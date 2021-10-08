Billy Gilbert, Kelly Roeser win Erie Bass Tournament – again

The dynamic bass angling duo of Billy Gilbert of Hamburg and Kelly Roeser of Lockport did it again Oct. 2 when they brought an impressive bag of bass to the scales to win the Sun Life Marina year-end jackpot tournament with five fish weighing a total of 28.8 pounds. Their original weight was 29.05 pounds, but based on tournament rules, any dead fish weighed receives a four-ounce penalty. Either way, it was another outstanding weight in the competition. In fact, the total set a record for the bass league held out of Buffalo Harbor’s Sun Life Marina.

It wasn’t an easy win, even though they were nearly five pounds ahead of the second-place team. “It was the biggest water that I have ever fished in,” said Gilbert, who also caught the big bass for the tournament with a 6.54-pound smallmouth. “The forecast was calling for 1- to 3-foot waves, building to 2- to 4-footers in the afternoon. They seemed bigger to me, and it impacted how we fished. We probably only caught 12 to 15 bass for the day, but we caught some big ones. We had four bass that were 6 pounds or better.” Runner-up team was Dave Repman and Paul Barnes, both of Buffalo, with 23.96 pounds. Third place was Mike McGrath and Brendan Walsh, both of Niagara Falls, with 23.72 pounds.