Fishing action starting to heat up in Lake Erie, Lake Ontario

The yellow perch in Lake Erie are picking up, Lake Ontario brown trout are off to a good start and the bullhead action was decent last weekend. Finally, the ice is almost completely gone. As the water heats up, so will the fishing.

Bullhead contest winners announced

The 10th annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament was held last weekend and Matt Wilson of Wheatfield won with two bullheads weighing a total of 4.15 pounds. The weigh-in took place at the Wilson Conservation Club on Sunday. Wilson collected $420 for his victory among 114 anglers with 41 junior fishermen. Wilson was fishing the east branch of 12 Mile Creek with green worms at night. Runner-up was John Pinkham of Newfane with 4.11 pounds for two bullheads, fishing Olcott Harbor with shrimp during the day. He won $250.

Third place was Tyler “Taz” Morrison of Wilson with two fish weighing 3.88 pounds. He fished the west branch of 12 Mile Creek with cured shrimp during the day. Justin Botting of Newfane placed fourth with two fish weighing 3.56 pounds. He was fishing the west branch of 12 Mile Creek with shrimp at night. Trevor Morrison of Buffalo took fifth place with 3.47 pounds for two bullheads. He fished the west branch of 12 Mile with shrimp during the day.

In the youth division, Paul Fioco of Ontario set the pace with two fish weighing 3.88 pounds. He fished in Olcott Harbor with shrimp in the morning. Second place was McKenna Deal with 2.99 pounds for two bullheads. She worked the east branch of 12 Mile Creek. Third place was Chase Kelly with 2.97 pounds; fourth place was Logan Wilson with 2.85 pounds; and Andrew Zastrow was fifth with 2.71 pounds of bullhead.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Yellow perch continue to cooperate off Cattaraugus Creek according to Steve Haak of South Wales. Best depth was 54 to 56 feet of water, seeking the fish on his graph. Live emerald shiners did the trick over the weekend. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving agrees that the perch bite has been good out of the Catt. Most boats were headed east. He says to target 40 to 55 feet of water. Emerald shiners are the top bait. Golden shiners have been productive, too. Capt. Ned Librock of Pendleton and Roy Larson of North Tonawanda boated 90 nice perch Tuesday in 57 to 58 feet of water off Angola. We are at the tail end of the trout fishing in the tributaries according to local guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda. He’s been picking up fish from Cattaraugus Creek and it should continue for another week or two. Target your efforts down low. Use beads and jigs for trout. As trout are moving out of 18 Mile Creek, smallmouth bass have been moving in. In the lake, Warriner says that the smallmouth bass action is just starting to get good. Try dragging ned rigs, tubes or drop shot rigs. He says that this is a transition time and fishing should be getting better every day. It was announced this week that there will be an in-person Angler Outreach event (State of Lake Erie) presentation on April 26 at Woodlawn Beach State Park from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Niagara River

Action has not been consistent. Overall, it has been a tough bite according to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. There have been limited numbers of steelhead and brown trout available. The best bite has been with lake trout, both in the river and on the Niagara Bar. Minnows will give you the most bites for the day. A large chunk of the ice bridge broke free last weekend. Once the ice is gone, the water temperatures should start to warm up. Shore anglers have been picking up trout in the gorge. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls reports that a couple lake trout in Devil’s Hole were cooperating. as were bass. His 5/16th white jigs worked best. Water is stained after months of clear water above the power plant. Visibility is down to 3 feet and the power plant was still pumping a little dirty water as well. The steelhead bite has been slow. Seemingly the only person who did respectable on steelhead was Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls on Monday and Tuesday. He used homemade jigs and spinners to take a couple steelhead each day in the gorge area. NYPA fishing platform action was okay by the corner. Rzucidlo saw 10 to 15 dark ‘bows jump Tuesday with 4 to 5 feet of visibility.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Lake Ontario tributaries have been giving up steelhead here and there as temperatures start to heat up and fish drop back to the lake according to guide Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters. Brown trout numbers in the tributaries still seem to be very low. Look for fish on gravel or faster water this time of year. Faster water provides oxygen these fish need to move and feed according to Feltrinelli. The gravel offers opportunities to catch fish that are trying to spawn in these ideal water temperatures, which will not last long as April fades. Smallmouth bass are entering the creeks to spawn, so be prepared to hook up with aggressively feeding bass. Large pike are entering the small creeks to spawn as well. Remember that pike season opens May 1. There are some suckers in the creeks. Feltrinelli caught most of his fish on a black woolie bugger. The shoreline waters of this Great Lake are continuing to heat up, which is good news for trollers. Paul Najuch of Pendleton was fishing out of Olcott this past week and scored on nice brown trout and lake trout. He caught browns up to 10 pounds using J9 Rapalas off planer boards, back 70 to 120 feet, along the mudline in the evening. He also caught a half-dozen lake trout off his downriggers using Dream Weaver spoons 60 feet down and 60 feet back on the bottom. So far it has been a great season for browns according to Chris Kenyon of Wolcott. The sizes are larger than last year and the catch rate is much higher along the Wayne County shoreline near Sodus. There have been a few spring kings in the mix just west of Pultneyville. Glow stickbaits like Bay Rats have been working, trolling lures back 100 feet. The Coast Guard Station launch is open at Sodus Point. The Bear Creek launch will not be open until Memorial Day. Port Bay perch have been scattered and the bite is not there. On Sodus Bay, fish around LeRoy Island for perch with glow jigs tipped with spikes. Remember to wear your personal flotation device until May 1 if you have a boat under 21 feet in length. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will have a Fishing Flea Market from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. before their meeting on April 14 at the North Amherst Firehall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst. The meeting at 7 p.m. will feature tips on spring king salmon fishing.

Chautauqua Lake

It has been hit or miss on crappie fishing according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The night bite and early morning has been the best from reports. Emerald shiners, fatheads and rosy reds are working. Tube jigs, 1/32 ounce Mini Mites and jigs tipped with a minnow will work as well. Many fish being caught are undersized in the canals right now. The minimum size for crappies is now 10 inches.

