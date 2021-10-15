Bill Hilts Jr.: Wings of change for waterfowl season

Duck season opens Saturday and waterfowl hunters have had to adapt their attitudes for seasons and daily limits based on what is happening with populations. The regular Canada goose season will open Oct. 23 with some changes to help protect the Atlantic population of these birds, not the resident birds.
During a recent virtual meeting with waterfowl hunters, Josh Stiller, the Department of Environmental Conservation’s waterfowl specialist out of Albany, gave an overview on what is happening with ducks and geese, despite the fact that Covid-19 prevented some of the research from being finished. There have been no complete breeding waterfowl surveys for 2020 or 2021. There has been no arctic or sub-arctic goose banding the last two years, either. As a result, researchers and wildlife managers do not have true population estimates.
However, most duck bandings did occur before and after the seasons in 2020-21. No goose bandings occurred in 2020 in New York. So how are they able to manage the resource without certain data sets?
Stiller noted the agencies are rich in data when it comes to waterfowl, thanks to a large cooperative effort among state agencies and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In addition to harvest data, banding data includes survival rates, harvest rates and age ratios. The U.S. Geological Survey conducts breeding bird surveys, and it has 50 years of weather data that can assist in predicting breeding productivity based on weather conditions and other factors for any given year.
New York’s most popular species of duck is the mallard. There is some concern over population levels. Three years ago, daily bag limits for these birds were reduced from four birds to two birds and only one hen as part of the six-bird daily bag limit. Despite the restrictions, they are still the most harvested duck each year. Before three years ago, mallards represented 50% of the harvest. In recent years, they have represented 40% of the take.
Since 1997-98, when population levels were at an all-time high of 1 million birds, the levels have declined by 36% to roughly 600,000 breeding birds in New York. However, in southern Canada, population levels have remained at a consistent level of around 400,000 birds.
As a result, the Eastern Mallard Research Collaborative has been formed to determine why juvenile survival is declining and why there seems to be a difference between the U.S. and Canada. There are a total of 22 partners in this impressive project, led by DEC, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Ducks Unlimited, SUNY Brockport and the University of Saskatchewan. By marking more than 1,100 female mallards with radio transmitters over four years, they will be able to gain further insight into bird movement, survival and breeding propensity.
Another species of interest is scaup. Two years ago, the breeding population was pegged at 3.5 million birds, 28% less than the long-term average. As a result, harvest restrictions have been put in place that only allow for one bird per person per day for the first 40 days as part of the six-bird daily bag limit, but two birds the last 20 days.
A hot button issue with some waterfowl hunters is the season dates. Stiller said this is the third year of a five-year cycle. DEC will reassess migration data and hunter values in 2023 and any changes to the current format will take place for 2024-25. To find out more about the season-setting process, check out dec.ny.gov/outdoor/40737.html.
For the Western Zone, duck seasons will be Saturday through Nov. 7 and Nov. 27 to Jan. 2. In addition to the restrictions mentioned earlier, no more than three wood ducks, two black ducks, one pintail, two redheads, two canvasbacks, four scoters, four eiders, four long-tailed ducks or two hooded mergansers can be part of your six-bird daily bag. No harlequin ducks can be taken.
Another big concern for waterfowl hunters is with the status of Canada goose management in the Atlantic Population (AP) zones. This year, goose hunters will be looking at a 30-day season with a one-bird limit in those zones that include the West Central, East Central, Northeast and Hudson Valley areas. The South Area, which includes much of Western New York and the Southern Tier, will continue to have a longer season and a five-bird daily bag limit.
The restricted season for the AP areas was ultimately decided by hunters. More than 3,000 goose hunters registered their preference between a 15-day season with a two-bird limit or a 30-day season with one bird, with approximately 60% selecting more days hunting over a larger bag limit. For example, the West Central area will see a split between Oct. 23 through Nov. 7 and Dec. 20 through Jan. 2 with one bird per day allowed. The South Area will see a season of Oct. 23 through Nov. 19 and Nov. 25 through Jan. 13, 2022, with a five-bird daily bag.
One of the devastating years for AP populations was 2018, when there was a perfect storm in northern Quebec – poor productivity and poor survival because of an extremely harsh winter and high harvest numbers. There is a direct correlation with snow and ice cover in this important region and breeding productivity. In 2018, there was zero productivity.
However, productivity was already declining, starting in 2016. Thanks to research that was already underway, wildlife biologists and managers know the early September nuisance goose season for resident birds has little effect on AP populations. Less than 4% of recoveries during the September season were marked birds from the AP populations and never before Sept. 15. New York’s population of resident birds is approximately 370,000 Canada geese and the state’s objective is 85,000 pairs, Stiller said. There is more goose research on the way.
The Atlantic Flyway Cooperative Research Project intends to mark 600 AP geese and outfit them with GPS transmitters. Again, it is hoped that this initiative will help researchers figure out what is happening with the AP birds and adjust their management efforts accordingly. In addition, it might be able to help DEC figure out the resident bird puzzle, too. Previously, a March season to target resident birds revealed that too many AP birds were being harvested. The late season had to stop.
On a final note, if you are hunting or paddling the upper Niagara River, George Rockey of West Seneca, a leader with Ducks Unlimited, reminds duck hunters and kayakers to steer clear of Grass Island. Some rock structures are in place, and this is an important habitat for both fish and fowl.