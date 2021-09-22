Favorable water temperatures to keep smallmouth bass bite going in Lake Erie

Saturday was a great day for a bass tournament and the winning team for the Douglas Rods Big Money Open on Lake Erie was the team of Bill Gilbert of Hamburg and Kelly Roeser of Lockport. The angling duo brought 28 pounds, 3 ounces of smallmouth (five fish) to the scales at Sun Life Marina to win the contest. Included in their catch was the lunker for the tourney, a personal-best 6 pounds, 11 ounces for Gilbert. Their focus was in 30 to 35 feet of water around rocks near the international boundary. They used Ned rigs and drop shot rigs to win nearly $4,000. The Ned was a 2.75-inch green pumpkin and the drop shot bait was a Berkley flat worm. They caught 15 to 20 bass for the day and the big kicker fish came between 1:30 and 2 p.m. to solidify the win. Capt. Don Ruppert with WaveTamer Sportfishing reports that the bite is excellent right off Cattaraugus Creek in 75 to 85 feet of water. The late season deep water program is producing nice-sized 3- to 7-pound class fish. Ruppert was using eight through 10 colors of lead core line, rigged with firetiger, mixed veggies and chartreuse stick baits. Purple and pink worm harnesses on the downriggers on the bottom and deep divers are also big contributors. Ruppert says troll direction is often overlooked. South bound trolling was a major part of his bite over the weekend. With favorable water temperatures, these fish will be here at least through the first half of October. John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda reported good success straight out of Cattaraugus Creek over the weekend, too. Stickbaits behind 10 colors of lead core line was the ticket. Divers set at a No. 2 setting and 200 feet back on wire line also caught fish. They had good luck on a 3-color lead core line on a downrigger set 40 feet down. The best depth was 70 to 80 feet of water and slightly west. They caught their limit plus threw back six fish and lost around nine others, all by 11 a.m. They ran Bombers and Storms for lures in perch colors and anything with white. Northern lights bombers were good, as was purple prism in a Storm stickbait. Tipping the sticks with a one-inch piece of worm helped the bite on the sticks. Capt. Ted Kessler of Grand Island reports that the smallmouth fishing is heating up, too. Any of the reefs or rock piles on Lake Erie are holding lots of bass right now. Live bait like crayfish is a great go-to for them. Drop shots and Ned rigs are also doing well. There’s walleye holding on the same reefs. Slow-trolled worm harnesses and blade baits are working well. There’s also a good amount of walleyes staged in front of the Catt and off Dunkirk in 75 to 80 feet of water. Most of those fish are being taken with divers and 8 colors of lead core. Both worm harnesses and stickbaits behind the divers and the lead core line are working equally well. Kessler recently filmed a show with Pautzke Outdoors. Check it out at youtube.com/watch?v=JQ-cCDMY6Gs. Yellow perch reports have been mixed, but according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle, the perch bite turned on over the weekend. Many anglers were catching a limit straight out of the Catt and to the west, around 60 to 70 feet of water. Golden Shiners are working well. Steelhead are being caught from the mouth up to the Thruway in the Catt in small numbers. Spoons and spinners have been most productive.