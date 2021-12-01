Fishing Beat: Lake trout season now open in lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario

Jeff Hippert of Hamburg reports that he has been having quite a bit of late-season fun catching bass in Lake Erie when the weather cooperates. Launching out of Sturgeon Point, he caught 45 to 50 bass along with several perch and walleye. Most of the fish were in the depth range of 35 to 38 feet of water. The fish came on a ½-ounce chrome blade bait, but he caught fish on a ½-ounce jigging spoon and a swim bait. With the blades or the spoons, silver and gold are good go-to colors when the water is slightly stained. If the water visibility is one foot or less, go with a scented bait. Your presentation should be fished very slow because bass are sight feeders. Fish caught were between 3 and 4 pounds with eight to 10 over 5 pounds. Water temperatures were in the mid-40s. There is still time to get out if the winds calm down and the lake does not get too muddy, according to Hippert. Many of the fish he caught were on a Shimano Core bait-casting reel with 12-pound test fluorocarbon line on a 7- to 7½-foot Dobbins or G-Loomis rod with medium-heavy action, great for jigging blades or spoons. He also uses a Shimano Stradic 2500 spinning reel with a Dobbins spinning rod in 6½- to 7½-foot size that have an action that’s medium light to medium with an extra fast tip. The line is Daiwa J braid in 10-pound test for a main line with Berkley fluorocarbon line in 8-pound test as a leader (about 6 feet). He uses it for swim baits, tubes, Ned rigs or for drop shotting. For his swim bait colors, he likes to “match the hatch,” so primarily he uses Emerald shiners, gizzard shad, yellow perch, smelt and goby colors with his plastics. Tommy Ortolano with Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda reports that Buffalo Harbor is producing nice perch. Tributary action will be impacted by melting snow and rain. Try the smaller streams first for clearing conditions.