Fishing beat: Warming trend could be good news for anglers on WNY streams

Wild weather in Western New York early in the week blew out nearly every stream. The Niagara River also was in turmoil after high winds riled up Lake Erie. It will take a day or two to settle down, but more wind is expected Saturday. Some ice fishing was being reported in the northern tier of the state, but conditions are questionable.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Orvis-certified guide Alberto Rey of Fredonia reports that everything is blown out but beforehand, fish were spread throughout the streams off Lake Erie. There are small pods of trout, but it seems as though there were less fish than a week ago. Anglers need to walk more to find the pods, but they are there. Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors says that steelhead fishing has been good in the tributaries off Lake Erie. Zonker patterns have been the hottest seller at his store for fly fishermen. Drifting egg sacs with spinning or bait casting outfits is always popular, either using split shot and bouncing bottom, or drifting sacs under a float. Changing colors is a must depending on water clarity. Guide Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters said he went 2-for-3 over the weekend in four hours of fishing on a favorite Lake Erie tributary prior to the rains. Water was up and stained. It was dropping and clearing while he was there. He witnessed some aggressive takes on his chartreuse woolie bugger, size 6. Crowds were down, too. Only a handful of anglers were seen on the waters he fished. It looks like a warming trend headed into the weekend, and it might be a good time to hit the streams when conditions improve. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports the Cattaraugus has been high and muddy. Most fishermen have been finding success at Clear Creek using beads and egg sacs. The bite has been best right before dusk. Orange and peach are hot colors.
Niagara River
Like the Buffalo Bills' run defense Monday night, things don’t look good in the Niagara River due to the high winds that blew through Western New York. The water is shot, but things could improve by the weekend, if not before. More wind is expected Saturday. Just prior to the windstorm, some good fishing was going on in the lower Niagara River for trout, with a mixed bag of other species. The fishing segment of “Meateater” is called “B Side” and Joe Cermele came to town with Jimmy Fee with “On the Water” magazine to fish a few days the tail end of last week. He also does a YouTube podcast called “Bent.” On the Niagara Bar, they caught roughly 18 fish that included lake trout, brown trout, whitefish and walleye. Top baits were Swim-n-shiner swimbaits from Strike King, as well as jigging spoons. In the river, they caught smallmouth bass using the same baits. They also caught steelhead and lake trout on the Artpark drift using MagLips off three-way rigs. The media duo was fishing with Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. On another day, they hit Devil’s Hole hard with MagLips and caught a half-dozen steelhead to complete a show with decent weather conditions and a good mixed bag of fish. Check out themeateater.com/fish. Tommy Ortolano of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda reports good catches of lake trout at Artpark on chartreuse beads and Chuck Booker chartreuse spinners from shore. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls hit the gorge shoreline in the lower river and managed to connect on three lake trout on No. 5 spinners with green tape on Sunday. Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston confirmed that the shore action has been good, and those casters will be the first to connect following these turbid conditions. Beads also will work. Kwikfish and MagLips are working for boat drifters, along with beads. The planned installation of the Lake Erie-Niagara River ice boom is slated to begin Dec. 10.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports many creeks are high and stained for the most part. He found only two trout earlier this week in a couple of hours fishing. Prior to the rain, water was getting low on many tributaries as canal releases are coming to an end. The two fish he found were in the same holding spot. The rest of the creek (3/4 mile) was void of fish. To determine whether Feltrinelli is going to fish certain streams, he Googles “USGS data Sandy Creek” (or whatever stream). The U.S. Geological Survey monitors many of the streams along Lake Ontario and Lake Erie and in creeks like Sandy, they monitor waterflow, water temperature, oxygen levels and turbidity. Turbidity is the telling gauge for many streams. Anything above 7 with turbidity is not fishable on Sandy, according to Feltrinelli. The key is learning the various streams to figure out what levels work best for stream fishing. It has been a game-changer for Feltrinelli. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that fishing pressure is light all around and no significant icing conditions are hindering drifting chances. Any below freezing nights could make for some skim ice or chunky flows in an exposed waterway like Sandy, but things will warm at the end of the week. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are moving at slightly high levels. Anglers are sticking it out for a few bites on browns or steelhead. The other area smaller tributaries have medium and slightly stained flows. Best chance at hookups is going to be covering different spots on the same tributary and/or moving around to different streams. With light fishing pressure, there is not a lot of good angling intel to share. To the east, Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Port Bay has nice large “jumbo” perch near the points that extend into the bay. They are hitting rubber shad bait two inches long and tipped with perch eyes or spikes. Sodus Bay also is having a great autumn for perch anglers. When they do get safe ice, the bays will be dotted with ice shanties. The water temperature is 38 degrees in Port Bay.
Finger Lakes
Guide Jeremy Newman with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye says they are enjoying some decent smallmouth bass fishing. Conesus Lake is slowing down, but producing some nice fish. The best fishing has been during the warmer parts of the day. Football jigs with 4-inch swimbaits, umbrella rigs, skirted jigs and stickbaits are among the more productive techniques. Newman says that if you have an old tailspins in your tacklebox, throw it around for a minute or two. Long casts and vary your retrieve until you get a couple bites. He has done best slow rolling it, but others did well with a more erratic action. On Keuka Lake, the Yeti Snow Bass Series held an event out of Branchport. First place reeled in a 22.29-pound bag of bass with a 5.46 lunker. Second place was 21.14 pounds, but then it dropped off as third place had 17.65 pounds. The milder weekend brought perch and crappie anglers to both Canandaigua and Honeoye lakes. Reports varied, as some did well and others were skunked. Those that found them told Newman they did better with small shiners versus fathead minnows.