Fishing beat: Plenty of events to celebrate National Fishing and Boating Week

It’s a great time to celebrate fishing and boating in Western New York with National Fishing and Boating Week June 4-12. To help kick things off, the annual Kids Teach Me to Fish Derby at the East Aurora Fish and Game Club will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Dave Barus at 597-4081. There also is a free kids fishing derby starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for students from kindergarten to eighth grade at Wilson-Tuscarora State Park. Pre-register by calling Jan Boyer at 799-3839. Another free fishing clinic will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Allegany State Park at Redhouse Lake. Anglers of all ages are welcome and no New York State fishing license is needed to fish the lake since the event is organized by DEC. Adults must accompany children. Pre-register by contacting DEC Region 9 fisheries biologist Mike Todd at 851-7013.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Bass fishing is good around Buffalo Harbor, according to Capt. John DeLorenzo of Niagara Falls. The south gap by the old lighthouse has been producing big fish in the 5- to 6-pound range. Walleye fishing in front of the windmills has picked up during the day. Bottom bouncing worm harnesses in 32-38 feet of water has been the best approach. Some days are good, some days the fish are picky, but it should get consistently better as the water gets to the 60-degree mark. It was 58 degrees over the weekend, according to DeLorenzo. Night fishing for walleyes is just past peak, but they can be caught from Buffalo to Barcelona on stickbaits in the shallows. Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga and I worked waters out of Sturgeon Point to take a couple limits of walleyes in 7 to 9 feet of water with small chartreuse Rapalas, 55 feet behind the boat. Best speed was 1.8 to 2.1 mph. We were fishing alongside Rob Widmer of Sunset Bay, who was fishing with his father, Gary, from Angola. They were fishing the exact same way and limited out before 11 p.m., too. Rob gave his father a great gift as he celebrated his 83rd birthday by night fishing on Lake Erie for walleyes. Tommy Ortolano of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda reports the area off the windmills is starting to pick up for walleye in 18 feet of water on harnesses and 2-ounce bottom bouncers.

Capt. Jim Hanley of Angola says that there are lots of walleye being caught inside the harbor from the middle gap to Donnelly’s wall. Smallmouth bass are biting well at the north gap and at the end of Donnelly’s. There is a good bass bite in front of the old steel plant, too, according to Hanley. Some have spawned and some are moving onto the beds. Mike Erdt of Williamsville did well on smallmouth bass on the humps, with 15 to 20 feet of water probably the best. The offshore bite really slowed, probably because many have moved up on beds. Erdt says it will be slow for about a week then the post spawn hot bite will start. Neds and tubes worked best for him. His highlight was getting his sister Barbara Erdt of Cheektowaga, a U.S. Navy veteran, on the boat and catching a nice channel catfish while bass jigging with a Ned rig. Mike also caught some walleyes while jigging, usually a good sign to start the spinner-worm daytime bite.

BJ John and Stan Francis of the Cattaraugus Reservation won the fifth annual Catt. Creek Catfish Contest, sponsored by Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle of Irving, on Saturday with a six-fish total weight of 79.8 pounds. Brandon and Josh Fialkowski placed second with a total weight of 76.8 pounds. John and Francis caught 15-16 fish using cutbait and worms. Rigs were 4- to 5-ounce sliders on a float set-up. They caught most of the fish on worms.

Mark Dzimian of Lake View tried for perch over the weekend and only caught a few in 54-55 feet of water while fishing with his son Nicholas. He may not have been deep enough. Tommy Ortolano of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle had several reports of better perch action in 62 to 72 feet of water.

The WNY Walleye Classic is Friday-Sunday in Barcelona this weekend. Be sure to check out the new expo at the Monroe Harbor Building and at When Pigs Fly BBQ.

Niagara River

In the Upper Niagara River, walleyes have arrived at the head of the upper river in better numbers as several limits showed up in the past few days at round house and along the break walls for both day and night fishing, reports Tommy Ortolano of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda. Bass are hitting just about everywhere right now, and they are considerably larger than last year. Try off the breakwall (Bird Island pier off the foot of Ferry) south of the Peace Bridge with a Ned rig or a No. 11 Rapala.

Bass have been hitting around the Coast Guard station in the lower Niagara near the mouth of the river, according to Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Walleyes are hitting off Lewiston and all the way down to Youngstown. There are some steelhead and trout hanging around, but they are nearly out of the system with warmer water coming down from Erie. Mike Ziehm and Mike Rzucidlo, both of Niagara Falls, have noticed the transition to more warm water species of fish, including white (silver) bass, smallmouth bass, sheepshead and walleyes. Moss is showing up and it’s starting to be a bit of a hassle. However, it’s still manageable at this point.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Remember that this is tournament week out of Wilson and Olcott, so information is hard to come by for salmon and trout. On Thursday, the Don Johannes/Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish/Big Fish contest will take place and you can register before 7 a.m. Entry fee is $100 for the boat. Call Mike Johannes at 523-1727 for more information. The Skip Hartman Memorial Pro Am Tournament is Friday and Saturday with a bad weather day set aside for Sunday. Stop at Krull Park to check out the weigh-in starting around 1 p.m. each day. Tommy Ortolano with Lake Effect B&T heard that the salmon action was good last weekend in 210 feet of water and Wonderbread spoons were working well. However, it’s a different ball game when it comes to tournament fishing. We will have a full report next week. You can check out the tournament website at lakeontarioproam.net.

Chautauqua Lake

Musky season is open. Jerkbaits and spinnerbaits have been the best for Capt. Mike Sperry so far. Water clarity is good but there are floating weeds to deal with in areas, due to all the boat traffic over the weekend. Casting on the weed lines and over weeds will work for those willing to grind it out. Walleye fishing is decent. Trolling harnesses along the weed lines early in the morning will produce fish. Bring plenty of crawlers because of the yellow and white perch. Jigging Vibes, jig and twister combos and ¼- to ½-ounce hair jigs will pick up fish on the weed edges and in weed pockets.

Finger Lakes

Finger Lakes action has seen a good bite for many species, according to local guide Jeremy Newman at Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. The crappie fishing on Honeoye has been great for two months now. They are tight to the bank and are not hard to find. Wax worms, fatheads and smaller plastics under a slip bobber has been an effective approach. Bass fishing remains solid, too. There is spawning activity plus an aggressive post spawn pattern to enjoy. On both Conesus and Honeoye, a chatterbait, spinnerbait and jigs are producing. The vegetation is really exploding and after these bass spawn, they will head straight to it. It’s not too early to start pitching and flipping for your bigger bites, insists Newman. Perch fishing on Canandaigua is feast or famine. They’ve been hanging out in their summer spots already. They aren’t hard to catch when you find them. The double drop shot rig with small shiners have been outproducing the fatheads lately. On Honeoye, trolling bottom bouncers, worm harnesses and casting blades are techniques to try first for walleyes. The trout fishing on Canadice and Hemlock is best using big shiners, white tubes and swimbaits.

