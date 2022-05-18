Fishing Beat: Perch tournament on tap; night walleye fishing taking off

The Southtowns Walleye Association’s perch tournament is Saturday and night walleye fishing is taking off. It’s transition time in Lake Ontario as the next round of tournaments start.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Lake View’s Mark Dzimian reports that yellow perch have been a bit finicky, but many folks are tight-lipped on info as the Southtowns Walleye Association’s perch tournament approaches. As he cleaned his 16 perch caught one day last week east of Cattaraugus Creek in 54 feet of water, he noticed they were all females. He used emerald shiners for bait. Screen readings were minimal as the females were hugging the bottom. Water temperature at the time was 48 degrees and it appears the males were dormant. This will change as the water warms, triggering the males to start roaming, Dzimian said. The Sturgeon Point’s launch ramp will be officially opening Thursday. Shub Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, had decent perch reports in 40-50 feet of water east of the Catt. Tommy Ortolano, of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, also reported some perch out of the Catt were in 58-62 feet of water. Walleye are hitting at night out in front of the Ford plant in 5-15 feet of water on Rapalas and Smithwick’s in firetiger patterns, Ortolano said. Bob Rustowicz, of Cheektowaga, reported the bite is on for night walleye action. He said more boats are out there this year than he’s seen before. If there is a lot of boat traffic on a specific area, the fish turn off when in shallower water. When the boats leave, the fish turn back on. If you were fishing any creek mouths the last week or so, they have been treating the creeks for lamprey eels. As a result, not many walleyes have been in what would be good fishing areas. Rustowicz said to avoid the creek mouths and down current areas for now and fish other areas where rocks, shoals and reefs can be found in 6 to 12 feet. He said there is no moss growing yet and that's a good thing. Stevens noted F11 Rapalas were a hot night bait lure for ‘eyes. Mike Erdt, of Williamsville, was fishing over the weekend with a white swimbait, bouncing bottom in 27-28-ish feet of water when he hit a monster smallmouth. When he finally got it to the boat, it weighed 7.24 pounds, a personal best. Erdt noted the water was still cold, and the fish weren't up on the structure yet. It was the first break from the wintering spots and a deep water flat. Stevens reported the catfish bite has been good. This past rainstorm will keep the cats active and drive them further upstream. Night crawlers and cut bait are the hot baits right now. Remember the fifth annual Catt. Creek Catfish Tournament is May 28 from noon to midnight. Pre-registration is underway at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, Irving. Deadline to register for the Western New York Walleye Classic June 3-5 out of Barcelona in Lake Erie is May 22. For more information on the tournament or how to become a vendor for a new Outdoor Expo, contact 490-4226.

Niagara River

Trout are still in the lower Niagara River, but the best spot continues to be at the mouth of the river. Last week, Youngstown’s Sean Mooradian caught the fish of his life when he reeled in a 31.9-pound lake trout. He was fishing a three-way rig that was outfitted with a MagLip plug. It was a personal best, but he was not in the LOC Derby. The winning lake trout was 22 pounds, 15 ounces. The area around the green buoy continues to be producing plenty of Coho salmon, lake trout, the occasional king salmon, brown trout and smallmouth bass. Local skipper Frank Campbell, of Lewiston, said to spread out your presentation in the water column to allow yourself to pick up multiple species. Try running a MagLip with a lighter weight such as a split shot or two instead of a pencil lead off a three-way. Mike Rzucidlo, of Niagara Falls, and Tony LaRosa, of Lewiston, used MagLips trolled fast about 8-10 feet down for Cohos. The lakers hit on the bottom in 24-28 feet. They fished jigs near the sand docks to get bass, walleye and even a 5-foot sturgeon. The big fish hit a 5-inch Zoom jig and was released immediately as they are protected. In the Upper Niagara River, bass action continues to be good on stickbaits or swimbaits. Tommy Ortolano, at Lake Effect Bait and Tackle, reports bass are being caught inside the buoys off Ontario Street on blade baits. The foot of Ferry Street is still good for walleyes on paddletail plastics such as Storm 360 baits and minnows. Also the occasional laker and rainbow.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Two 27-pound-plus king salmon were caught on Friday the 13th in the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby, the biggest being 27½ pounds by Joshua Blackford, of Westerville, Ohio, to win the $15,000 grand prize out of Olcott. The other 27-pound king was caught out of Wilson. Read about all the winners Sunday in The Buffalo News. Also congrats to Jonathan Ross of Hamlin and Team Tomahawk, winners of the Wilson Harbor Invitational last weekend. In the meantime, things are starting to get back to normal on the local fishing scene as the schedule of derbies and tournaments has slowed. Capt. Joe Oakes, of Newfane, reports that we seem to be in the transition period already where action is going from spring to summer fishing. The water is the same everywhere now, but that might change with this week’s weather. Best thing to do is spread out your gear and cover as much water as possible because the fish are scattered. Bites are coming on spoons, flasher-fly combinations, as well as meat rigs. On Sunday, Oakes caught fish in 50 feet of water and in 280 feet of water. He said the fishing he was experiencing is what he would expect in early June. Ortolano had some good reports out of Wilson for salmon in 80 to 85 feet of water on wonder bread spoons. There are still a lot of lakers on the Niagara Bar. There is a Kayak Bass Fishing tournament Saturday in Wilson and Olcott. Check out nykbf.com.

Chautauqua Lake

Crappie fishing was great last week, according to Capt. Mike Sperry, of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. There were fish in 5 to 8 feet of water. The bite has tapered off some as many fish have already spawned and moved off the beds. Minnows under a slip bobber has been the best approach. Two- and 3-inch Gulp minnows will work as well, especially if there is a slight chop on the water. The walleye trolling bite is picking up, Sperry said. Trolling harnesses off bottom bouncers near emerging weed lines is working in the morning. He is getting reports of fish caught trolling crankbaits in open water, too. Vertical jigging around the deeper holes in the north basin is a great way to pick up fish using Jigging Rapalas.

Finger Lakes

Some very good fishing is being reported in the Finger Lakes by guide Jeremy Newman, with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. The crappie fishing has been great using fatheads, wax worms and soft plastics under a slip bobber. Over the last week or so, the fish have been holding tight to shore. Last weekend, Newman caught a hundred or so crappies, but with the new 10-inch size regulations he only took 30 home to eat. The perch on Canandaigua, Keuka, Cayuga and Seneca continue to be very good. It seems they've spawned and are making their way to their summer hangouts. Bass fishing, as expected, is a wild scene. The spawn has fired up and they are aggressive. Fish the bank and still catch many that are staging and yet to move to the shallower flats. A broad spectrum of techniques is getting bites as they are in full-blown spawn and pre-spawn patterns. For the walleye on Conesus and Honeoye, trolling a worm harness on bottom bouncers is doing well. Jigging is also a good approach. Gold or perch pattern are good colors to start with. Canandaigua is really producing a better class of lakers this year. Canadice and Hemlock lakes are a lot of fun, too. Trolling and jigging are effective approaches. The Seneca Lake National Lake Trout Derby will be held over Memorial Day weekend. Check out laketroutderby.org for details.

