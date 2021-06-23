Consistent walleye bite in Lake Erie awaits anglers for Free Fishing Weekend

The Southtowns Walleye Association Walleye Derby is over, but we will not know the winners until the official results are announced July 10. The awards gathering will take place at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, and doors open at noon with the awards to start at 1 p.m. It has been a very slow week for fishing, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Weather conditions made it tough to get on the lake. The walleye bite has been consistent around 40 feet of water. There have been plenty of 20- to 24-inch fish being caught on worm harnesses. In Dunkirk and Barcelona, Gerri Begier of Bill’s Hooks in Dunkirk reports that walleye action has been better toward Barcelona in 40 to 50 feet of water with 3 and 4 colors of lead core line. Diving stickbaits such as Bombers in Northern Lights, Renoskys in pink/purple or rainbow trout and Bandits have been catching fish consistently. The migration from the western basin is in progress and things should pick up soon out of Dunkirk. Bass action has been good out of Dunkirk, but there is a tournament coming up so details are scarce. Capt. Arnie Jonathan of Lockport was fishing off Buffalo in 45 feet of water using 3-way rigs to take walleyes. Orange- and gold-bladed worm harnesses worked best, moving along at 1.2 to 1.4 miles per hour. He slid in a bit shallower for bass and used a tube jig off a 3-way rig to take smallmouth. Perch are being caught with live and salted emerald shiners in 50 feet of water straight out of Cattaraugus Creek, reports Stevens. The catfish are coming off the spawn and they are very hungry. Key locations are along shorelines and mouths of tributaries. The best bait is shrimp on a bottom rig. The Chestnut Ridge Park Youth Fishing Clinic is set for Saturday, sponsored by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. Meet at the Commissioner’s cabin at 11 a.m. First 100 kids registered at ecfsc.org/tmtf-signup/ will receive a free rod and reel combo. Pre-registration online is required.