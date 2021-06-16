Busy fishing weekend on tap with youth derbies and Father's Day

It will be another busy weekend with the opening of bass and Great Lakes musky, a youth fishing derby in Wilson on Saturday and one in Lockport on Sunday, the end of the Southtowns Walleye Association’s derby, and it is Father’s Day weekend to boot.
Remember to steer clear of Buffalo Harbor State Park and the launch ramp this weekend because of the air show. The launch ramp is closed from Thursday at dusk until Sunday afternoon. The Sturgeon Point launch is open.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Of course, coming up with much intel with the Southtowns Walleye derby going on through Sunday is very difficult. Some sources say the walleye bite has been picking up off Buffalo. However, not everyone has been putting numbers into the boat. Those that are successful have been steering clear of other boats in 35 to 45 feet of water with bottom bouncers using harnesses off Buffalo or lead core line off boards with four or five colors of lead core line and stickbaits for lures off Dunkirk/Barcelona. In the SWA derby, the leading fish from the first weekend is tipping the scales at 12.28 pounds, a very respectable fish. Second place is 11.44 pounds and third is 11.03 pounds. Only one junior division fish has been caught, a 7.35-pound walleye.
Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park says that he has been picking up some decent walleyes in 33 to 37 feet of water in the rocks and sand flats between the rock piles. The bottom bouncers must be fished very slow due to the cold water. O’Neill was moving under 1.2 miles per hour pulling worm harnesses with No. 4 Colorado blades. There were quite a few bass and sheepshead being caught, too. The walleye reports out of the Catt have not been very consistent, according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Fish are being caught from 35 to 50 feet of water with black and purple stickbaits.
The perch bite has picked up straight out of Cattaraugus Creek and to the east in 50 feet of water. Shub says most productive baits have been emeralds and goldens. There are some perch hanging around Sturgeon Point, according to Mark Dzimian of Lake View. Fishing with his son Nicholas, they anchored in 54 feet of water slightly west of Sturgeon Point with golden shiners and had to work for a dozen perch, but it was an east wind. Most of the bites were “hanger bites” and the fish were in the 11-inch range. Emerald shiners probably would be a better bait.
The catfish bite has really picked up early morning and midday, reports Stevens. The best rig to use is a slip float with shrimp or sucker cut bait.
Niagara River
In the Upper Niagara River, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reports that he fished a couple times with pike master Matt D'Agostino using plugs and jigs this week. Both were hot lures. They also caught a few largemouth and smallmouth bass. Rzucidlo spotted a few bowfins on the spawning beds, but he could not get them to hit. Bass action continues to be good, and it should be a good opener when live bait becomes legal on Saturday.
In the lower stretch of river, bass are being caught at the NYPA fishing platform according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Moss is becoming more of a problem but there are some days where it is manageable. Bass action downriver from boats has been best around Fort Niagara and around the marina. Ned rigs and swimbaits work best, but live bait will be a popular alternative come Saturday.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Joe Oakes of Newfane reports that good water continues to move daily, and the fish are moving with it. This is leading to some days being good in 100-foot depths and others in 400-foot depths. Running spoons in the top 50 feet seems to be the one constant for a mix of steelhead, cohos and kings, according to Oakes. The east wind last Thursday and Friday really changed things. In the Orleans County Open last weekend, it was the Screamer team led by Dave Antenori of Clarks Summit, Pa., leading both days to win $8,500. Their strategy was to move with the fish and head west. Focusing their efforts from Olcott to 30 Mile Point, they were the only team to reel in a tournament limit of five salmon and five trout each day. The first day was in 300 feet of water off Olcott, but things changed again the second day and they moved a bit shallower from the Somerset plant to 30 Mile Point and had some great fishing. To learn more about the Screamer win, check out Sunday’s Outdoor Column.
Wade Rowcliffe of Rochester was fishing with Brandon White of Rochester Sportfishing and they found numerous steelhead in 100 to 200 feet of water, 10 to 50 feet down with spoons over the weekend. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that the harbor has been producing a mixed bag of warm water fish, including catfish, pike, bowfin, perch and largemouth. If those fish are hitting in Olcott, they will be hitting in Wilson as well as harbors to the east. Rowcliffe reports that he has been doing well on catfish in the Genesee River using minnows and worms. He also caught some sheepshead.
Chautauqua Lake
The south basin water temperature was 77 degrees on Saturday, above normal for this time of year. According to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, the walleye worm harness bite has been hit and miss but plenty of fish are in the weeds. Vertical jigging 1/4- to 1/2-ounce hair jigs or a jig and twister combo are working in weed pockets, says Sperry. This requires some effort and is not for everyone, but a great way to put fish in the net. This tactic is best when there is light wind.
Musky action has been slow this past week. Fish are being caught casting but be prepared for several follows without hook ups, typical in the early season with the clear water. A nice breeze helps to break up the surface and increases the odds of catching fish. Best baits are 6- to 9-inch Leo jerk baits. Spinnerbaits are great over the weeds as well. Trollers are getting some fish. With the weed cutting operations in full swing and the natural pond weed die off, the floating weeds can make trolling a chore. Use 5-inch Tuff Shads, Leo Mojoes, Boss Shads, and the like when trolling.