Fishing Beat: Inland streams set to open for trout fishing, plus warm weather has fish biting

Saturday will mark a new era in trout fishing when the inland streams will be open throughout New York State for catch and release fishing, with artificial lures only. Make sure you understand the new regulations. Check out the 2021 regulations guide or visit www.dec.ny.gov . Warmer water temperatures continue to impact the Great Lakes tributaries, but that could change this weekend. It’s still not too late to catch some of the walleye championships on Chautauqua Lake.

Armed with GPS coordinates from a friend who had hammered the perch off Cattaraugus Creek, Steve Brzuszkiewicz, of Marilla, found the perch were not on the bite. He caught only nine perch in two hours and decided to move. His buddy, Howie, went to Point Breeze to check out different areas. Steve went back into 52 feet of water straight off the Catt, where he fished last week, and saw a small pod of fish and started working them with a slight jigging motion. He had some Emerald shiners from Russ’s in Buffalo. Around the time he caught his first jumbo perch was when Howie called to say he started to get them. Steve decided to stay put and caught around 35 nice ones before things slowed. He called in another friend who joined. The bite picked up in the afternoon as the fish went into a feeding frenzy at the original 52 foot of water spot, which allowed him to wrap up his limit of perch. His friend, Bob, and his nephew, Greg, wound up with 50 good perch and Howie and his wife got 45 at Point Breeze.