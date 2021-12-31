Bill Hilts Jr.: What will 2022 hold for outdoors enthusiasts?

In the coldwater fish community, large lake trout (some weighing more than 22 pounds) continue to be a highlight for Erie anglers. If you are looking for trophy-size lake trout of more than 10 pounds on a regular basis, this is as good a spot as any with a focus on the waters from Barcelona to Dunkirk. However, another positive note was a bit of a surprise. Lake whitefish populations are increasing. One fish that was netted and captured was larger than 11 pounds, bigger than the existing state record by more than one-half pound.

Overall, Lake Erie is still an amazing resource for walleye, perch and bass. When DEC’s final report for 2021 comes out, it will probably show that angling effort was down in the main lake based on the creel census conducted annually. It should be on the rise. Education is one of the keys to turn that around.