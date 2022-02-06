Bill Hilts Jr.: WNY streams receive good report for 2021

“DEC’s info locator provides ‘one-stop shopping’ for information on publicly accessible trout fishing in the state, as well as many other DEC programs,” said Cornett. “The DECinfo Locator can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/pubs/109457.html. There are links to instructions on using the mapper and also on the new trout stream layer that can be used to become familiar with the tool.

“For inland trout streams, the info locator currently shows the stream reaches that are in the stocked, stocked-extended, wild-quality and wild-premier management categories, but does not contain any of the reaches in the ‘wild’ management category,” explained Cornett. “Only ‘wild’ stream reaches that have public fishing rights easements (PFR) or that are on publicly owned lands will be on the map.

“As you can imagine, there are thousands of stream reaches on state land in New York. Digitizing all those reaches is quite a task, but we are making progress. In Region 9, that will be very few streams since most of our wild trout streams, not currently in the Wild-Quality or Wild-Premier categories, do not have PFR and are on private lands. The vast majority of our almost 700 known streams in Region 9 with wild trout populations will not be on the map.