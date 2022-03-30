Fishing Beat: Inland trout regular season, new regulations begin April 1

April 1 is opening day for trout action for the inland streams, lakes and ponds of New York, but with recent regulations changes that allow for year-round fishing, this is when you can keep some fish for the frying pan. This is different than the Great Lakes tributaries that are open year-round for taking trout. The ice boom removal that started this week will influence Niagara River fishing action the next week or so.
Trout opener/inland stocking
Many people still look forward to opening day for inland trout on April 1. Waters probably will be high and cold based on recent weather patterns. Part of the tradition for many is the fact that the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will be stocking over 1.8 million trout from its hatcheries across the state. For many of the streams in Region 9, call the Randolph Hatchery stocking hotline at 359-2050. There are plenty of wild trout streams to fish in, too. Be sure to check out the trout stream fishing map (dec.ny.gov/outdoor/122444.html) located within the DECinfo Locator. DEC has posted "Management Category" signs on most of the state's 1,500 miles of public fishing rights. Management categories make a distinction between wild trout management (wild, wild quality, wild premier) and stocked trout management (stocked, stocked-extended).
Local guide Scott Feltrinelli passed along some early season housekeeping rules. Be respectful of your fellow angler by asking to share space on a stream if someone is already in a spot and acknowledge one another in a polite manner. Don’t litter and practice “carry in, carry out” policies. Use a hand net to keep your trout wet until you are ready to photograph it if you are practicing catch and release. Release the fish quickly. Make sure you charge your cellphone before heading out, in case of an emergency. Make sure you pay attention to the regulations from creek to creek. Don’t forget about the Naples Creek opening day fishing derby sponsored by the local Rotary Club on April 1. It is held from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, contact Micah Moore at 585-704-5601.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Lake Erie tributaries have good numbers of mostly drop back steelhead, according to local guide Vince Tobia of Cattaraugus Creek Outfitters. The water is cold. Suckers are starting to come in, so sucker spawn or egg imitations are a good option to target steelhead, reports Tobia. Streamers also work well for hungry drop backs. He expects some fresh fish to come in as the streams warm, and Lake Erie ice melts as well, warming the lake a bit. Since the weekend, most of the streams (except for the Catt) were near perfect flow, according to guide Andy Full of Full Fishing Guide Service. He reported a mix of trout that included fresh, spawning and drop backs. Egg imitations like beads and jigs are working, too. The Dash for Cash early season bass tournament is set for April 30. It will be capped at 35 teams and 22 teams have signed up. This tournament has an entry fee of $150 per boat with up to two people on a team. Only one bass (minimum of 20 inches) will be allowed per person. There will be payouts every two hours. If you want more information or want to sign up, contact Patrick Schlosser at 445-0239 or email him at Onlykeepers73@verizon.net.
Niagara River
With the removal of the ice boom at the head of the Niagara River off Buffalo taking place this week, expect some ice chunks to start flowing through the river system and end up in Lake Ontario. This undoubtedly will impact fishing in the river, making it more difficult for boaters as well as shore casters from Buffalo to Youngstown. However, it won’t be impossible. Casting from shore with spoons, spinners and swimbaits will work for you under the right conditions. Eggs or egg imitations will also work. Best spot, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston, is along Artpark. Boaters can use egg sacs, beads, minnows and plugs like MagLips or Kwikfish. Steelhead, lake trout and brown trout are available for catching. Starting April 1, some new regulations will go into effect. In the lower Niagara River, no more than two steelhead may be kept as part of your daily creel limit to align with the lake limit. Check them out at dec.ny.gov. The New York Power Authority fishing platform in the gorge will open on April 1. Call 286-6662 for updates and possible closures. The Upper Mountain Road access to the Reservoir and the water intakes area in the upper Niagara River also will open.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Bullhead are starting to show up in time for the tourney April 8-10. Check out Scattershots this Sunday for details. Some brown trout are being caught off the piers at Wilson and Olcott. In Lake Ontario, Roy Letcher of Burt reports that shoreline action for brown trout has been good from the Niagara Bar to Point Breeze. Troll stickbaits inside of 20 feet are looking for warmer water temperatures such as off creek mouths. A northwest wind blew ice into Wilson and Olcott harbors, so you may have to dodge some ice floes. Look for a mud line and move in and out of the line into the clear water. If you are heading onto the lake, remember that a life vest is required for anyone in a boat that is less than 21 feet long. In the creeks, Ken Jackson hit some trout in Eighteen Mile Creek and some smaller streams, but conditions were high and stained. They should come down and clear soon, but more rain is in the forecast. Jigs and spawn sacs worked for him. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that Fishing pressure is real light on the Oak this week. Conditions were low and clear on Tuesday. Just prior to the lowering of flows, anglers reported steelhead hookups at the dam and overflow pools and scattered downstream through the fast water gravel stretches for spawning fish. Suckers were more numerous, too. Other smaller tributaries like the Oak are dropping back to low but may be hanging on to a little more color. Pen projects at Olcott and Point Breeze will be worked on Saturday morning. Meet at the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott at 9:30 a.m. and at the Lake Breeze Marina at the Oak at 9 a.m. to assist. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will hold a Fishing Flea Market from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 14 at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Tables are available to LOTSA members free of charge. Members will sell used and unused tackle, so this is a great time to pick up items for fishing season. LOTSA members interested in reserving a table or who have questions, please contact John Suttell at 585-813-4066 before Friday. Tables are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Following the flea market, LOTSA will have its first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. The seminar will be on spring king salmon tactics being given by multiple captains.
Chautauqua Lake
The crappie bite was good in the canals last week, but that has shut of, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood. He noticed the canals near his store were frozen over Tuesday morning. It’s just a waiting game with the weather at this point. With temperatures soaring into the 60s on Thursday, look for some crappie action to pick up.
Finger Lakes
The perch bite in the Finger Lakes has been wonderful, according to local guide Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. Canandaigua Lake’s north end is really producing a large volume of a great class of perch. The same can be said of Cayuga, Seneca and even Irondequoit and Sodus bays. When they are aggressive, nothing can beat the fathead for bait. Plastics have been getting the finicky fish to bite. Try using 1.5-inch swim baits, crappie sliders and something that looks like a small crayfish. On Honeoye Lake, the perch aren’t as cooperative now, but the crappies are moving in. The same can be said of Conesus, Canadice and Hemlock lakes on crappies. There is a panfish derby on Honeoye this weekend.