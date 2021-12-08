Fishing beat: Warming trend could be good news for anglers on WNY streams

Guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports many creeks are high and stained for the most part. He found only two trout earlier this week in a couple of hours fishing. Prior to the rain, water was getting low on many tributaries as canal releases are coming to an end. The two fish he found were in the same holding spot. The rest of the creek (3/4 mile) was void of fish. To determine whether Feltrinelli is going to fish certain streams, he Googles “USGS data Sandy Creek” (or whatever stream). The U.S. Geological Survey monitors many of the streams along Lake Ontario and Lake Erie and in creeks like Sandy, they monitor waterflow, water temperature, oxygen levels and turbidity. Turbidity is the telling gauge for many streams. Anything above 7 with turbidity is not fishable on Sandy, according to Feltrinelli. The key is learning the various streams to figure out what levels work best for stream fishing. It has been a game-changer for Feltrinelli. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that fishing pressure is light all around and no significant icing conditions are hindering drifting chances. Any below freezing nights could make for some skim ice or chunky flows in an exposed waterway like Sandy, but things will warm at the end of the week. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are moving at slightly high levels. Anglers are sticking it out for a few bites on browns or steelhead. The other area smaller tributaries have medium and slightly stained flows. Best chance at hookups is going to be covering different spots on the same tributary and/or moving around to different streams. With light fishing pressure, there is not a lot of good angling intel to share. To the east, Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that Port Bay has nice large “jumbo” perch near the points that extend into the bay. They are hitting rubber shad bait two inches long and tipped with perch eyes or spikes. Sodus Bay also is having a great autumn for perch anglers. When they do get safe ice, the bays will be dotted with ice shanties. The water temperature is 38 degrees in Port Bay.