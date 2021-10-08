Billy Gilbert, Kelly Roeser win Erie Bass Tournament – again

The dynamic bass angling duo of Billy Gilbert of Hamburg and Kelly Roeser of Lockport did it again Oct. 2 when they brought an impressive bag of bass to the scales to win the Sun Life Marina year-end jackpot tournament with five fish weighing a total of 28.8 pounds. Their original weight was 29.05 pounds, but based on tournament rules, any dead fish weighed receives a four-ounce penalty. Either way, it was another outstanding weight in the competition. In fact, the total set a record for the bass league held out of Buffalo Harbor’s Sun Life Marina.
It wasn’t an easy win, even though they were nearly five pounds ahead of the second-place team. “It was the biggest water that I have ever fished in,” said Gilbert, who also caught the big bass for the tournament with a 6.54-pound smallmouth. “The forecast was calling for 1- to 3-foot waves, building to 2- to 4-footers in the afternoon. They seemed bigger to me, and it impacted how we fished. We probably only caught 12 to 15 bass for the day, but we caught some big ones. We had four bass that were 6 pounds or better.” Runner-up team was Dave Repman and Paul Barnes, both of Buffalo, with 23.96 pounds. Third place was Mike McGrath and Brendan Walsh, both of Niagara Falls, with 23.72 pounds.
On a side note, Gilbert was named the New York B.A.S.S. Nation Angler of the Year and will be on the state team to compete in the regionals. Will Rogers of Grand Island also is on the team. The regional tourney will be held out of Waddington on the St. Lawrence River June 23-25, 2022.
Comments sought on proposed Holiday Deer Hunt opt-out
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is seeking comments on a new proposed regulation that would allow counties to opt out of the new Holiday Deer Hunt in the Southern Zone that was set to take place Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The holiday hunt is essentially an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader seasons, which is held only in the Southern Zone.
The Holiday Deer Hunt was created to expand hunting opportunities, focused on families and friends who gather for the holidays, especially students who are home on school break. If the proposed regulation is adopted, counties must pass a local law excluding them from the hunt. It must be received by DEC by Dec. 25 this year, but by May 1 next year to allow for inclusion in the DEC Hunting Regulations Guide. Send comments by Nov. 14 to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov. Written comments may be sent to: Wildlife Regulations, NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, 625 Broadway, 5th Floor, Albany, NY 12233-4754.
EHD in deer found in 20 New York counties
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation continues to follow the outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in 20 counties across the state, resulting in more than 1,150 dead deer so far. The greatest number of reports have come from Ulster County, followed by Dutchess, Columbia and Greene counties. In Western New York, there have been some reports in Wyoming and Steuben counties.
In New York, EHD virus is typically a fatal disease for deer that is transmitted by biting midges, small insects sometimes called no-see-ums or 'punkies.' The disease is not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. Once infected with EHD virus, deer usually die within 36 hours. EHD outbreaks are most common in the late summer and early fall when midges are abundant, although initial cases this year were detected in late July. Signs of the EHD virus include fever, hemorrhage in muscles or organs, and swelling of the head, neck, tongue and lips. A deer infected with EHD may appear lame or dehydrated. Frequently, infected deer will seek water sources and many succumb near a water source. There is no treatment or means to prevent EHD. The midges are usually killed during the first frost.
DEC is asking hunters to report EHD-suspected deer through an online report form that can be found at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/6c0603ce13444102be6858bc7dd577e9. Make sure to report all deer that you harvest and it is also important to participate in the Bowhunter Sighting Log that can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7193.html. The Bureau of Wildlife will continue to monitor deer populations and, if there is a substantial reduction in deer populations in a particular area, there may be a need to adjust Deer Management Permits.