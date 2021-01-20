Colder temperatures will solidify ice for anglers

Some serious lake-effect snow is in the forecast for this week south of Buffalo. Some streams could be open, and some lakes are now safe for ice fishing, but not all. We can only give you the information at the time this is written. Remember that things can change quickly. Stay safe.
Ice fishing around the state
Scott Brauer, of Gasport, reports that there is some good ice and some iffy ice out toward the Adirondacks and Catskills. Many of the smaller lakes were holding 4 to 6 inches of ice and most are being fished. It seems that in all other parts of our fishing world this year, everybody is looking for something to do while socially distancing. Locally, Silver Lake is fishable on the ends if you can get on the lake reports Brauer, but be careful because the ice is good in some areas and not in others. This next cold snap should make everything a little bit more fishable with Loon Lake, Silver Lake and Cuba Lake being the main destinations right now. Oneida Lake has some safe ice but three steps away, your spud will go through on one hit. Lake people who are fishing should use an abundance of caution, even on foot. Brauer says that there are some great fish being taken with normal patterns such as blood worms and scud imitations with live bait working almost everywhere as well. Over at Clear Lake, fishermen are catching small crappie and perch using wax worms and mousies, according to Justin Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Justin Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving reports that Cattaraugus Creek has been busy from Route 5 bridge to Aldrich Street in Gowanda. You should be able to find fish in the rapids. Peach egg sacs and jigs are working best, according to Stevens. Eighteen Mile Creek has been busy, with the best bites just before dark. Bead and egg sac combos have been working well. With colder temperatures moving in and excessive snowfall this week, look for stream action to be a bit of a problem, especially in some small streams.
Niagara River
The river is stained from the wind, according to Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. He has not been out this week yet. However, the bite was decent before the water got dirty, reports Yablonsky. Devil’s Hole was giving up some feisty steelhead on egg sacs, fished off three-way rigs. The Niagara Bar has been pretty good as well. There was a decent lake trout bite with some browns mixed in, again off three-way set-ups. Emeralds and golden shiners were best out there, triggering consistent hits. An occasional king salmon has been surprising for anglers drifting around out on the bar. If the wind does not blow too much, look for action to begin again by this weekend. As far as shore fishing in the gorge, Mike Ziehm, of Niagara Falls, reported 3 feet of visibility on Monday, upstream of power plant. He was landing brown trout, lake trout, rainbows and steelhead through the weekend into Monday using jigs and spinners. However, visibility turned to 1 foot at midday and the action was finished for a day or two. Lisa Drabczyk, with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston, said that beads and jigs tipped with a plastic shad minnow were working along Artpark. More wind is on the way.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Scott Feltrinelli, with Ontario Fly Outfitters, reports that scattered single trout are everywhere. This is the usual winter fishing pattern. Waters are low and clear. Be stealth on your approach, says Feltrinelli. The streamer bite remains good. Feltrinelli says to make sure you secure your phone properly when on the water. Tributary flows all around are on a slow drop with super clear conditions, according to Ron Bierstine, of the Oak Orchard Lodge. One of the better-looking streams is the Oak Orchard River with moderate flows and a little color to it. For now, most everything remains open, according to Bierstine, but things could start to ice up with colder temperatures in the forecast. Fishing pressure is light on most streams, but there are some steelhead and brown trout available. Over in Wayne County, some anglers took advantage of Monday’s warmer temperatures and launched at Port Bay, according to Chris Kenyon of Wolcott. The perch were caught off the points on the east side of the bay. Kenyon noted that they are still experiencing the transition time for bay fishing. Colder temperatures are coming this week and if the area does not get snow cover and the winds are calm, ice will form. At least 4 inches of solid ice is needed, so next week might be the beginning of ice fishing in the Sodus Bay area. No reports yet along some of the other Lake Ontario embayments.
Chautauqua Lake
There is about 6 inches of snow since Monday morning, according to Capt. Mike Sperry at Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Ice fishing is in full swing. Most fishermen are on the south basin and reporting 4 inches to 5 inches of ice. The north basin has some ice in areas but overall. It is still pretty thin. Caution is advised, and take all necessary precautions. Perch, sunfish and bluegill are hitting jig heads tipped with a wax worm or spike. There are some walleye catches in 7 to 9 feet of water. Jigging Rapalas and emerald shiners are working best.
Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Derby update
In the ongoing Capt. Bob’s Winter Fishing Derby, there are some new updates. In the Steelhead Division, Dean Muscarella of Depew reeled in a 27½-inch fish from the lower Niagara River on a chartreuse bead. The top Rudd is measured by Joe Pavilonis, of Buffalo, with an 18-inch fish he caught on a jig tipped with a plastic shad. Biggest bluegill so far is a 9-inch fish measured by Andrew Dissette, of Alden, from a pond. It was caught on a pink jig tipped with a spike. The northern pike leader is Jeff Karabanowski, of Getzville, with a 33 3/4-inch fish caught on Silver Lake with a tip-up and shiner through the ice. The leading crappie also came from Dissette with a 12-inch fish he caught from a farm pond, reeled in on a jig tipped with a spike.