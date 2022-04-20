Fishing beat: Traditional spots still good for perch in Lake Erie and tributaries

Lewiston smelt are cruising the shoreline for net dippers in the lower Niagara River, perch are cooperating in Lake Erie and the Lake Ontario salmon and trout action is turning on.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Perch fishing has been decent to good the past three weeks, according to Capt. Dave Adrian of Blasdell. A good portion of the fish have been very large females in the 12- to 15-inch range. All the traditional spots such as the areas between Sturgeon Point and Cattaraugus Creek between 45 to 65 feet of water are producing but can be inconsistent. The best bet is to move when the bite slows. Emerald shiners are a productive bait and are readily available. Adrian says jigs are good enticements as well. The occasional lake trout and walleye have been caught in the mix. Fishing has been great in the tributaries, according to Danny Jankowiak of Buffalo. He found that steelhead were still entering the system. He is seeing a few smallmouth bass coming in to the lower sections of some streams. Walleye and pike seasons open May 1. Bass are turning on in the tributaries and in the lake. For lake fishing, information is a bit tight on smallmouth with the Dash for Cash Early Season Bass Tournament on April 30. There is a 35-boat cutoff and the field is now at 24. Entry fee is $150 for two-person teams for the best two bass for the day. If the weather is bad, makeup dates are May 1 and May 7. For more information, contact Patrick Schlosser at 445-0239 or email him at Onlykeepers73@verizon.net. There will be an Angler Update on Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River on April 26 at the Lodge located in Woodlawn Beach State Park from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Niagara River

The smelt are in, according to Lisa Drabczyk at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Night dipping is taking place along Artpark and Lewiston. Smelt may be taken by using any size dip net, but the daily limit is 8 quarts. Fishing continues to be difficult in the lower Niagara River and part of the problem could be the large amount of bait present. Some bass, a few lake trout, some steelhead and brown trout, and an occasional king or Coho on the bar are hitting. For the most part, it has been slow. Shore guys are casting spoons and spinners to take trout from Artpark to Devil’s Hole. The NYPA fishing platform is producing a few fish. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls had a banner day on big steelhead this week, including a personal best 17-plus pound male in the gorge. Every fish was caught on a chartreuse No. 5 spinner. He had 4 to 5 feet of visibility. In the upper Niagara River, Capt. Ryan Shea of Tonawanda enjoyed catching smallmouth bass. Smallies were caught on swim baits, blade baits and the classic white Mr. Twister in 3.5-inch size. Denis Kreze of Fort Erie, Ont., caught bass and lake trout in the upper river, too. Venom baits did the trick.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The past week allowed some decent salmon and trout fishing from the Niagara Bar to Olcott. John Jarosz of Lake View and his sons Dave and Matt from Elma, hit the lake Tuesday despite strong winds with Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Youngstown. Fishing west of Wilson in 25 to 45 feet of water, Yablonsky used spoons, MagLips and A-Tom-Mik flies to limit out on kings and Coho salmon. Orange was a hot color of the day, placing lures 10 to 30 feet down. Roy Letcher of Burt reported good success in 40 to 80 feet of water. Kings, Cohos and lake trout are part of a mixed bag. On the shoreline, brown trout, steelhead and the occasional king are being reported. Bullhead, perch and browns off the piers in Wilson and Olcott. Sticks and spoons are the best lures for the trout and salmon. Minnows and worms are best for panfish. Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester fished out of Irondequoit Creek to target brown trout and he had a great day fishing with Dan Robinson of Le Roy. Stickbaits were his top approach off of boards. Rowcliffe also hit the shoreline of the Genesee River to score on a variety of fish, including smallmouth bass, pike and walleye.

Chautauqua Lake

The crappie fishing has been good, reports Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Lots of smaller fish in the canals with some bigger fish mixed in. The bite is hot and cold correlating with the weather. The bite should be on fire toward the end of the week, says Sperry. Emerald Shiners have been the top live bait. The lake bite should start soon as the lake warms up. The 10-inch minimum length for crappies took effect April 1. Sperry is hearing good reports on sunfish, bluegill and yellow perch.

Spring perch fishing tips

Diehard perch fisherman Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla always shares perch fishing information. His recommendations for a beginner perch fisherman is try to stack all the variables in your favor. These include weather, equipment, bait and a plan of where you are going to fish. On weather, it seems best to head out on a day when the winds will be less than 10 knots at least two days after a big blow. A little ripple seems to be better than dead calm. Locating perch is the key. Brzuszkiewicz prefers a boat that lets you get close to the water like a tiller aluminum boat in the 16- to 18-foot range equipped with an i-pilot trolling motor to hold him over the fish at the push of a button. He has not used an iron anchor in more than 10 years. To find perch, a good fish finder and GPS are keys. He finds it best to troll slowly while using the fish finder’s lowest frequency, which usually covers the most area. Mapping GPS is great for telling you where you are and can mark waypoints to test on future outings. Perch usually hug the bottom but sometimes seem to layer a few feet off the bottom. For gear, he recommends a light action 5.5-foot rod and spinning reel using 10-pound test braided line. This gives a better feel than mono and the short rod makes it easy to swing the fish into the boat. His favorite rig is a 4-foot fluorocarbon leader to which he ties two size No. 4 gold Aberdeen snelled hooks. The snelled hooks also use 14-pound fluorocarbon line. The only hardware is a swivel snap for the 1-ounce pencil sinker. His braid line has a swivel and leader has a loop. This setup maximizes stealth, which he feels is better than excessive hardware when the perch are picky. To try to ensure success, he gets the best live bait the day before if possible. Live emeralds are his first choice. Live is better than salted. He prefers to keep his minnows in a bucket with a bubbler so he can get them quicker. His preference is to double hook the minnow from the tail end when vertical fishing or drifting slow. If trolling slowly, he may hook the bait through the head to see if it makes a difference. Getting the perch to bite sometimes requires perseverance and experimentation. Just dropping to the bottom works on a good hungry school, but moving less dense finicky perch requires trial and error. This includes casting with a slow drag back to the boat, or a slow lift and drop, or a small twitch, or let the line loose so both hooks drop to the bottom or a dead stick. Check your minnow after 10 minutes of inaction and put on a live one. Save your old minnow if in short supply because a hungry pack could show up later and dead fresh minnows work better than salted ones. And finally, try to go where the fish usually are. You need to go to the fish because they won’t normally come to you. An exception is when they are in an area and moving around. For the beginner, a group of boats is a good starting point. Don’t get too close to anyone. Use your fish finder and keep your eyes open for sea gulls feeding near a boat because that boat is catching fish. Help from your buddies and other fisherman for starting points is key. It is easy to do in the age of cellphones. “Never give up searching for fish because the next spot may be that hot spot,” says Brzuszkiewicz.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.