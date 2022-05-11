Fishing Beat: Anglers stay busy with loads of derbies, tournaments

May is one of the busiest times of the year for avid anglers. On Lake Erie, perch, bass and walleye are taking off; on Lake Ontario, salmon and trout are heating up as the waters warm, just in time for the many derbies and tournaments. The Niagara River offers two different fisheries both above and below Niagara Falls. This is just a taste of the action available.

Lake Erie and tributaries

The nighttime walleye bite should start improving this week. Ron Kozub of Hamburg took time off from the National Walleye Tour and hit the shoreline between Dunkirk and Barcelona in 6 to 9 feet of water. He caught half a dozen fish at night and the bite is ready to explode as soon as the water gets a few degrees warmer. It’s usually a gradual progression up the lake as that area takes off first, slowly moving toward Buffalo as the waters warm. Stickbaits are the way to go. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla hit the water early Monday to guarantee a parking spot at Cattaraugus Creek and was surprised that he was the third boater there. He had heard the perch fishing was slowing. He headed straight out from the Catt to around 50 feet of water, where he had three waypoints. He noticed a spot where fish could be laying on the bottom. He set the spot lock on his motor and dropped the emeralds. After a couple of minutes of jiggling, subtle taps were felt that indicated something was down there. Up came the first perch and he could now see the chaos on the bottom through his electronics. Up came a few double headers and he was having fun alone. He had a limit by 10 a.m. He had numerous post-spawn females in the 14- to 15-inch range with nothing under 10 inches. About 35 fish of his limit catch filled a 5-gallon bucket, his biggest of the season. He is getting ready for the Southtowns Walleye Association’s perch contest on May 21. The last day to sign up is at the SWA meeting at 7 p.m. May 19 at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. When Brzuszkiewicz returned home, he looked in his 2021 logbook and found that he had limited out May 9 on almost the exact same coordinates. Keep a log. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reported that the catfish bite has picked up. Target the shorelines and mouths of tributaries, with night crawlers and cut bait working best. The first catfish tournament of the year is May 28. Sign up at his shop in Irving. He also reports that walleye fishing has been decent around Dunkirk in the evenings and overnight. Also, the Hamburg area is seeing action now. Slow trolling stickbaits and jigging Erie Dearies are productive. There is a new walleye derby starting on Lake Erie. Check out Scattershots on Sunday in The Buffalo News or visit newyorkwalleyederby.com. Guide Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters hit the mouth of Eighteen Mile Creek to try for smallmouth bass and he was surprised by a dandy steelhead. It hit an olive Bunny Tail Streamer. Steelhead will pop in and out of the lower stretches of the tributaries in May looking for Sucker Spawn (eggs) and other forage. The water temperatures are perfect now in the lower stretches of tributaries, according to Feltrinelli.

Niagara River

Upper Niagara walleye action has been decent at night at the foot of Ferry Street, reports Josh Dunkelberger of Olcott. Best lure has been using ¾- to ⅝-ounce stock jig heads with swimbaits. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston reported some super bass action with James Hall of Bassmaster magazine during a recent media event. They were tossing Strike King jerkbaits under difficult conditions. They reeled in more than 50 smallmouth bass, and Hall had at least five fish over 5 pounds. Fishing was outstanding, so don’t be surprised if you see the area listed in the Bassmaster Top 100 once again. In the lower river, smallmouth bass was the target for many during the media event last week, but lake trout, steelhead and white bass were caught. Bob George with Mammoth coolers reeled in a huge musky that was caught and immediately released. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls hit the gorge and did well on bass, steelhead and lake trout using homemade jigs. The hottest bite for anglers has been at the mouth of the Niagara River near Fort Niagara. It has been a mix of salmon, trout, bass and walleye. Capt. Joe Marra of Lewiston drifted three-way rigs tipped with emerald shiners to catch brown trout, lake trout, coho salmon and a bonus king salmon Monday. He targeted 20 to 60 feet of water and did not catch a single sheepshead. Capt. Frank Campbell used his bow mount trolling motor to tool around that same area with three-way rigs outfitted with a Maglip plug. He boated five king salmon along with other species.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The Lake Ontario Counties Trout, Salmon and Walleye Derby is over the hump with the contest ending Sunday at 1 p.m. It’s not too late to enter. Niagara Bar action was consistent at the dropoff for a mix of salmon and trout. Randy Jaroszewski of Hamburg, pro staffer for Garmin, fished the day before the start of the derby and did well. His best lures were Moonshine spoons in green jeans and blue jeans – anything with a ladderback. The hot diver was 75 feet back on a No. 1½ setting. Fish were popping at the drop in 60 feet, but the fish were smaller. Bigger fish could be found off the ledge in 100 to 170 feet. The best zone seemed to be 25 to 45 feet down. The derby had a slow start due to east wind on Friday and Saturday. The leading fish is a 24-pound, 14-ounce king caught by Mike Herkaco of Barefoot Bay, Fla., while fishing out of Olcott. Runner-up is Andy Krall of Dundee with a 24-4 Niagara Bar fish. Biggest brown trout is a 13-pound fish out of Rochester caught by Mike Spinelli of Rochester. First place lake trout is a 20-13 fish caught by Dave Levan of Lakeville while fishing out of Wilson. No walleyes yet. Visit loc.org for details. One fish you won’t see on the board is a 25-plus pound king salmon reeled in by “Tiny” of Kentucky, longtime customer of Capt. Bob Stevens of Sunrise II. They were fishing out of Wilson on Tuesday when the big guy hit, but he wasn't in the derby. John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda and his group had a banner day on Monday, catching more than 25 king salmon on a Niagara Bar trip. The best bite was during the first two hours after sunrise, but they caught fish all day. It was primarily a magnum spoon bite and mostly ladderbacks in greens, blues and glows. Their best depth was 50 to 65 feet down over 70 to 80 feet. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that other fishing action is taking off, too, and there are good reports of perch at Golden Hill and in Olcott Harbor. Bass are hitting. You must use artificial baits for bass until June 15. The Western New York Bass Fishing League's tournament in Wilson and Olcott will be May 21. Go to nykbf.com for details.

Chautauqua Lake

With water temperatures running 53 to 54 degrees, the better bite is nighttime trolling or shoreline casting, reports Capt. Frank Schoenacker of Infinity Charters. A few fish are active in the daytime slow trolling/casting in emerging weed growth. With warmer weather arriving this week, we should see daytime fishing success improve, according to Schoenacker. Crappie fishing is picking up as fish are moving onto the spawning beds, according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. He reports lots of 12-inch fish in the system. The minimum size is now 10 inches long. Minnows under a slip bobber in 5 to 8 feet of water is the ticket. You can expect to catch some nice perch at this time as well. The best walleye bite continues to be in the evening and after dark. Wading in from shore or casting in shallow water from a boat is producing the most fish. Shallow diving stickbaits like Bay Rats, Challenge Minnows, F7, 9 and 11 Rapalas and Reno Baits are working. Weeds are starting to come in nicely on the south basin, says Sperry. The worm harness bite should start in the next couple of weeks as the water temperature increases.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.