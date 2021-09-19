Bill Hilts Jr.: Why National Hunting and Fishing Day matters

On Sept. 25, National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of recognizing the important contributions that hunters and anglers make to the economy and to conservation.

“In 1971, U.S. Congress realized the tremendous efforts hunters, anglers, trappers and shooting enthusiasts have put forth in both time and treasure to assure our nation’s wild treasures remain in healthy abundance,” says Rich Davenport with the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. “This day of recognition reminds us all that without these sports and traditions, our world would be a dirtier, unhealthy place devoid of wildlife and fisheries. This year marks the 50th anniversary of this day of celebration.”

For Erie County, you could say it is the 50th anniversary plus one.

“The Erie County Federation held the first of what would become National Hunting and Fishing Day at Alden Rod and Gun Club in September 1970,” said Davenport, who is from Tonawanda. “With the help of Congressman Jack Kemp, support for this National Day of Recognition spread throughout the nation, and in 1971, the fourth Saturday of September was established as National Hunting and Fishing Day.”

That initial recognition, though, was a long time coming.