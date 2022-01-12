Conditions almost right for ice fishing around WNY, but that doesn't mean safe

Scott Brauer of Gasport reports that ice is starting to set up around a few Finger Lakes. Cold temperatures this week should help but not many local bodies of water are ready. He had to drive into the Adirondacks and Vermont to find safe ice and had to go to elevation. Brauer insists that all ice fishermen must be patient and use all safety tools at their disposal. With the cold temperatures we have coming, the night could make ice. The problem with many lakes is that the centers are still open, and we have high winds this week. That could take us backwards a little bit. Lake-effect snows as the lakes begin to set up also may hinder consistent ice growth. Travel carefully and use a spud bar to check thickness. Take a throw rope and have a flotation device on your body. Always make sure that someone knows where you’re going and when you’re expected to be back. With the blinding snows that we get sometimes, make sure you have a directional device, either a GPS or compass, and take directional readings before you set up your shelter and know which way to head back. Please be cautious and patient. Brauer had the pleasure of fishing with the Godfather of Ice Fishing, Dave Genz of St. Cloud, Minn., while in the Adirondacks and Vermont. Bobby Joe Frost of Alden said many waters are locking up, but are not safe, like Oneida Lake and Chaumont Bay. He has encountered safe ice on Red Lake, Payne Lake, Perch Lake, many of the bays along the St. Lawrence River, Lake of the Isles, smaller Adirondacks lakes and Tupper Lake (5 inches). Walleye in the Ogdensburg area has been good. See the Finger Lakes report below. Frost noted that Otisco, Conesus and Silver lakes are not yet fishable.