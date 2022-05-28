Bills Hilts Jr.: Inland musky season opens June 1; start is June 15 on Great Lakes

New York State’s inland muskellunge season will officially open June 1. However, because the announcement of opening day came so late from the Department of Environmental Conservation, musky fishermen will be able to legally pursue these elusive fish over Memorial Day weekend (as they did previously) and until June 1.

Musky guides on places such as Chautauqua Lake already had customers booked for the popular holiday weekend, and DEC is sympathetic to those anglers – this year.

Chautauqua Lake musky guide Capt. Mike Sperry, who anchors his operation out of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood, offered up some tips for chasing muskellunge:

“I have been looking forward to the opening of muskies. With the clear water that we have now, anglers that are casting for muskies can expect a bunch of follows. However, getting fish to commit is tricky. Try using smaller spinnerbaits, bucktails, glide baits and Jerkbaits in the 6 to 8-inch range. Using 12-inch to 18-inch fluorocarbon leaders help in the clear water, too.

“Look for fish around weed edges in 8 to 10 feet of water on the south basin and 10 to 14 feet in the north basin. Smaller crankbaits in the 4- to 6-inch range should produce fish trolling. Baits like 5-inch Tuff Shads, B-n-M Shads, Llungen 22 shorts, Rapala Super Shad Raps and Leo Mojos will work. Again, I would suggest 48-inch to 60-inch fluorocarbon leaders.”

It wasn’t that long ago that the inland musky season was changed to allow for more angling opportunity. In 2015, the season was moved to open the last Saturday in May and run through Nov. 30 with a one fish daily limit and a minimum size of 40 inches in length.

“As far as the new season openers for walleye, bass and musky, I don’t have any issues with them,” Sperry said. “It will make the openers easier to remember. The only thing is musky will be closed over Memorial Day weekend starting next year. However, until recently, the musky opener was always the third Saturday in June so we’re still getting a couple extra weeks over years past.”

It is important to note there are two muskellunge seasons (and two tiger muskellunge seasons, for that matter). In addition to the inland season, there is a Great Lakes season. The Great Lakes version will now open June 15 as a fixed date instead of the third Saturday in June. The minimum size is 54 inches, and the daily limit is one per person. In addition, the ending date will now be Dec. 15, changing the closing date for Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River.

At least 13 lakes and 19 rivers have musky populations in our state. For the inland side of things for Western New York, Chautauqua Lake is undoubtedly the most popular. Other bodies of water that harbor respectable numbers include Bear Lake in Chautauqua County, Lower/Middle/Upper Cassadaga Lakes in Chautauqua County, the Allegheny River in southern Cattaraugus County and Waneta/Lamoka lakes in Schuyler County in the Finger Lakes.

The statewide season for tiger muskellunge is now May 1 through March 15 with a minimum size of 30 inches and a one fish daily limit. The Great Lakes tiger musky season is June 15 through Dec. 15 with a minimum size of 54 inches and a daily limit of one.

“Inland musky season starting June 1 will have cottage renters on Chautauqua Lake over Memorial Day weekend losing out,” said Capt. Larry Jones, of Mostly Muskies Charters. “The June 15 opening for the Great Lakes for muskies can be several days earlier than the third Saturday in June. It could have an impact on late spawning years when there is a late ice boom removal and colder water. Many Niagara Musky Association members I spoke to mostly would have liked the third Saturday in June to stay.”

“On the plus side,” Jones continued, “moving the closing to Dec. 15 lines up with the Province of Ontario season and will spread out the fishing pressure for Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River. In Buffalo Harbor, most years the water temperature never gets low enough to bring in gizzard shad and feeding muskies until after the Nov. 30 closing date. Now with a Dec. 15 closing, anglers have a chance at trophy size muskies if weather permits.”

John Jarosz of Lake View, a member of the Niagara Musky Association, commented that some people he has talked to don't like the "hard date" because it could fall in the middle of the week. “They like the third Saturday in June,” he said. “That would also be a good time to take a family member out. There's also something to keeping traditions alive in the sporting world. I don't hunt, but I'll bet anything that you remember going to your first deer camp with your dad, leaving on a Friday or Saturday, spending the weekend getting the cabin ready, learning to ‘shoot the breeze’ with the guys and go off hunting on Monday morning. Now with deer season starting on Saturday, that's all gone. Not many can take off during the week or stay out of school.

“It's the same with musky guys. They looked forward to the Saturday opener, because they work during the week. It was a tradition.”

Chad Lapa of Greece, an avid musky fisherman and a member of Chapter 69 of Muskies Inc., had a favorable outlook on the changes.

“I'm personally in support of them and was also glad to hear they gave the charter captains some leeway with the inland season, allowing them to still service clients this year who had booked trips based on the old regulations,” he said.

“In my opinion the changes do a couple positive things: For the inland lakes, they give the chance to have the opening day not be on a weekend, which I prefer. For some of the smaller inland lakes that only have a single public boat launch, I think this helps spread out the interested parties a little more. I remember years when the opening was on a Saturday with nice weather. It led to some of the most crowded scenes I've ever seen at boat launches as a mix of Esox (musky) anglers, bass anglers and pleasure boaters all pushed into a single launch ramp.”

Scattershots: Deer harvest stats, summer fishing meeting, SWA Walleye Derby The state’s deer harvest statistics for 2021 were a mix of good news and bad news.

Lapa was also in favor of extending the Great Lakes season to Dec. 15 in Lake Erie and the upper Niagara River.

“I'm also personally in support of that as we attempt to align more with Canadian regulations,” he said. “I feel it helps spread out the fishing pressure more. What was happening was the U.S. residents would simply push into Canada to continue fishing to Dec. 15 anyways. This was causing spots in Canada to get more pressure than they might have otherwise.”

One tip from Lapa on musky fishing is to go with a guide.

“I started my musky fishing with Sperry on Chautauqua Lake,” he said. “I caught my first musky with him and it will take years and years off the learning curve.”