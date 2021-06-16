Busy fishing weekend on tap with youth derbies and Father's Day

Capt. Joe Oakes of Newfane reports that good water continues to move daily, and the fish are moving with it. This is leading to some days being good in 100-foot depths and others in 400-foot depths. Running spoons in the top 50 feet seems to be the one constant for a mix of steelhead, cohos and kings, according to Oakes. The east wind last Thursday and Friday really changed things. In the Orleans County Open last weekend, it was the Screamer team led by Dave Antenori of Clarks Summit, Pa., leading both days to win $8,500. Their strategy was to move with the fish and head west. Focusing their efforts from Olcott to 30 Mile Point, they were the only team to reel in a tournament limit of five salmon and five trout each day. The first day was in 300 feet of water off Olcott, but things changed again the second day and they moved a bit shallower from the Somerset plant to 30 Mile Point and had some great fishing. To learn more about the Screamer win, check out Sunday’s Outdoor Column.