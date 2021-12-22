Fishing Beat: Only more wind can hamper productive time

Danny Jankowiak of Buffalo reports that he stayed on the Erie tributaries this week and into the weekend. Small egg patterns and white or olive streamer patterns were very effective for him. Fish are up and down all the creek systems, with many fresh fish being caught, landed and released. With conditions getting colder, he is hoping to see all the creeks fishing very well off Lake Erie heading into the holiday weekend. Guide Andy Full of Full Fishing Guide Service reports that all the streams are in great shape as of Tuesday. Cattaraugus Creek is very close to allow for decent fishing again. Full did very well using egg sacs and beads with clients his last trip out. Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors says that the hottest fishing lately has been steelhead in the tributaries. It’s been a superb year, based on his intel. With the rain and snow melt, getting on the streams when the flow is right is the key. Shub Stevens of Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that Clear Creek has been fishable, and steelhead are being caught on orange and pink egg sacs. White marabou jigs are also productive. Canadaway Creek has also been busy, although most fishermen said it was hit or miss, according to Stevens. Lime colored beads are working best. Just a side note that steelhead guide Leo Sanchez caught a nice Chinook salmon while fishing Clear Creek recently. Dave Barus of East Aurora reports that yellow perch and steelhead have been caught from the Central Avenue pier by shore anglers in Dunkirk Harbor. Live minnows on 2-hook rigs for the perch, egg sacs near the bottom or shore-cast silver/blue spoons and spinners for the steelhead. If you can make it on the lake and you want to try something different, hit any structure in 20-25 feet of water with jigs, spoons or jigging Rapalas to target lake trout from Dunkirk to Barcelona.