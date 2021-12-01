Fishing Beat: Lake trout season now open in lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario

Lake trout season for the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario is open. The NYPA fishing platform, as well as the Upper Mountain Road access for the NYPA reservoir, are closed for the season. Musky season is open in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario until Dec. 15.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Jeff Hippert of Hamburg reports that he has been having quite a bit of late-season fun catching bass in Lake Erie when the weather cooperates. Launching out of Sturgeon Point, he caught 45 to 50 bass along with several perch and walleye. Most of the fish were in the depth range of 35 to 38 feet of water. The fish came on a ½-ounce chrome blade bait, but he caught fish on a ½-ounce jigging spoon and a swim bait. With the blades or the spoons, silver and gold are good go-to colors when the water is slightly stained. If the water visibility is one foot or less, go with a scented bait. Your presentation should be fished very slow because bass are sight feeders. Fish caught were between 3 and 4 pounds with eight to 10 over 5 pounds. Water temperatures were in the mid-40s. There is still time to get out if the winds calm down and the lake does not get too muddy, according to Hippert. Many of the fish he caught were on a Shimano Core bait-casting reel with 12-pound test fluorocarbon line on a 7- to 7½-foot Dobbins or G-Loomis rod with medium-heavy action, great for jigging blades or spoons. He also uses a Shimano Stradic 2500 spinning reel with a Dobbins spinning rod in 6½- to 7½-foot size that have an action that’s medium light to medium with an extra fast tip. The line is Daiwa J braid in 10-pound test for a main line with Berkley fluorocarbon line in 8-pound test as a leader (about 6 feet). He uses it for swim baits, tubes, Ned rigs or for drop shotting. For his swim bait colors, he likes to “match the hatch,” so primarily he uses Emerald shiners, gizzard shad, yellow perch, smelt and goby colors with his plastics. Tommy Ortolano with Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda reports that Buffalo Harbor is producing nice perch. Tributary action will be impacted by melting snow and rain. Try the smaller streams first for clearing conditions.
Niagara River
Mike Berry of Tonawanda was fishing with Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters recently and they did well on steelhead using egg sacs off a three-way rig. They expected the water to be mud from winds, but the water color was perfect. The bite was slow in the morning but picked up about 10:30 a.m. They stayed in Devil’s Hole and caught all steelhead. Capt. Joe Marra of Niagara Rainbow Charters reports that he had some banner days over the weekend on steelhead using yellow and green beads first thing in the morning. Fish are spread out from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar. Browns have been hitting more down river than up. Today marks the opening of lake trout season in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario. The Artpark drift will be your best bet for lake trout. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls has been doing very well on steelhead in the gorge north of the power plant using his orange and chartreuse No. 4 spinners. Water clarity was about 3 feet of visibility. Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle of Lewiston said some of the shore guys are doing well using beads, egg sacs, spinners and plastic minnows on a jig and fished under a float. From a boat, Kwikfish, MagLips, live bait and beads are working off three-way rigs.
Tommy Ortolano with Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda has had several reports on trout in the Artpark area with anglers using chartreuse, scrambled eggs and orange beads. Fish also are hitting skein and Stingeye or Vibrax spinners. In the upper river, musky season ended on Tuesday. John Antone of Sanborn caught a personal-best 50-inch fish drifting with Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island last weekend. Capt. Hans Mann of Buffalo Harbor Outfitters caught muskies the past week before the season closed. The lower river musky season ends Dec. 15. Ortolano had reports of walleye and rainbows at the foot of Ferry Street.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Guide Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters reports there are less anglers now due to colder weather and hunting seasons. Fish are around, but lower numbers continue to be a concern. Scattered fish means you must walk to find them. He gave some winter angling tips for both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie tributaries. 1. Safety first. Wintry weather brings slippery conditions. Make certain you have good footwear. Studded boots are necessary while fishing tributaries. Wear layered clothing, pack a small first-aid kit, and fully charge your cellphone. 2. Water is colder this time of year. Fish your fly or other offering "low and slow." That means fish near the creek bottom and slow down the retrieve rate. 3. Fish later in the day. Fish are sluggish in chilly water. Water warms up as the day unfolds. The bite picks up later in the day. 4. Snow melt can offer varying water conditions throughout the day. Know your weather conditions and understand how your home waters react to changing weather. Snow melt can offer changing water conditions from little stain in the water to a complete creek blowout. 5. Fish often in the winter. “You will enjoy beautiful scenery and less pressured fishing waters,” says Feltrinelli. Another spot that is open to musky until Dec. 15 is the St. Lawrence River. Capt. Josh Kane of Buffalo and Capt. Hans Mann of Alden made the trip a week ago and caught some smaller muskies, but Kane with Kobra Sportfishing (both part of the Buffalo Harbor Outfitters team) connected with a 50-inch trophy on a Musky Candy Shallow Sniper for their best fish of the trip. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports 2 to 3 feet of visibility at the Oak with spotty reports on browns and steelhead. Larger numbers of fish can be found near the dam. Smaller streams to the east may be a better bet such as Sandy Creek, with medium flows. Johnson Creek checks in with medium flows. The DEC will have an online meeting about Lake Ontario fisheries at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Find the link at dec.ny.gov.
Finger Lakes
Guide Jeremy Newman with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye reports that if you are hunting whitetail deer, then you are missing some fantastic smallmouth fishing in the Finger Lakes. On Conesus Lake, some big bronze beauties are being caught. A productive pattern is to fish transition areas such as grass to sand, sand to rock, shallow to deep, even vegetation transition. Jigs, lipless crankbaits and blade baits should be on your casting rods. Most importantly, a green pumpkin 4-inch swimbait on a football jig is hot right now. Keep a few finesse options on the deck. Neds, drop shots, hair jigs and small swim baits are proving very effective. Local tournament anglers were disappointed that weather canceled the Yeti Snow Bass event last weekend. Practice fishing was so good, many were confident there would have been bass bags in the high 20-pound estimates.