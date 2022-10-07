Dick Lang, conservation legend and wrestling coach, dies at 81

Former Department of Environmental Conservation Officer Richard “Dick” Lang of Lockport died Oct. 5. He was 81.

He was an old-school ECO, protecting the natural resources of Western New York with a passion that commanded respect. He was hired by the DEC in October 1969 and for the next 31 years he patrolled the waters, fields and forests for fish and game law violators. He was firm but fair. Some of his exploits are captured in “Behind the Badge,” a book he penned in 2012 about his life as a game warden.

Physical fitness was a priority for Mr. Lang. He competed in the Empire State Games and the Police Olympics and emerged victorious as New York's "Toughest Cop."

That toughness carried over into another passion of his, wrestling. He coached the sport for 29 years, including 10 at Roy-Hart and 19 years at Newfane, winning many league and sectional titles. His dedication to the sport led him to receive the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's Lifetime Service Award from the Upstate New York chapter in 2017. A member of the Section VI Hall of Fame, he was named to the Rams Wall of Fame at Roy-Hart in 2021 and was scheduled to be inducted into the Newfane Sports Hall of Fame later this month.

Among his Roy-Hart wrestlers was Lou Rosselli, who made the U.S. Olympic team for the 1996 Atlanta Games. Mr. Lang was named the Western New York Wrestling Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year Award several times.

He was a mentor of young and old alike in everything that he was involved in, and was key member in forming youth programs throughout the region.

He also spent four years as the Town of Royalton supervisor.

Even his lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease became a fight he would not give up on, with his wife, Gretchen, by his side.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, Mr. Lang is survived by two sons, John (also known as Bills Elvis) and Michael; a brother, David; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Christ Episcopal Church in Lockport.