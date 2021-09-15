Fall bite rolls in as salmon begin to show in lower Niagara River

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that action has been a bit slow inshore for boaters working the inside waters, but the fish are there. The offshore bite has been better for kings and steelhead with plugs, flies, spoons and meat. Pier action at Olcott is on hold due to construction, but they are ahead of schedule.

A few kings have been reported at Burt Dam, but it is early. In the harbor, it is pike and perch. At Wilson Harbor, it is pike and bass.

John Jarosz of Lakeview enjoyed a banner day with Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters out of Wilson this week. They started in 100 feet of water east of Fort Niagara and found the water riled up from recent winds. The water temperature is 70-plus from the surface to 10 feet off the bottom. The bottom 10 feet was 45 degrees and Yablonsky started to throw A-Tom-Mik flies and spin doctors at large pods of bait surrounded by bright red hooks at the temperature edge. Working that edge, Jarosz, his son Dave from Elma and an angler from the Pittsburgh area managed to catch nine matures by 10:30 a.m.