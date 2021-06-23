Consistent walleye bite in Lake Erie awaits anglers for Free Fishing Weekend

Saturday and Sunday is Free Fishing Weekend in New York State, the second set of free fishing days recognized across the state each year. This is a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the state’s outstanding fishing resources, especially here in Western New York. Remember that even if a license is not required, you must abide by the regulations on the waters you fish.
Lake Erie and tributaries
The Southtowns Walleye Association Walleye Derby is over, but we will not know the winners until the official results are announced July 10. The awards gathering will take place at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, and doors open at noon with the awards to start at 1 p.m. It has been a very slow week for fishing, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Weather conditions made it tough to get on the lake. The walleye bite has been consistent around 40 feet of water. There have been plenty of 20- to 24-inch fish being caught on worm harnesses. In Dunkirk and Barcelona, Gerri Begier of Bill’s Hooks in Dunkirk reports that walleye action has been better toward Barcelona in 40 to 50 feet of water with 3 and 4 colors of lead core line. Diving stickbaits such as Bombers in Northern Lights, Renoskys in pink/purple or rainbow trout and Bandits have been catching fish consistently. The migration from the western basin is in progress and things should pick up soon out of Dunkirk. Bass action has been good out of Dunkirk, but there is a tournament coming up so details are scarce. Capt. Arnie Jonathan of Lockport was fishing off Buffalo in 45 feet of water using 3-way rigs to take walleyes. Orange- and gold-bladed worm harnesses worked best, moving along at 1.2 to 1.4 miles per hour. He slid in a bit shallower for bass and used a tube jig off a 3-way rig to take smallmouth. Perch are being caught with live and salted emerald shiners in 50 feet of water straight out of Cattaraugus Creek, reports Stevens. The catfish are coming off the spawn and they are very hungry. Key locations are along shorelines and mouths of tributaries. The best bait is shrimp on a bottom rig. The Chestnut Ridge Park Youth Fishing Clinic is set for Saturday, sponsored by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. Meet at the Commissioner’s cabin at 11 a.m. First 100 kids registered at ecfsc.org/tmtf-signup/ will receive a free rod and reel combo. Pre-registration online is required.
Niagara River
The NYPA Fishing Platform is producing smallmouth bass, but it has been getting more difficult each day with the moss, according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. One of the areas that is better for moss-free fishing has been the gorge up in the whirlpool area for smallmouth bass. Bass also have been cooperating in the Devil’s Hole area from a boat, according to Capt. Joe Marra of Lewiston. He reported a dozen fish one day over the weekend, but moss was a nuisance. You can try off Fort Niagara. In the upper river above Niagara Falls, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls caught some largemouth bass on jigs. He also caught pike. Family Fish Days are set from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Broderick Park during Free Fishing Weekend.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Fishing is good off Wilson and Olcott for a mixed bag of steelhead, coho salmon and chinook (king) salmon in 60 to 200 feet of water, according to Capt. Mike Johannes of Wilson. The best lures have been spoons in dark colors; orange and gold colors also work. Put your lures 40 to 80 feet below the surface with downriggers and divers. Johannes had a big fish spool on his 200-foot diver rod that was outfitted with an orange spoon on Sunday. What it was he will never know, but it was probably a big salmon. In Olcott Harbor, kids ages 4 to 15 are getting ready for a youth derby. The measuring station will be at the Town of Newfane Marina. According to Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott, anglers have been catching walleyes off the piers there. In the harbor and up toward Burt Dam, there have been a mix of pike, catfish, crappies, carp, perch and largemouth/smallmouth bass. Chris and Nick Dougherty of Lockport took their dad Tom from Niagara Falls out on Father’s Day and caught cohos, kings and steelhead between Olcott and Wilson. Best action was between 100 and 160 feet of water. Early in the morning, meat rigs have been taking kings. Later, switch to spoons or a flasher-fly program. Lots of orange, purple, pink, and blue colors. If you are into salmon and trout fishing, the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby starts on Saturday and runs through July 25. For more info, check out loc.org. Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston took Michael Xu of New Jersey on the Niagara Bar at the dropoff over the weekend and they enjoyed a banner day on coho salmon, averaging 7-8 pounds by using 8-inch spin doctors and green-glo flies that hit the 50- to 60-foot depth mark over 100 to 150 feet of water at the dropoff. Out of Bald Eagle Marina in Orleans County, Capt. Lou Borelli of Get the Net Charters caught some nice fish over Father’s Day weekend, reporting a mix of steelhead, lake trout and king salmon. Best lures were Warrior spoons in Little Blue Pill and Double Trouble while the GRC trolling flies Bull Bells were hot for lakers.
Chautauqua Lake
Walleye action has picked up recently, reports Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. It is all about being on the water during the short feeding windows. The inconsistent weather has made it tricky. Vertical jigging in and near weeds is the best tactic. The pond weed is slowly dying, so the weed lines and pockets change daily. The open water trolling bite is getting better, too, says Sperry. Trolling Hot-n-Tots, Flicker Shads, Flicker Minnows and other smaller crank baits off lead core is producing ‘eyes. Worm harnesses run behind bottom bouncers work in open water as well. Make sure you bring plenty of crawlers as the white perch are abundant. Water temperature is around 72 degrees. The south basin has the beginnings of an algae bloom and offers some color now.