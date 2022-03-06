Bills Hilts Jr.: Your guide to the Western New York Sport and Travel Expo

“It’s been a while since anyone has been attending seminars, and we don’t want to leave anyone out,” Steel said. “Our seminar on Saturday, ‘Fishing Tips and Tactics for Lake Erie,’ will be on whatever the people want to know. It will be more of a panel question and answer session with myself, Allen and Jeff Phillips with Knot Right Charters out of Barcelona. We will be happy to help in any way we can.”

Steel also pointed out that he will have plenty of equipment on hand through his Innovative Outdoors booths.

“I will be talking about specific products during my seminars that work best for me,” he said. “We have plenty of Okuma rods and reels, Church boards and other gear from Torpedo, Challenger and 3-D. We are there to make you a better fisherman.”

If you are just starting out with fishing, it’s not a bad idea to hook up with a charter captain, initially, to get some of the basics down with an on-water lesson from some of the best. There will be several at the show whom you can talk to one-on-one.