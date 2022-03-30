Fishing Beat: Inland trout regular season, new regulations begin April 1

Bullhead are starting to show up in time for the tourney April 8-10. Check out Scattershots this Sunday for details. Some brown trout are being caught off the piers at Wilson and Olcott. In Lake Ontario, Roy Letcher of Burt reports that shoreline action for brown trout has been good from the Niagara Bar to Point Breeze. Troll stickbaits inside of 20 feet are looking for warmer water temperatures such as off creek mouths. A northwest wind blew ice into Wilson and Olcott harbors, so you may have to dodge some ice floes. Look for a mud line and move in and out of the line into the clear water. If you are heading onto the lake, remember that a life vest is required for anyone in a boat that is less than 21 feet long. In the creeks, Ken Jackson hit some trout in Eighteen Mile Creek and some smaller streams, but conditions were high and stained. They should come down and clear soon, but more rain is in the forecast. Jigs and spawn sacs worked for him. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that Fishing pressure is real light on the Oak this week. Conditions were low and clear on Tuesday. Just prior to the lowering of flows, anglers reported steelhead hookups at the dam and overflow pools and scattered downstream through the fast water gravel stretches for spawning fish. Suckers were more numerous, too. Other smaller tributaries like the Oak are dropping back to low but may be hanging on to a little more color. Pen projects at Olcott and Point Breeze will be worked on Saturday morning. Meet at the Town of Newfane Marina in Olcott at 9:30 a.m. and at the Lake Breeze Marina at the Oak at 9 a.m. to assist. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will hold a Fishing Flea Market from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 14 at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Tables are available to LOTSA members free of charge. Members will sell used and unused tackle, so this is a great time to pick up items for fishing season. LOTSA members interested in reserving a table or who have questions, please contact John Suttell at 585-813-4066 before Friday. Tables are limited and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Following the flea market, LOTSA will have its first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. The seminar will be on spring king salmon tactics being given by multiple captains.