Bill Hilts Jr.: What kind of year will it be for the whitetail rut?

Figuring out the “rut” – the time when whitetail bucks start to go a little crazy as female does begin to go into estrus – is a difficult process in the fall. It’s always a gamble, like betting on a horse at the track. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

According to the Deer Doctor, Peter Fiduccia of South New Berlin, the primary rut falls around Nov. 10-15 nearly every year, and if you are looking to take a vacation for hunting purposes, you would cash in a winning ticket more often than not by focusing on those specific days. He cautions, though, that it can be frustrating if the dreaded “lockdown” occurs during that timeframe.

“Lockdown is a period when the whitetail breeding season has peaked and the bucks have blocked does in estrus from moving around,” said Fiduccia, host of the Northeast Woods and Waters TV Show. “Lockdown can occur through a variety of factors such as weather conditions like heavy rain or a snowstorm. Poor nutrition can also play a role in causing lockdown. However, I don’t believe that it will be a big lockdown year.”

After three years of a “trickle rut,” when hunters seemed to experience a lackluster chase period when the rut seemed to be on-again, off-again, Fiduccia believes that all indications are pointing to a strong rut this year. Weather could be a big influencer.

“I believe that we will be in for a much colder weather pattern starting during the chase phase, possibly the coldest weather that we have seen in 30 years,” says Fiduccia. “With that kind of weather, the more the bucks chase the does, the more does will come into estrus. With cold temperatures, there is no way that the deer can stay down in that kind of weather. They will need to keep moving.” Which makes for a perfect situation for deer hunters.

The award-winning book author believes that there are five phases to the rut period each fall. The pre-rut, which is underway, transitions into the chase phase. This usually takes place around the end of October. Adult bucks up to 3½ years old will be involved in the earlier process. However, big bucks older than that will be saving their strength.

“The chase phase can be better than the primary rut for some hunters, which will take place roughly from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5,” says Fiduccia.

The primary rut period should be from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, the third important phase of Fiduccia’s intimate knowledge of whitetails. This is the best time for bucks to respond to rattling and grunt calls, especially with a more active rut taking place.

The tending phase is the fourth period that will take place, followed by the post-rut period, according to Fiduccia.

The late (post) rut can be one of the best times to hunt for whitetails, too.

“Adult does that have not been bred successfully will come into estrus in December, along with some yearlings,” says Fiduccia. “I have seen four or five different bucks follow an adult doe in estrus. It can be an exciting timeframe.”

According to Fiduccia, with a stronger breeding period, any lockdown will be shortened. If you experience strong breeding activity and things seem to shut down, a lockdown could be occurring. Keep that in mind when you are sitting in a stand.

Will we see colder temperatures that will result in a stronger rut? It’s tough to say for sure, but all of this is more knowledge to keep in the back of your mind. This is the time to prepare yourself to take advantage of “prime time.” We reached out to a local expert on the weather, and this is what he said:

“We are actually headed into a La Niña winter,” says Patrick Hammer, meteorologist with WGRZ (Channel 2) in Buffalo. “This is actually the third La Niña winter in a row, and that has only happened two other times in recorded history. La Niña winters generally average out to be slightly warmer than average. However, significant cold shots are possible, meaning La Niña winters tend to be rather erratic, temperature-wise.”

Hammer also pointed out that these kinds of winters tend to have higher precipitation, which means higher snowfall, and higher mixed precipitation events as well.

“As for mid-November,” continued Hammer, “it appears the first 10 days of the month look relatively warm but there is a pattern change expected around mid-month. We can see that in ocean pattern and jet stream pattern changes occurring in the western Pacific now that eventually will have effects downstream here in two to three weeks. It is hard to be more specific than that, but I do agree that a colder weather pattern is expected after November 10th-15th.”

“Overall, I think hunters are going to be surprised at the activity level of whitetails this year,” predicts Fiduccia. Time will tell. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

If you follow the influence of the moon on whitetails during this time of year, the full moon in November is the eighth – sometimes referred to as the rutting moon. The late Charlie Alsheimer’s book “Hunting Whitetails by the Moon” can serve as a template for lunar lovers. The prime chase period will be approximately Nov. 5-14 and the breeding window will be Nov. 15 to Nov. 28 in planning your fall hunting approach for further consideration.

If you were wondering about the effects of drought conditions on deer in New York areas that experienced those problems, Fiduccia says that drought doesn’t play a huge role other than reducing antler size. By how much, no one really knows.

Of course, nothing compares to one’s actual experience in a tree stand or ground blind and participating in the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bowhunter Sighting Log is a way to share what you see when afield. To participate in the survey and see previous results, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/7193.html.