The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey is history, and there is less than a week left in the LOC Derby, ending on Labor Day. There are changes to the Southtowns Walleye contest, making it a tournament instead of a derby, and the date has been moved to Sept. 23 – National Hunting and Fishing Day. Don’t put your boat away yet just because Labor Day weekend is approaching …

Lake Erie and tributaries

Everything went perfectly Saturday for the First Responders Day put on by Southtowns Walleye. Organizer Steve Haak of South Wales said the weather was great, the lake was perfect and the walleye were hungry. They had 32 boats volunteer for the day, and there were about 100 first responders and veterans involved. Everyone caught fish, followed by a fish fry picnic at the association clubhouse in Hamburg. Kudos for a job well done. Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports the word on walleye out of Buffalo is that fish are being caught from the departure buoy to the Canadian line in 55 to 65 feet of water. There has also been some decent action off Sturgeon Point straight out to 55 feet of water trolling west. Out of Cattaraugus Creek, two spots seem to be producing consistently, 65 feet of water and 80 feet of water, all on stickbaits and worm harnesses. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla confirmed some fish were also in shallower this week at the Catt when he found 30 boats fishing the perching area at the 50-foot dropoff. The fish were stacked on the bottom, using his favorite firetiger spinner with 4 ounces of lead and trolling at 1.2 mph. He caught three walleye before he hit 56 feet and decided to repeat that trolling path using the east wind. The next troll yielded three more walleye to finish off his limit by 9:30 a.m. The walleye were at the dropoff hunting for large gobies. Limit catches seemed to be the order of the day.

Matt Wilson of Lewiston reported good smallmouth bass action while fishing last weekend at the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey. He found areas holding big fish, and his best five bass weighed more than 25 pounds Friday, using all plastics, drop-shotting Maxscent baits. Saturday’s trip was another outstanding day, catching dozens of bass more than 19 inches long and at least seven fish of more than 20 inches. Matt’s brother, Tom, caught a personal-best 21 1/2-inch bass that placed third in the Odyssey. Nephews Trevor and Logan placed second in the youth division with a second-place bass and a second-place sheepshead, respectively. Check out Sunday’s Scattershots for a rundown of the Odyssey winners.

Southtowns Walleye has changed its one-day walleye derby to a six-fish total weight tournament Sept. 23 from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weigh-in will be at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, and you must be in line before 2 p.m. The station opens at noon. This is open to the public.

Niagara River

The Upper Niagara River was invaded by 10 boats in the inaugural Casting for Courage event to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer thanks to Anchor Marine on Grand Island, Catching Dreams Charters and the Courage of Carly Fund. According to Capt. Ned Librock of Catching Dreams, the tournament was a huge success. The teams boated 184 fish before noon, with Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island leading the way with 31 fish that included bass, walleye and sheepshead. The biggest fish was a 27-inch sheepshead, and there were numerous smallmouth bass in the 19-to-21-inch range. Crayfish was a hot bait for bass as boats drifted three-way rigs around Strawberry Island and at the head of the river near the round house. In the lower river, walleye action was good for some Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby fishermen, including Bill and Jake Joseph of Youngstown and Anthony LaRosa of Lewiston. Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors reported that 3- and 4-inch paddletails and 3- and 4-inch twister jigs did well on bass and walleye. One local favorite was Crack Head Jigs.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

There were three lead changes this past week for the $25,000 grand prize in the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. First, it was Robert Sczepczenski of North Tonawanda fishing out of Olcott with Thrillseeker Sportfishing and Capt. Vince Pierleoni to take the lead with a 29-pound, 5-ounce king salmon on Sunday. The next day, a Fair Haven salmon took over the top slot – a 29-pound, 8-ounce Chinook reeled in by Brian Gasper of Queensbury. Tuesday's leader was a 29-pound, 13-ounce king weighed in at Henderson Harbor by Robert Karker of Bridgeport. Leaders remain rainbow and brown trout. The Derby continues through Labor Day.

Capt. Tom Pearse with Reel Adventure Sportfishing reports a nice mix of king salmon and steelhead between Wilson and Olcott in 400 to 500 feet of water. Greens and reds are the hot colors, with it being primarily a spoon bite. Salmon have also started moving into the shallow water staging for the fall run. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports some bigger kings have been reported in 150 to 250 feet of water, down as deep as 110 feet. Green is working with flashers, flies, and meat. In Olcott harbor, she reports good perch, bass and pike action on live bait.

Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters reported decent brown trout action off Wilson during the VIP fishing day inside of 50 feet of water. Spoons worked best off divers 55 to 60 feet back. Town of Porter Supervisor Duffy Johnston nearly perfected his in-water catch-and-release technique for those on board. The biggest king salmon for VIP out of Olcott was a 19 1/2-pound king salmon reeled in by Andrea Czopp of Destination Niagara USA while fishing with Capt. Tim Sylvester and Tough Duty Charters. The largest Wilson fish was a 21-pound salmon hauled in by Tony Evans with the Wilson Town Council, while fishing with Capt. Alan Sauerland of Instigator Sportfishing.

Chautauqua Lake

Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors did well on walleye over the weekend trolling the south end. Trolling crankbaits near the bottom is the program. The vertical jigging on the north basin hasn’t kicked in yet. The musky fishing has been slow this week. He raised a few fish Tuesday casting, but couldn’t get hooks in them.

Finger Lakes

It has felt like fall, with some maples already changing color, according to Capt. John Gaulke with Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Seneca Lake fished well over the weekend, with lake trout running 19 inches to over 30 inches long for Gaulke. Around 80 to 110 feet was good for his crew out of Geneva. They had good fishing on chartreuse and baitfish colors. Fishing was also good in mid-lake areas. Bass fishing is reportedly good here as well. Cayuga Lake fished well for Gaulke on Monday, and fair last week. Fish are really moving around a lot, and covering water is important. After you find them, they may not be feeding, so there’s a balance between finding fish and being patient. Some rainbows and occasional brown trout are also being caught. Baitfish are abundant. Owasco Lake fished well for Gaulke on Thursday and Sunday. Fish are well-distributed throughout the lake now. Lake trout range in depth from 55-foot out to over 100 foot. Some rainbows are around, too.