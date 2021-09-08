Fishing Beat: Mature king salmons are showing strong in Lake Ontario

Big mature kings are the order of the day in Lake Ontario as we move into September. Niagara County fared well in the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Derby that ended Labor Day with the top three king salmon and top two steelhead. Yellow perch action picked up off Cattaraugus Creek, and there are still plenty of walleye to be caught with First Responders Day on Saturday. Hopefully the winds aren’t too bad.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Capt. Kim Skoczylas of Ultimate Outdoors reports the northeast winds last week pushed cold water around so a Fish Hawk unit was key because they found 75-degree water 50 feet down, which is the water they targeted. They fished east of Cattaraugus Creek in about 70-75 feet of water. They were using six to 10 colors of lead core with a protype lure that Ultimate Outdoors will be previewing next spring, Dipsy divers with a No. 1.5 setting running 100 to 110 feet back with a Cherry Bomb worm harness and downriggers about 50 feet down with copper and purple spoons. Their crew boated 19 walleyes Saturday and 23 Friday.
Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that the walleye bite has been steady west of the Catt around 60-75 feet of water. Hot colors have been purple and chartreuse for harnesses and stickbaits. The perch have been active around 50-65 feet of water. Live goldens and salted emeralds are working. Many crews caught their limit of perch by noon and others caught around 20 perch, which is still a good day for this time of year.
With the arrival of September, Mark Dzimian of Lake View decided to go out of Cattaraugus Creek for perch with son Nicholas and longtime neighbor Brandon Kempski. He thought a surface water temperature of 76 degrees was too warm for perch schooling, but they managed 25 good size perch in 56 feet of water slightly to the east and trying to stay on the fast-moving roving schools of perch off the Catt. With no emerald shiners, and armed with only golden shiners and salted minnows, they used their electronics for bottom readings and move after 30 minutes of spotty action (one or two and minimal screen readings). The bait school is on the bottom as the perch are feeding despite those warm surface temperatures. Dzimian discovered a huge change in the water column as the bottom temperature was at 46 degrees. The thermocline was at 59 degrees so that along with the bottom bait school of minnows, it brought in the yellow perch. Steve Haak of South Wales also caught a cooler full of yellow perch and his best depth was 55 feet, straight out of the Catt.
It’s still not too late to sign up for the First Responders Day on Saturday for all New York’s Lake Erie ports. Contact Haak at 225-0229. Ray Mahtook of Youngstown reports that he had some good lake trout success recently off Brocton Shoal area west of Dunkirk in 100 to 115 feet of water. They were using a spin-n-glo behind a spin doctor, catching and releasing eight nice fish. The biggest was 35.5 inches long, weighing about 21 pounds. It was a big female that was already releasing loose eggs.
Bass anglers are getting excited over the Douglas Rods Big Money Open set for Sept. 18. So far only 15 teams are signed up, but you can register until Sept. 17 without a late fee. Check out douglasoutdoors.com for details. Should the lake be off limits due to weather, the tournament will be held in the Upper Niagara River. It was decided that Canadian waters will be open for this contest, but you must have a Province of Ontario fishing license.
Niagara River
Capt. Ned Librock with Catching Dreams Charters reports smallmouth bass fishing has been decent in many of the traditional drifts around Strawberry Island and the east river. Crabs fished off three-way rigs are the way to go, bouncing bottom along the way. Weeds have been a bit of a problem the past week. Worm harnesses fished off three-way rigs also will work for walleye around Strawberry Island. In the lower Niagara River, smallmouth bass are starting to go into their fall feeding frenzy, reports Capt. Arnie Jonathan, of AJ’s Guide Service. Crabs are the best live bait to use there, too, if you can find them. For artificials, tubes and Ned rigs are the best options. Some bass are also being caught on drop shot rigs with Strike King dreams shots a good alternative.
Some bass are also being caught off the NYPA fishing platform in the gorge area, according to Lisa Drabczyk at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. A few walleyes are being caught in the gorge, but the better fishing for ‘eyes as been on the Bar at the mouth of the river. Worm harnesses fished off three-way rigs are the way to go. The first reports of salmon being seen in the Devil’s Hole area and off the platform for September have also come in. If any of the cooler water from Lake Erie makes it into the river system, it will be game-on for an earlier salmon run.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Larry Wills of Lewiston was fishing the Niagara Bar doing some combat trolling over the weekend while competing in the LOC Derby and found plenty of salmon marks with bait at the dropoff. It wasn’t until he slid off the drop into 185 feet of water before he hit a big salmon using the 450-foot copper and an e-chip paddle teaser program. His secret “bait” was a MC Rocket, an artificial herring strip in a frog pattern. His 31-pound, 11-ounce salmon placed third overall in the LOC Derby. First-place salmon was caught off Olcott, slightly to the east off the power plant, in 500-plus feet of water. The grand prize fish came 2 miles west of Wilson off a diver in 80 to 90 feet of water set back 180 feet with a purple/silver fish paddle and a purple glow head that held hardened herring strips that had been soaking in Pro Cure herring oil. Read about the top LOC Derby catches in the Outdoor Column this Sunday.
John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda walked down to the Waterport Dam in Orleans County on Tuesday during his lunch hour, and he was surprised to see numerous salmon swimming around with no fishermen in sight. There are some fish available for anglers, but it is still very early in the run. The rains Tuesday and Wednesday will help. You have two options for targeting salmon out of Wilson, Olcott and Point Breeze. You can fish the inside waters for mature kings or head out to deeper waters for more stable conditions and a mixed bag of fish, salmon and trout. Out of Point Breeze, Capt. Lou Borrelli, of Get the Net Charters, headed offshore for fishing, motoring out to the 27 line, and trolled north. The bite was not hot and heavy, but they picked at a few steelhead as they approached the 30 line. Riggers were parked at 75 and 85 feet with fixed cheaters 10 feet above. As they hit 515 feet of water, the 85-foot rigger fires with a Warrior Lures “Blue Jeans” on the 10-foot cheater. It turned out to be a beautiful 15-pound steelhead. No, they were not in the derby.
Congratulations are in order for the Yankee Troller team, led by Capt. Richard Hajecki out of the Oak. In the Big Boys Tournament over the weekend, they won the two-day contest out of Point Breeze by catching six king salmon Saturday and four Sunday.
Chautauqua Lake
The walleye bite is still going well with most fish being landed by trolling, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Crankbaits trolled off lead core line or long lined off the back of the boat are the way to go. The key is to get the crankbaits running close to the bottom. Both the south basin and the north basin will produce fish. On the north basin, stay in 15 to 25 feet of water. Worm harnesses trolled along weed lines is still producing fish as well. Bring plenty of crawlers.
The musky bite has picked up recently. Casting is the way to go right now. Jerk baits, like Leo’s, and spinnerbaits cast near and over weeds is working. Deep diving crankbaits like Triple D’s cast parallel to the weed lines will work all fall.