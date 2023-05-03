Walleye, pike, pickerel, and inland tiger musky seasons are now open, the Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby starts Friday, and there is a mix of other angling opportunities as the weather slowly starts to cooperate.

Lake Erie and tributaries

“We did fantastic,” was how Capt. Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda (Justin Warriner Fishing) described his opening day on Monday while walleye fishing in the early hours with his charter skipper buddy Capt. Sean Firkins of Angling Edge Charters. They fished some rocks around 12 to 15 feet deep in Buffalo Harbor with stickbaits. Out in the lake, bass fishing has been incredible, by far one of the best springs Warriner has seen in a long time. Ditto for the upper river. Both areas can play the numbers game this time of year, too. It’s possible to experience 100 to 200 fish days on the river and 50 to 80 on the lake when the weather cooperates – all catch and release. Warriner says that this bite won’t last long. Best baits include Ned rigs, drop shot tactics and crankbaits on both lake and river. Target 14- to 35-foot depths in the lake and 6 to 15 feet of water in the river according to Warriner.

Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports that there is still some “chrome” to be found on Lake Erie creeks, including springers and a few dropbacks mixed in with bass and suckers. Perch schools are off Cattaraugus Creek and Pineherst, producing good fish size and numbers. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports that perch action has been more difficult, catching some fish that have spawned out and some that have yet to spawn. Sturgeon Point has been decent in deeper waters from 58 to 62 feet. Brzuszkiewicz's best action was off Evangola in 54 to 56 feet of water, but no limits. It may be time to start chasing walleyes. Don’t be afraid to look for perch closer to Buffalo as they begin to move closer to bait schools like Emerald shiners.

Niagara River

Reiterating on the great bass fishing in the upper river, Warriner has used a combination of Ned rigs, drop shot techniques and crankbaits to do well. Casting jerk baits can offer great fun this time of year. Bassmaster Magazine editor James Hall is back this week as part of a Destination Niagara USA media event to see if he can replicate the outstanding fishing action he experienced this same time last year in the upper Niagara River while casting jerk baits for smallmouth bass. In the lower Niagara River, there are some trout hanging around, but this will transition out as waters continue to warm. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls caught both lake trout and smallmouth bass from shore in the gorge this week on gold and chartreuse No. 3 spinners and pearl white 4-inch plastic minnows on a ¼-ounce darter jig head. He also caught bass in the reservoir. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls hit the NYPA reservoir for an hour or two after work and has averaged five or six smallmouth bass on No. 3 spinners and jigs. He caught a bonus rainbow trout on one recent trip. Boaters have been focusing on bass down river during the Outdoor Media Event this week. Best bass baits have been Rage Swimmers and Swim-n-Shiner, along with blade baits according to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. Conditions in the river continue to fluctuate with winds and rain causing stained water.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Fishing intel in the lake is a little harder to come by right now as anglers get ready for the big derby. However, Randy Jaroszewski of Hamburg with Team Ice Breaker fishing in the King of the Lake Tournament out of St. Catharines, Ontario, last weekend finished second with a two-day score of 245.81 points based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound, fewer than 4 points from the win. They focused on the Niagara Bar drop-off in 120 to 140 feet of water and a speed of 2.25 mph. Spin Doctors with meat was the best set up for bigger kings. They also caught salmon on Yalleye Mooneyes and chartreuse glow flies. Don’t think you need to focus on the Niagara Bar. Fish are spread out along the shoreline. The Lake Ontario Counties spring derby begins Friday (www.loc.org) and the best place to be on the entire lake is around the Niagara Bar and along Wilson and Olcott if past leaderboards are an indication. For a quick lesson on spring salmon fishing, stop by Bootleggers Cove Marina in Wilson for the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s “At the Dock” meeting Thursday on the back of Vision Quest VI with Capt. Pete Alex at 7 p.m. Hotdogs at 6 p.m. with Chef Marty Polovick manning the grill.

Chautauqua Lake

Cooler weather this past week slowed the crappie bite reports Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood. The bite will pick up when the sun appears again as the fish are not finished spawning. This coming weekend looks decent and there will be fish in the bedding areas. From the buoys out to eight feet is where you will find them. The walleye fishing started out good with the May 1 opener. Fish are being caught while wading and casting in the evenings and after dark. Best lures are F7 and F9 Rapalas, Bombers and Challenger Minnows. Casting crankbaits, swim baits and a jig/twister or jig and a minnow combo will work during the day around emerging weeds and rock bars on the south basin according to Sperry. This time of year, the water is usually crystal clear. However, anglers are experiencing low visibility this year, which can help the walleye bite.

Finger Lakes

Local skipper John Gaulke of Finger Lakes Angling Zone reports decent action but that will probably change with the rain this week.

Cayuga Lake: Lake trout jigging is generally good from 110 feet to 170 feet of water north of Long Point and around Dean’s Cove and to the north. The south end of the lake is producing a few salmon and trout. Perch fishing has slowed up north.

Seneca Lake: Salmon fishing is slow with fish scattered. Lake trout jigging is slow. Expect fair pike fishing around spawning areas.

Skaneateles Lake: This lake is producing bass, perch, walleyes and trout. Fish 10 to 25 feet of water.

Inland streams

Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus reports that inland streams have been fishing well. They were getting a little low last week so the rain is welcome. By the end of this week, streams should fish well again according to McInerney. He has been doing well using small jigs.