Fishing Beat: Ice fishing is holding up but show caution with unsteady ice

A terrible mix of inclement weather created some questionable conditions for Western New York anglers, with more on the way this week. We will have to wait and see what happens. Ice fishing is holding on but show caution when venturing out on hard water and stay away from any moving water. The Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest is Saturday.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Shub Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving, reports nothing is on the creeks flowing into Lake Erie. No solid reports from Dunkirk Harbor or Hanover, either. The Small Boat Harbor is still active for ice fishermen, with both spikes and wax worms working for yellow perch. Small suckers seem to be the ticket for pike fishermen.
Niagara River
If you want to get on the water in the lower Niagara River, your best bet is to fish upriver of the NYPA power plant for the cleanest water – either from shore or boat. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls hit the shoreline Monday and did decently with steelhead and lake trout using orange and white jigs, as well as his homemade No. 5 spinners. Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island reports the waters are still stained below the plants. Devil’s Hole is running clear and the best bet is fishing from a boat. He was getting some lakers on big emeralds and Kwikfish, fished off three-way rigs. Cinelli was also catching some steelhead on pink egg sacs and minnows, again off three-way setups. More rain and wind are expected this week and we will have to see what Mother Nature dishes out. Last week, before the storms hit Western New York, Mark Romanack, of "Fishing 411 TV," met up with Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston to film a show for the World Fishing Network. They were the first boat into Devil’s Hole and found the gorge shielded them from the wind. The first drift was a 10-pound chrome steelhead, followed by a 12-pound steelie that was colored up. The next six-plus hours of fishing produced a mix of lake trout and steelhead. They caught lakers up to 15 pounds. Minnows were by far the top bait, with a No. 6 Eagle Claw hook. They used the “match the hatch” approach because of the large number of small smelt in the system. The trip was cut short, but it was a quality show. Remember the Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest, hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association, is set to hit the water from sunrise to 2 p.m. Saturday. Eligible waters include the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario, as well as the tributaries of Lake Ontario. You must be a member of the NRAA. Entry fee is $20 for the contest plus $5 for the biggest brown trout. NRAA membership is $20. Everyone on board a boat must be entered in the contest. Sign up the morning of the contest at Lewiston Landing adjacent to the launch ramp, where the fish will be weighed in. Sign up in advance at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. For more information, contact Ken Jackson at 716-946-6810. The only report on the upper Niagara River comes from Tommy Ortolano of Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda. Lake trout and walleye are still cooperating at the foot of Ferry Street.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Ron Bierstine, of Oak Orchard Tackle, reports area tributaries in most cases will be high, blown and dirty due to recent rains and snow melt in the Oak and other area smaller tributaries. Flows in the Oak are already on the rise Tuesday thanks to increasing overflow water. Because of the flash freeze after the end of last week’s high water, even with the overflow cranking, flows quickly retreated and never really got too dirty to fish in the Oak. The best bet is in the turbine channel. The rest of the Oak, like after the confluence, was high water fishable by at least last Sunday through Tuesday as the overflow levels diminished. There would have been a few days of high/stained fishable water windows in the smaller area tributaries, too. For now, Bierstine says low and clear flows are not in the cards. All the water, at least in the fishable mile or so stretch below the dam on the Oak, is open and ice free. Other area smaller tributaries should be open and ice free in the upstream reaches with some lower river ice cover or jams. That might well all blow out after this latest round of precipitation. Anglers have been scoring some fresher steelhead mostly nearer the dam. There could be some fresh fish migrations in the rest of the downstream river course and the other area smaller tributaries anytime from now through the spring on these high-water events. Try to anticipate dropping and clearing flows and be on the water when reasonable conditions come together. Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports the ice on all the bays in Wayne County has been at least 12 inches, however, with 50 degrees and rain in the forecast, solid ice will start to melt. With the constant wind gusting at 35 to 40 mph, shoreline ice has been breaking up. Always use caution, especially close to the shore and next to incoming tributaries to the bays. Flooding streams will undermine ice. The good news is the perch bite was strong last weekend. Larger “thumpers” were coming through the ice near Third Creek (Shaker Road). Use glow jigs tipped with a few spikes. The bigger fish have been in 20 to 25 feet of water. Port Bay has the same situation with sections of shore ice being melted by warmer temperatures and gusty winds. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla reports he was able to get out onto Sodus Bay for some ice fishing this week with a couple of fishing buddies. They arrived at Third Creek area about 10 a.m. and fished until 2 p.m. in 32 feet of water where the ice was 14 inches thick. It was their first time in that area. They caught lots of small perch and only five total that were bigger than 8 inches. Fathead minnows worked better than grubs. Fish were at the bottom. Ice looked marginal north to the point near Arnie's Marina. They were just a little too deep from the bigger fish. Bobby Joe Frost of Alden hit Chaumont Bay this week with his brother, Aaron, and nephew, Easton. They pounded yellow perch through 22 inches of ice, and the conditions were rock solid.
Chautauqua Lake
Leah Stow, with Hogan’s Hut in Stow, reports they had about 100 people sign up for the walleye derby last Saturday. It was a great day for a great cause, as 10% of all proceeds went directly to the North Harmony Food Pantry. Biggest walleye was caught by Chautauqua County angler Steve Leach, with a 25.25-inch fish that weighed 6.52 pounds. Second place was John Barton, with a 24-inch walleye weighing 4.85 pounds. Third place was Chad Shelter with a 23.25-inch ‘eye weighing 4.67 pounds. The anglers were tight-lipped on the whereabouts of their catches, Stow said, but she has heard that Prendergast and Maple Springs have been hot for walleye. Things are starting to pick up in terms of the walleye bite. Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood reports that there were some diehards out over the weekend. The wind was brutal. The shoreline broke up in spots Friday due to the warmup and rain. The creeks were at flood stage so the lake level rose. It locked up some Sunday, but you must be careful walking on from shore. As always, stay away from creek mouths. There is still 12-15 inches of ice. The walleye bite was pretty good last week. Most are in 30-45 feet of water. No. 7 and No. 9 jigging Rapalas are still producing. Some fishermen are using tip ups or dead sticking a live golden shiner as well. Three more weeks left in the walleye season. Shub Stevens, at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving, reported that a few customers had luck on Chautauqua in the Mayville area. Lots of decent-sized perch on wax worms.
Oneida Lake
Bobby Joe Frost reported decent success for a mix of perch and walleye on Oneida Lake, where he found 18 inches of ice. He noticed it was starting to get a little slushy in certain spots.
Silver Lake
John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda hit Silver Lake last weekend and the winds were brutal. He only caught one pike, but it was a good one. It weighed about 10 pounds, stretching about 34 inches long. He caught it on a golden shiner using a tip-up. They also caught a pile of perch, but many of them were smaller. There was 18 inches of ice to bore through.