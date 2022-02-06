Bill Hilts Jr.: WNY streams receive good report for 2021

The inland streams of Western New York are hidden gems that continue to show off their beauty above and below water. Despite the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 was still a very good year for trout streams in WNY and the outlook is promising for this year, too.
That was the general consensus when Department of Environmental Conservation Region 9 Fisheries Biologist Scott Cornett conveyed his annual “State of the Streams” report to the Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited (wnytroutunlimited.org) during the group’s January monthly meeting held virtually to members and the general public.
One of the highlights for 2021 was the unveiling of the state’s Inland Trout Stream Management Plan. Many new regulations took effect April 1 and, according to Cornett, it’s still a work in progress. The new plan differentiates between wild and stocked streams and manages them accordingly. For the wild trout stream categories of wild, wild-quality and wild-premier, certain criteria are followed for how they should be managed. The same goes for the stocked trout management categories, broken down into stocked and stocked-extended. To see how streams are classified, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/tsmpreachcat.pdf.
Cornett was high on the agency’s new DECinfo Locator tool, an interactive map that accesses DEC documents and public data, as well as outdoor recreation information. A new trout stream layer of data is included in the more than 75 layers of information.
“DEC’s info locator provides ‘one-stop shopping’ for information on publicly accessible trout fishing in the state, as well as many other DEC programs,” said Cornett. “The DECinfo Locator can be found at https://www.dec.ny.gov/pubs/109457.html. There are links to instructions on using the mapper and also on the new trout stream layer that can be used to become familiar with the tool.
“For inland trout streams, the info locator currently shows the stream reaches that are in the stocked, stocked-extended, wild-quality and wild-premier management categories, but does not contain any of the reaches in the ‘wild’ management category,” explained Cornett. “Only ‘wild’ stream reaches that have public fishing rights easements (PFR) or that are on publicly owned lands will be on the map.
“As you can imagine, there are thousands of stream reaches on state land in New York. Digitizing all those reaches is quite a task, but we are making progress. In Region 9, that will be very few streams since most of our wild trout streams, not currently in the Wild-Quality or Wild-Premier categories, do not have PFR and are on private lands. The vast majority of our almost 700 known streams in Region 9 with wild trout populations will not be on the map.
“The other thing that anglers can find in the inland trout streams part of the map is a ‘public access’ layer which, when activated, shows PFR or municipally owned lands and angler parking areas. Currently, angler footpaths, of which Region 9 has many, are not in that layer. Hopefully that will be added soon.”
In the past, anglers often would turn to the PFR maps on the agency website. However, they are being phased out and no longer will be available due to the emphasis on the DECinfo Locator. It’s the wave of the future, with emphasis on public access and public fishing rights.
A huge project that was completed last year was the Pike Dam removal project in Wyoming County.
“The project removed a 100-plus year-old dam on Wiscoy Creek in the Town of Pike, which was very deteriorated and was impassable to fish,” Cornett said. “In order to maintain streambed stability, the dam needed to be replaced by a grade control structure that would be passable to fish so we installed a large engineered rock riffle.”
The project was successfully completed in September 2021, under budget.
One of the big functions of regional Bureau of Fisheries staff across the state was to estimate adult trout populations at the beginning of the new regulations that were going into effect. Here in Region 9, biologists looked at nine streams at 25 different sites that were grouped as part of the wild-quality and wild-premier streams. In addition, monitoring work was conducted Wiscoy and the north branch of Wiscoy to see if there are any adverse impacts regarding a regulations change – year-round angling in the inland streams (catch and release) that went into effect Oct. 16.
“The assessments went well, and we learned that all nine streams we sampled had wild trout populations that exceeded or greatly exceeded the minimum trout populations that qualified them for inclusion in the wild-quality or wild-premier management categories,” Cornett said. “Overall, brown trout reproduction in the 2020-2021 spawning and rearing period was very good and above the long-term average at most sites, while rainbow trout reproduction was low at most of our sampling sites in 2021.
“We now have management category signs posted at access points on all our stocked-extended, wild-quality and wild-premier stream reaches where lands are not posted against trespass (the regulation still applies on those lands as well),” Cornett added. “Also, we would like to hear feedback from anglers on how they think the new regulations are working for them. They can contact us at fwfish9@dec.ny.gov.”
Speaking of feedback and comments, today is the last day to submit comments to DEC on the new proposed fishing regulations. Included in the long list of proposals is how the inland trout lakes and ponds will be managed. Season opening dates for bass, walleye, northern pike, pickerel, tiger musky and muskellunge also are proposed. For more information, go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/73297.html.