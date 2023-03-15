Walleye, pickerel, pike and inland tiger musky seasons have closed, and the regular opening for inland trout is just a few weeks away. Hopefully, Mother Nature will catch up with the calendar soon. There is a fishing flea market Saturday in Alexander starting at 9 a.m. at the fire hall.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reported cold temperatures made mornings slow, but as the day warmed, so did the fishing. Cattaraugus Creek and 18 Mile Creek had good numbers of fish taken, with olive Jigs being the major pattern to trigger fish strikes. Orvis-endorsed guide Alberto Rey of Fredonia reported trout have been spread out in small pods following a big push of fish a few weeks ago. Some others have spawned and headed back to the lake. Don’t stay at any one area if you don’t see action. More fish could be around the corner, Rey said. Fish are continuing to come into the streams, and they are taking black and large purple rabbit strip zonkers with red beads or cone heads when the waters are tinted. Smaller similar patterns are working when water is clearer. Egg patterns in chartreuse, pale yellow, pink and peach consistently get grabs. Rey said this is a great time of year to get out. There will probably be only a few more weeks left in steelhead season for the smaller to medium-sized streams off Lake Erie. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports Clear Creek has been steady and productive. Good numbers of steelhead are being caught with pink egg sacs and pink marabou jigs. Cattaraugus Creek has been more of a challenge lately. The upper section at Scoby Dam is a great starting point, Stevens said. Nightcrawlers and red worms are hot baits. Out in the lake, when the weather cooperates, the yellow perch can be found around 30-50 feet of water west of Cattaraugus Creek. Emerald shiners are best bait right now for targeting perch and you might even catch a walleye. However, walleye season closed Wednesday.

Niagara River

Clearer conditions forced shore guys in the gorge to cast out farther and hit the deeper holes in the lower river. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls was using KO Wobbler spoons to combat the 6 to 7 feet of visibility to take a mix of steelhead and lake trout. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls was casting over the weekend in the mornings. Water was in super clear, with visibility to nearly 7 feet. He caught all his fish on a pink and white mix of No. 4 spinners and white bucktail jigs. The best bite is daybreak through 11 a.m., but it gets slow after that. Joe Srouji of Angler Edge reported water conditions were good of late, and fish were active, despite the recent north winds. There was great steelhead action, with brown trout and walleye mixed in. His charters took fish on minnows and eggs, including multiple doubleheaders over the course of two days of fishing. North winds naturally slowed them down, so he was able to stay off the bow mount trolling motor and just drift with the current. Key to success was monitoring his electronics as fish moved deeper in the water column. Trout were found throughout the river, from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar. Even a surprise Coho salmon showed up on the Bar, meaning spring isn’t far off.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

No major impacts were expected on the south shore of Lake Ontario from the recent storm west of Rochester. The major snow accumulations are expected east of the Oak Orchard River and Sandy Creek, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Flows all around, such as in the Oak and area smaller tributaries, are mostly being maintained at about medium flows with slightly stained water color going toward clear, Bierstine said. Hopefully, we’ll see more fresh steelhead action with increased flows. Fishing pressure has been low. Expect to work the fast water sections on the Oak thoroughly or other smaller tributaries for a few steelhead hookups or some silver browns. Just a few suckers in the Oak for now, according to Bierstine. Tanner Niezgoda of Newfane said he was on 18 Mile Creek on Monday, and it was slower. Water level is up with the melt off in creeks such as 18 Mile. Color is probably 3-5 inches of visibility, so in his opinion, perfect. Jigs, sacs and beads all seem to be working. There still seems to be a low volume of fish for this time of year. Possible rain Friday could bring in fresh steelhead. Matt Vogt of Newfane said he has been drifting a little bit in the smaller streams, and action has been pretty good. Burt Dam has slowed a bit. Hair jigs were working best on the smaller tributaries.

Chautauqua Lake

Fishing has ground to a halt recently on Chautauqua with this back-to-winter stuff, reports Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood. Warmer weather should put the fish on track again.

Finger Lakes

Spring is in the air as the annual rainbow trout sampling is set for March 23 starting at 9 a.m. and takes place on Naples Creek near the Route 245 bridge just north of the village of Naples.

Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone said he had some good success on the weekend on Cayuga Lake, targeting lake trout. Lake trout are starting to show signs of feeding heavily. Fishing was fair Sunday, with best action around midday in deeper water over 170 feet. Paddle tails in white, Arkansas Shiner (Lunker City), black and chartreuse have been effective baits. Fish move in depending on the weather conditions and likely other factors such as the time of day. Larger boats still have issues launching on Cayuga’s north end, but perch fishing should be good if you can get out.

Owasco Lake: No word on the fishing, but be warned that water levels are very low there, Gaulke said.

Seneca Lake: Gaulke says landlocked salmon fishing should be good in the lower third of the lake.

Keuka Lake: Expect good lake trout fishing depending on the day. Fish are roaming throughout the water columns, searching for food, Gaulke said.

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Derby Ends

Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby ended Wednesday, but the results will not be posted until next week. There were a few last-minute entries that came in the day after last week’s Fishing Beat. Three new leaders included a 13 1/4-inch yellow perch reeled in by Tim Hughes of Amherst from Eel Bay through the ice on a minnow; Steve Ball of Alden checked in with a 11 3/4-inch crappie from Honeoye Lake in the open water on a minnow; and Jimmy Kramer of Falconer took over the Northern pike lead with a 40-inch fish from the Allegheny River. The fish also had a 17-inch girth. He was using a quarter-ounce chartreuse and orange jig tipped with a 3-inch white twister on an ultralight rod with an ice reel rigged with 8-pound test monofilament line.