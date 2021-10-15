Bill Hilts Jr.: Wings of change for waterfowl season

New York’s most popular species of duck is the mallard. There is some concern over population levels. Three years ago, daily bag limits for these birds were reduced from four birds to two birds and only one hen as part of the six-bird daily bag limit. Despite the restrictions, they are still the most harvested duck each year. Before three years ago, mallards represented 50% of the harvest. In recent years, they have represented 40% of the take.

Since 1997-98, when population levels were at an all-time high of 1 million birds, the levels have declined by 36% to roughly 600,000 breeding birds in New York. However, in southern Canada, population levels have remained at a consistent level of around 400,000 birds.

As a result, the Eastern Mallard Research Collaborative has been formed to determine why juvenile survival is declining and why there seems to be a difference between the U.S. and Canada. There are a total of 22 partners in this impressive project, led by DEC, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Ducks Unlimited, SUNY Brockport and the University of Saskatchewan. By marking more than 1,100 female mallards with radio transmitters over four years, they will be able to gain further insight into bird movement, survival and breeding propensity.