow perch fishing should be available throughout the region.