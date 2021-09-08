Fishing Beat: Mature king salmons are showing strong in Lake Ontario

Larry Wills of Lewiston was fishing the Niagara Bar doing some combat trolling over the weekend while competing in the LOC Derby and found plenty of salmon marks with bait at the dropoff. It wasn’t until he slid off the drop into 185 feet of water before he hit a big salmon using the 450-foot copper and an e-chip paddle teaser program. His secret “bait” was a MC Rocket, an artificial herring strip in a frog pattern. His 31-pound, 11-ounce salmon placed third overall in the LOC Derby. First-place salmon was caught off Olcott, slightly to the east off the power plant, in 500-plus feet of water. The grand prize fish came 2 miles west of Wilson off a diver in 80 to 90 feet of water set back 180 feet with a purple/silver fish paddle and a purple glow head that held hardened herring strips that had been soaking in Pro Cure herring oil. Read about the top LOC Derby catches in the Outdoor Column this Sunday.

John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda walked down to the Waterport Dam in Orleans County on Tuesday during his lunch hour, and he was surprised to see numerous salmon swimming around with no fishermen in sight. There are some fish available for anglers, but it is still very early in the run. The rains Tuesday and Wednesday will help. You have two options for targeting salmon out of Wilson, Olcott and Point Breeze. You can fish the inside waters for mature kings or head out to deeper waters for more stable conditions and a mixed bag of fish, salmon and trout. Out of Point Breeze, Capt. Lou Borrelli, of Get the Net Charters, headed offshore for fishing, motoring out to the 27 line, and trolled north. The bite was not hot and heavy, but they picked at a few steelhead as they approached the 30 line. Riggers were parked at 75 and 85 feet with fixed cheaters 10 feet above. As they hit 515 feet of water, the 85-foot rigger fires with a Warrior Lures “Blue Jeans” on the 10-foot cheater. It turned out to be a beautiful 15-pound steelhead. No, they were not in the derby.