Expect Niagara River fishing to heat up with ice nearly covering Lake Erie

Scott Brauer of Gasport says that the ice is good everywhere. Watch for slush pockets. Perch are on the move during the day, so stay mobile with them moving from deeper water to shallower water in most ice fishing spots. Bluegills and sunfish are anywhere from 8 to 12 feet on weed edges. The shrimp are moving in the weeds now, so shrimp imitations are a good bet. Oneida Lake is hot and getting hotter. Many of the larger Finger Lakes are just setting up with ice. Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye is headquarters for an ice fishing contest, sponsored by Ducks Unlimited, on Feb. 27. Register early to take advantage of early bird prizes. More than $10,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs. The entry fee is $80, but that includes a one-year membership to DU. Dave Gracie with Doc’s reports that Honeoye, Conesus, Canadice and Hemlock – where the tournament is being held – are fishing decent. Honeoye Lake perch have been hitting in 14-16 feet of water with walleyes out to 20 feet. Jigging Rapalas and Moonshine spoons and Shiver Minnows are working on the ’eyes. Pike and pickerel are being caught in the shallows. Canadice Lake has been producing some lakers according to Gracie out to 80 feet of water; pike and pickerel in the shallows. For the lakers, try a chartreuse twister on a jig head. The occasional brown trout are also being caught in Canadice and Hemlock lakes. A few smelt are being caught on Canadice using wax worms.