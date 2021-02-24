Fishing Beat: Ice fishing updates and competitions on the schedule

If you are looking for a fishing competition this weekend – soft or hard water – look no further than the Finger Lakes or the lower Niagara River. Add the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby that runs through March 15, and you have plenty of options.

Ice fishing

The fish are active and eating well during most periods in the day as we hit the normal end of February warm-up, according to Scott Brauer of Gasport, the Ice Team Pro for New York. The fish are preparing for sitting on nests and laying their eggs and chasing. Brauer said a good bet this time of year is that fish will be eating shrimp as they begin to vacate the weeds and search of food. Use something that mimics shrimp from now until ice out. Also fish higher than normal during this period, sometimes right below the ice in less than 10 feet of water because the fish will start to gorge themselves on any of the aquatic insects that were stuck to the bottom of the ice and are now free floating between the top of the ice and whatever ground they are over.