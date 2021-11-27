Bill Hilts Jr.: What is the future of hunting?

“I just don’t see the younger hunters in the woods and we’re losing the older hunters,” Mike said. “There’s not enough people out there moving deer.”

On a side note, he bought an inexpensive camera to see whether a new scent drip was working over a mock scrape he set up near where he hunts. Not only did he find it worked, he also was amazed by the amount of deer activity going on there – even if it were all nocturnal. It didn’t help him for opening weekend. He didn’t even see a deer.

Bob Saunderson thought about growing up in the Niagara Falls area. “Kids today need to look to the outdoors for more recreational pastimes,” he said. “It’s not like when we were kids. We were outdoors all day, every day. It seems like it's tough to even get the kids out of the house.”

He said his grandson is showing interest in hunting, and he hopes to bring him along next year, taking advantage of the new 12- and 13-year-old hunting rule that was enacted in most counties.

It’s important to get junior hunters out there in the fields and forests at an earlier age. The new law allows 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer (except Erie and Rockland counties) with a licensed mentor at least 21 years of age and three years of hunting experience.