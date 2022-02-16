Fishing Beat: Buffalo Harbor producing lots of perch for anglers

A free fishing weekend with some fishing contests to participate in highlight this weekend. The contest run by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors continues through Feb. 27 and the Hogan’s Hut Walleye Contest is set for Saturday. In the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Contest, running through March 15, there is a new walleye leader. Andrew Wengender of Rochester caught a 28½-inch walleye in Long Pond on a tip-up rigged with a shiner. The weather this week may change things quite a bit.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Local guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports that many of the tributaries are open enough to fish, and by the weekend, they will be wide open with the warmer temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday. Some creeks, like Silver, Chautauqua and Canadaway, will be fishable by Saturday. Eighteen Mile should be fishing by Sunday or Monday. Steelhead are going to start spawning in the coming weeks and things are about to explode locally. Keith Pease with Sun Life Marina reports that lots of people are catching perch at Buffalo Harbor. Most anglers are using a jig with a minnow. John Jarosz of Lake View notes that he went out Tuesday between the docks and caught some sunfish and smelt (no bluegills). Last week, he fished off the launch ramps and caught all bluegills and no sunnies. He had reports that anglers are getting mainly perch at the exit toward Freezer Queen. There are noticeably more gizzard shad toward the exit than inside the harbor. Lake Erie on this end is pretty much iced up with only a few streaks of open water. However, when the wind is offshore, the ice shifts and there are a lot of open spots. The wind will be offshore this week.
Niagara River
Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park reports that he has earned silver and gold this week from his boat in the lower river. According to O’Neill, Lake Erie is now covered in ice and the water clarity has stabilized. The bite has been steady, and he has been targeting walleyes early then grabbing a few steelies to finish the day. Or just the opposite. Southerly winds have been great for pulling plugs for steelhead, especially on cold days. You can wear gloves and just hold on tight. Silver and green or silver and yellow 3.0 Yakima MagLips are always a favorite. Any north winds keeps the Niagara Bar off limits, but when the conditions are right, the bar can be a ton of fun. There are a few walleyes around. They have been eating green beads with a live shiner underneath with a No. 12 hook. O’Neill insists to handle these fish with care and release immediately upon taking a quick photo. It’s more about trophy fishing and protecting the unique lower river fishery. Keeping a small eater-size walleye from time to time is acceptable or a trout or two for the smoker. However, O’Neill strongly suggests to customers to practice catch and release, especially the big walleye hens so we can continue to enjoy and conserve this fishery. Shore fishing in the lower Niagara River was a little more difficult this week because of clearer water, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. However, he still hit some nice fish. Ziehm was using a mix of orange and white jigs and No. 5 spinners in white and chartreuse colors Monday. The water is very clear at 6-foot plus. Steelhead was his primary focus, but he caught lake trout and walleye the past week.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
The forecast after the warmup for the beginning part of the weekend is back to cold temperatures with snow on the backside of the rain – so the up-and-down, two-to-three-day cycle will continue, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle. Flows in the Oak Orchard River are about medium and barely stained with about 2 feet of visibility. All the water is open to fish with some bank ice here and there in slack water areas. New migrations of fresh fish could come anytime during this part of the season with good flows and that could happen if we get the forecasted rain of 1-2 inches. High water drifting may be in order if it’s not blown out. Greg Schloerb of Amherst has been trying his luck on open Lake Ontario tributaries. It has been very slow at open water streams this year. He caught a nice brown this week on a homemade white jig tipped with a wax worm. Sodus Bay continues to be a hot spot for ice fishing east of Rochester. Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports the ice on all bays is 12-plus inches; however, the slushy surface has made dragging a sled difficult. Sodus Bay perch have been near Third Creek (Shaker Road) in 30 feet of water. You’ll need to drill a few holes if you catch smaller fish. They also are catching fish straight out from the old malt house, called “The Trestle.” The perch are hitting glow-jigs tipped with spikes. On the east side of Sodus Bay across from Oak Park is good. The Port Bay perch are on the bite off the points and near the northeast side.
Chautauqua Lake
Capt. Mike Sperry reports that perch are abundant and easy to catch. There are plenty of smaller perch in the system so to find the bigger perch, you must move around. Jigs tipped with a fathead, emerald shiner, wax worm or red worm are working. Walleye action has been good for some and tricky for most. Sperry is hearing reports of fish caught from the weed lines (13 feet of water) out to 43 feet. No. 5 and No. 7 jigging Rapalas are the most popular lures. Leading the Derby in the walleye division is a fish just under 26 inches. Other division leaders are an 11-inch yellow perch, a white bass close to 16 inches and a 7-inch sunfish.
Finger Lakes
Cayuga Lake: Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester trailered his boat to the open water of the south end of Cayuga Lake with his buddy Dan Robinson of Le Roy over the weekend. They did well jigging up lake trout on a consistent basis in 20 to 80 feet of water.
Oneida Lake: Mark Mohr of Springville took a road trip with Rob Ebersole, John Woelfe and Vinny Costello, and they did well on walleyes. Best depth was 35 to 37 feet of water near Lewis Point using jigging raps. The daily limit is three fish per person, which will probably change April 1 with the new regulations guide. Bobby Joe Frost of Alden reported that the fish turned on nicely on Tuesday and he caught walleyes and perch. His best depth was 16 to 18 feet of water using smaller shiners or a big Buckshot.
Lake of the Woods, Minnesota
Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla took a “bucket list” trip to the famed Lake of the Woods in Baudette, Minn., last week with his neighbor Tom Baskerville, Jack Kasprzak of Darien and Bob Rebmann from Bennington. Staying at River Bend Resort, the group was guided to two fish houses that had been reserved over 30 feet of water. The ice was 40 inches thick. They were furnished with fatheads and initially tried small jigging Rapalas and Swedish pimples. They switched to using plain gold snelled hooks and sinker with a minnow fished on the bottom. That resulted in catching and releasing a 27-inch walleye that was within the 19- to 29-inch release slot. They caught mostly saugers between 8 and 14 inches over the four days on small pink and red jigs and on red hooks with a split shot fished slowly from the bottom to a couple of feet up. A 26-inch northern was caught on the small jig with a minnow using a dead stick method. They averaged around 10-plus fish per day each. Best fish catch method was slowly lifting a small jig with minnow or weighted red hook with minnow off the bottom about two feet and letting it drop again to the bottom. A slip bobber just off the bottom also worked well.