Bill Hilts Jr.: What does the future hold for beagle hunts and field trials?

The goal is to find the best hunting dogs, so clubs try to make the trials as huntinglike as possible. Each pack is shot over to make sure dogs are not gun-shy. Beagles are pack hounds and need to work cohesively with each other. Dogs that are too competitive or that bark offline are eliminated. Two judges follow closely behind each pack aided by a marshal who assists the judges in picking up dogs or finding a rabbit. Rabbits are not harvested in field trials. In fact, they are treasured by clubs.

“Some say that you should be able to throw a blanket over an ideal pack of hounds,” Jarzynski said. “The key here for judges is to select the best hunting beagle that day because these best dogs are the stock we will use in breeding the next group of hunting beagles. Beagles in a pack should work together, but when one falters or goes offline, the next hound should be able to continue the line. Beagles who run off game (deer or fox) are demerited because nothing ruins a good day of rabbit hunting like a deer chase.

“Dogs are credited with searching and finding rabbits. Rabbits are not put out ahead of time. It is designed to be as natural as possible on purpose.”

Jarzynski has turned to social media to promote his sport. He is an administrator of a Facebook group called Beaglers.