Expect Niagara River fishing to heat up with ice nearly covering Lake Erie

The cold continues for some great ice fishing opportunities and Lake Erie, with more than 80% ice cover, is helping the lower Niagara River set up perfectly for the Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest on Feb. 27.
Ice fishing roundup
Scott Brauer of Gasport says that the ice is good everywhere. Watch for slush pockets. Perch are on the move during the day, so stay mobile with them moving from deeper water to shallower water in most ice fishing spots. Bluegills and sunfish are anywhere from 8 to 12 feet on weed edges. The shrimp are moving in the weeds now, so shrimp imitations are a good bet. Oneida Lake is hot and getting hotter. Many of the larger Finger Lakes are just setting up with ice. Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye is headquarters for an ice fishing contest, sponsored by Ducks Unlimited, on Feb. 27. Register early to take advantage of early bird prizes. More than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs. The entry fee is $80, but that includes a one-year membership to DU. Dave Gracie with Doc’s reports that Honeoye, Conesus, Canadice and Hemlock – where the tournament is being held – are fishing decent. Honeoye Lake perch have been hitting in 14-16 feet of water with walleyes out to 20 feet. Jigging Rapalas and Moonshine spoons and Shiver Minnows are working on the ’eyes. Pike and pickerel are being caught in the shallows. Canadice Lake has been producing some lakers according to Gracie out to 80 feet of water; pike and pickerel in the shallows. For the lakers, try a chartreuse twister on a jig head. The occasional brown trout are also being caught in Canadice and Hemlock lakes. A few smelt are being caught on Canadice using wax worms.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Ice fishermen are excited that Lake Erie could see some serious ice cover soon. However, do not take any unnecessary chances and make sure it is safe with a bare minimum of 4 to 5 inches of ice cover. Cattaraugus Creek has been iced out in most areas, but there is open water in the rapids, according to Justin Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. The bite has been slow but chartreuse beads and sacks have been working. As for hard water fishing, Northern pike are being caught on suckers at some small boat harbors. In Buffalo Harbor, Keith Pease reports lots of people fishing and catching, but loads of smaller fish are being returned. You must work for the keepers.
Niagara River
Capt. Richard Brant of Tonawanda had some great fishing days over the weekend despite the cold weather. With Lake Erie nearing complete ice coverage, the lower Niagara River trout and walleye fishery should slowly improve. Storms no longer will have a negative impact on water conditions in the river and it will limit the dreaded “lake effect.” Brant first had to clear out the ice around the launch ramp in Lewiston, backing his boat down the launch and firing up his outboard to push out the frozen water chunks. Water temps were 32 degrees, and the wind has been so cold it was making skim ice on the surface, making fishing conditions tough according to Brant. The steelhead bite has been great with water clarity 7 to 9 feet of visibility. Natural soft colors such as pink, peach and yellow egg sacs have been working best. Live bait is working off 3-way rigs according to Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls caught some dandy steelhead on jigs and No. 4 spinners from the shoreline. Water clarity was 3 to 4 feet of visibility. Be very careful maneuvering around the shoreline ice. Things are set for the Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest sponsored by the Niagara River Anglers Association on Feb. 27. Sign up at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Steve Hawkins of Capt. Bob’s Outdoors reports Mike Dahar of Amherst boated a 30-inch steelhead on a 3/8-ounce jig tipped with a Keitech easy shiner swimbait to take the lead in the steelhead division. The derby ends March 15.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Sodus Bay was a great ice fishing spot for Vic Thibault of Burt and his family last weekend. There was a consistent bite Saturday and Sunday. DEC was checking for helmets, tow bars and registrations for folks heading out from Third Creek with machines. Thibault's wife, Sara, and daughters Emelia and Ella had fun jigging chartreuse spoons to pick up a pile of perch. Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports Port Bay and Sodus Bay have little perch showing up more than the 10-inchers. Try fishing above the school of fish, targeting 30 feet of water. Use heavier jigs in perch color and tipped with perch eyes or spikes for the larger fish. Parking for ice fishing is always a challenge. If you fish Third Creek, try parking on Shaker Road, but don't block the road. Margaretta Road has parking and if you fish the east side of Sodus, try the small parking area south of Skipper’s Landing restaurant. They are catching some perch straight out from Skippers in 15 feet of water. Lisa Drabczyk of Creek Road Bait and Tackle reports solid ice at Wilson Harbor with pike and perch being caught, but nothing hot and heavy. Roy Letcher of Newfane reports that they been doing okay at Burt Dam. Matt Keener of Sanborn was using black and gold jigs to take a half-dozen steelhead and browns. There is a little bit of open water at the Oak at the dam and in the fast water areas. Ringneck Marsh has ice in the Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area.
Chautauqua Lake
Stevens reports panfish action has been best with perch being caught in decent numbers on wax worms and mousies. Rich Davenport of Tonawanda caught three keeper walleyes on Monday. Ice is nice on the lake with more than 10 inches in most areas according to Davenport. Fishing was hot early last week, with walleyes smacking lures in 37 to 42 feet of water. A cold front slowed the action big time, but fishing has picked up again, and was still a hot bite as of late Monday afternoon, says Davenport. Perch and sunfish remain in the shallows in 8 to 14 feet of water. Davenport has not seen significant schooling in deep water yet. Crappies are hit and miss, mainly a dawn and night bite, outside weed edges and the deep haunts off Long Point seem to be holding some fish, but the bite is slight for them so far. The walleye bite has slowed with the arrival of white perch. On Saturday afternoon, Davenport did well using a Marmooska Jig tipped with a mousie on large white perch and silver bass. He also picked up four short walleyes at the 42-foot contour. On Sunday, he caught a walleye 24½ inches long. On Monday, he had some big silver bass up to 16½ inches long.