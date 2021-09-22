Favorable water temperatures to keep smallmouth bass bite going in Lake Erie

National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of honoring the country’s anglers and hunters this weekend. Stop at the Elma Conservation Club in Elma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday or the NYPA Wildlife Festival in Lewiston from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is also a free fishing day in New York State.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Saturday was a great day for a bass tournament and the winning team for the Douglas Rods Big Money Open on Lake Erie was the team of Bill Gilbert of Hamburg and Kelly Roeser of Lockport. The angling duo brought 28 pounds, 3 ounces of smallmouth (five fish) to the scales at Sun Life Marina to win the contest. Included in their catch was the lunker for the tourney, a personal-best 6 pounds, 11 ounces for Gilbert. Their focus was in 30 to 35 feet of water around rocks near the international boundary. They used Ned rigs and drop shot rigs to win nearly $4,000. The Ned was a 2.75-inch green pumpkin and the drop shot bait was a Berkley flat worm. They caught 15 to 20 bass for the day and the big kicker fish came between 1:30 and 2 p.m. to solidify the win. Capt. Don Ruppert with WaveTamer Sportfishing reports that the bite is excellent right off Cattaraugus Creek in 75 to 85 feet of water. The late season deep water program is producing nice-sized 3- to 7-pound class fish. Ruppert was using eight through 10 colors of lead core line, rigged with firetiger, mixed veggies and chartreuse stick baits. Purple and pink worm harnesses on the downriggers on the bottom and deep divers are also big contributors. Ruppert says troll direction is often overlooked. South bound trolling was a major part of his bite over the weekend. With favorable water temperatures, these fish will be here at least through the first half of October. John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda reported good success straight out of Cattaraugus Creek over the weekend, too. Stickbaits behind 10 colors of lead core line was the ticket. Divers set at a No. 2 setting and 200 feet back on wire line also caught fish. They had good luck on a 3-color lead core line on a downrigger set 40 feet down. The best depth was 70 to 80 feet of water and slightly west. They caught their limit plus threw back six fish and lost around nine others, all by 11 a.m. They ran Bombers and Storms for lures in perch colors and anything with white. Northern lights bombers were good, as was purple prism in a Storm stickbait. Tipping the sticks with a one-inch piece of worm helped the bite on the sticks. Capt. Ted Kessler of Grand Island reports that the smallmouth fishing is heating up, too. Any of the reefs or rock piles on Lake Erie are holding lots of bass right now. Live bait like crayfish is a great go-to for them. Drop shots and Ned rigs are also doing well. There’s walleye holding on the same reefs. Slow-trolled worm harnesses and blade baits are working well. There’s also a good amount of walleyes staged in front of the Catt and off Dunkirk in 75 to 80 feet of water. Most of those fish are being taken with divers and 8 colors of lead core. Both worm harnesses and stickbaits behind the divers and the lead core line are working equally well. Kessler recently filmed a show with Pautzke Outdoors. Check it out at youtube.com/watch?v=JQ-cCDMY6Gs. Yellow perch reports have been mixed, but according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, the perch bite turned on over the weekend. Many anglers were catching a limit straight out of the Catt and to the west, around 60 to 70 feet of water. Golden Shiners are working well. Steelhead are being caught from the mouth up to the Thruway in the Catt in small numbers. Spoons and spinners have been most productive.
Niagara River
Scott Gauld of Tonawanda hit the upper Niagara River and did well on Sunday using Ned rigs around Grand Island to connect with a fair number of smallmouth bass. He also caught fish on drop shot rigs. A few more salmon showing up in the Devil’s Hole area, especially around the NYPA fishing platform according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. There is not much catching going on right now, but that could change with the cool rain expected this week. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls was 2 for 4 on salmon Monday night in the Gorge thanks to the full moon. He was using glow spoons that he doctored along with homemade spinners. Bass fishing was slower this week, but the walleye bite has been decent at night both in the river and on the Niagara Bar. Drabczyk noted that some big catfish were caught this week, mostly by people fishing for salmon.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Staging fish are showing up off the creek and river mouths, especially on the Niagara Bar, Olcott and the Oak. Mixed reports on the Niagara Bar. Going into last weekend, it was cold water at the drop off and there was very little bait. Fishing was tough at the drop off, forcing boaters to seek salmon and trout in deeper waters. Karen Evarts at The Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that night fishing at Olcott has been good to very good, in the harbor or right out front. During the day, the in-shore action has been hit or miss, but out deep, steelhead and king salmon have been a good one-two punch. Remember the piers are closed to fishing right now in Olcott. Casting spoons or stickbaits is the way to go off the mouth or in the harbor. A few salmon have made it to Burt Dam, but it is still early. However, the cool rain this week combined with water releases from Erie Canal and the full moon earlier in the week should bring in more fish. At the Oak Orchard River, Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester reported that he had banner king fishing earlier this week just off the mouth with spoons at night. In Wilson Harbor, some decent perch fishing was going on in Wilson-Tuscarora Park on shiners. Both largemouth bass and big pike were available on spinnerbaits. Olcott Harbor also has big pike hanging around.
Finger Lakes
Fishing in the Finger Lakes has been fun lately according to guide Jeremy Newman with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye. Anglers are continuing to see the benefits of a couple weeks of much cooler nights. The crappie, perch and bluegill are starting to school. If you catch one, you can catch 25. Then find another school and catch 25 more. It has been a fun bite for panfish all week. Fatheads, Rosies and small, live crawfish are proving to be the most effective approach under a deep floater, double drop shots, and even jigging the bottom insists Newman. Take your pick, as they are being caught in all columns of the water. The largemouth bass bite seems to be transitioning to minnows. As far as smallmouth bass, Newman reports that they are moving in shallower than where they’ve been the last few weeks. Dragging a Ned rig and drop-shotting small 3- to 4-inch minnow baits are getting it done. Doc’s Tackle is getting ready for BassFest, the annual fundraising bass tournament to benefit Honeoye Lake Varsity Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. The event is Saturday on Honeoye Lake. Currently, only nine spots remain from the 40-boat field. For registration, call (585) 229-BASS.