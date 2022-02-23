Fishing Beat: Ice fishing is holding up but show caution with unsteady ice

Ron Bierstine, of Oak Orchard Tackle, reports area tributaries in most cases will be high, blown and dirty due to recent rains and snow melt in the Oak and other area smaller tributaries. Flows in the Oak are already on the rise Tuesday thanks to increasing overflow water. Because of the flash freeze after the end of last week’s high water, even with the overflow cranking, flows quickly retreated and never really got too dirty to fish in the Oak. The best bet is in the turbine channel. The rest of the Oak, like after the confluence, was high water fishable by at least last Sunday through Tuesday as the overflow levels diminished. There would have been a few days of high/stained fishable water windows in the smaller area tributaries, too. For now, Bierstine says low and clear flows are not in the cards. All the water, at least in the fishable mile or so stretch below the dam on the Oak, is open and ice free. Other area smaller tributaries should be open and ice free in the upstream reaches with some lower river ice cover or jams. That might well all blow out after this latest round of precipitation. Anglers have been scoring some fresher steelhead mostly nearer the dam. There could be some fresh fish migrations in the rest of the downstream river course and the other area smaller tributaries anytime from now through the spring on these high-water events. Try to anticipate dropping and clearing flows and be on the water when reasonable conditions come together. Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports the ice on all the bays in Wayne County has been at least 12 inches, however, with 50 degrees and rain in the forecast, solid ice will start to melt. With the constant wind gusting at 35 to 40 mph, shoreline ice has been breaking up. Always use caution, especially close to the shore and next to incoming tributaries to the bays. Flooding streams will undermine ice. The good news is the perch bite was strong last weekend. Larger “thumpers” were coming through the ice near Third Creek (Shaker Road). Use glow jigs tipped with a few spikes. The bigger fish have been in 20 to 25 feet of water. Port Bay has the same situation with sections of shore ice being melted by warmer temperatures and gusty winds. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports he was able to get out onto Sodus Bay for some ice fishing this week with a couple of fishing buddies. They arrived at Third Creek area about 10 a.m. and fished until 2 p.m. in 32 feet of water where the ice was 14 inches thick. It was their first time in that area. They caught lots of small perch and only five total that were bigger than 8 inches. Fathead minnows worked better than grubs. Fish were at the bottom. Ice looked marginal north to the point near Arnie's Marina. They were just a little too deep from the bigger fish. Bobby Joe Frost of Alden hit Chaumont Bay this week with his brother, Aaron, and nephew, Easton. They pounded yellow perch through 22 inches of ice, and the conditions were rock solid.