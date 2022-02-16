Fishing Beat: Buffalo Harbor producing lots of perch for anglers

Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park reports that he has earned silver and gold this week from his boat in the lower river. According to O’Neill, Lake Erie is now covered in ice and the water clarity has stabilized. The bite has been steady, and he has been targeting walleyes early then grabbing a few steelies to finish the day. Or just the opposite. Southerly winds have been great for pulling plugs for steelhead, especially on cold days. You can wear gloves and just hold on tight. Silver and green or silver and yellow 3.0 Yakima MagLips are always a favorite. Any north winds keeps the Niagara Bar off limits, but when the conditions are right, the bar can be a ton of fun. There are a few walleyes around. They have been eating green beads with a live shiner underneath with a No. 12 hook. O’Neill insists to handle these fish with care and release immediately upon taking a quick photo. It’s more about trophy fishing and protecting the unique lower river fishery. Keeping a small eater-size walleye from time to time is acceptable or a trout or two for the smoker. However, O’Neill strongly suggests to customers to practice catch and release, especially the big walleye hens so we can continue to enjoy and conserve this fishery. Shore fishing in the lower Niagara River was a little more difficult this week because of clearer water, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. However, he still hit some nice fish. Ziehm was using a mix of orange and white jigs and No. 5 spinners in white and chartreuse colors Monday. The water is very clear at 6-foot plus. Steelhead was his primary focus, but he caught lake trout and walleye the past week.