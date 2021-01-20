Colder temperatures will solidify ice for anglers

Scott Feltrinelli, with Ontario Fly Outfitters, reports that scattered single trout are everywhere. This is the usual winter fishing pattern. Waters are low and clear. Be stealth on your approach, says Feltrinelli. The streamer bite remains good. Feltrinelli says to make sure you secure your phone properly when on the water. Tributary flows all around are on a slow drop with super clear conditions, according to Ron Bierstine, of the Oak Orchard Lodge. One of the better-looking streams is the Oak Orchard River with moderate flows and a little color to it. For now, most everything remains open, according to Bierstine, but things could start to ice up with colder temperatures in the forecast. Fishing pressure is light on most streams, but there are some steelhead and brown trout available. Over in Wayne County, some anglers took advantage of Monday’s warmer temperatures and launched at Port Bay, according to Chris Kenyon of Wolcott. The perch were caught off the points on the east side of the bay. Kenyon noted that they are still experiencing the transition time for bay fishing. Colder temperatures are coming this week and if the area does not get snow cover and the winds are calm, ice will form. At least 4 inches of solid ice is needed, so next week might be the beginning of ice fishing in the Sodus Bay area. No reports yet along some of the other Lake Ontario embayments.