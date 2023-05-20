One good turn deserves another, or so they say. A “turn” out of necessity proved to be the winning “turn” of sorts when Mark Scott of Beckley, W.Va., caught a 24-pound, 10-ounce king salmon while fishing with Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters out of Wilson.

The timely catch earned Scott the $15,000 grand prize (plus $500 big fish for the day) at the Spring Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Derby, which ended Sunday. The derby began May 5.

“It was near the end of our trip when another boat cut in front of us and we needed to veer quickly out of the way,” an excited Scott said at the awards ceremony Sunday at Riley’s Bar and Grill in North Rose. “As soon as we turned, the diver rod went off and we had a fish on.”

Fishing out of Yablonsky’s 29-foot Blackfin, aptly named “Get the Net Wet,” the crew of Scott, Charley Roles and Mitch Pennabaker (both of Beckley) were derby fishing May 9 with nothing much to show for their efforts. They were trolling a Warrior Mag spoon in “Rod Father” pattern off a wire slide diver set back 150 feet in 82 feet of water, 6 miles west of Wilson, when the big fish hit.

“We really didn’t know what we had until we saw the fish at the back of the boat,” Scott said. “That was when we started to get excited. We immediately ran into the Wilson weigh station at Bootleggers Cove to weigh our catch.”

When asked if there were any plans for the cash prize, Scott just said that it was going to be split among the three fishermen, with something for the captain.

“My wife probably has plans for my share,” he joked.

First place in the Salmon Division was Reinaldo Sanchez of Wilson, with a 23-pound, 12-ounce salmon he caught May 10 out of Wilson. He was fishing with Capt. Nate Stephenson of Triple J Charters and Ron Read of Sanborn off 4-Mile Creek.

In 180 feet of water west of Wilson, the trio saw a lot of bait stacked up from the bottom to the 100-foot mark, with hooks just above the bait. They put a spoon where the marks were, immediately hooking a 20-pound salmon that they lost at the back of the boat, two feet from the net. At 9 a.m., immediately following the lost fish, another salmon hit an Orange Carbon-14 Mag spoon. This one didn’t get away. Not bad for it being Sanchez’s first salmon on his first fishing trip … in his first derby.

He won $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for the largest salmon caught by a member of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association, and $500 for the biggest salmon of the day.

Second place salmon was a 23-pound, 3-ounce king that Christopher Gilbert of Brighton, Mich., caught while fishing out of Fort Niagara at Youngstown. He was fishing with Tony Bortolussi of Grand Rapids, Mich., aboard Tony’s 21 1/2-foot Crestliner between the fort and Wilson when the fish hit on the first Saturday of the derby.

“We were using an 8-inch spin doctor in white with black and green dots, rigged up with a Musselhead Wonder Bread meat rig, fished off a 250-foot copper line over 230 feet of water,” Gilbert said. “The rod went off at 1:10 p.m., and it took about 20 minutes to bring in.” It was their first derby on Lake Ontario.

Top Youth Salmon was a 22-pound, 13-ounce king reeled in by Ava Murney of Hilton while fishing with Capt. Chris Vogt of U-Betcha Charters out of Point Breeze.

An extremely odd spring led to an odd run in the Brown Trout Division. The minimum size to enter a fish was 10 pounds. For the first six days, no fish of the day checks were handed out – rolling over each day until Steven Chlus of Newport hit a home run with a 13-pound, 4-ounce brown trout while fishing out of Olcott with Capt. Matt French of Class A Sportfishing. They won the $1,000 first-place prize for the division, plus an extra $1,400 for the daily fish prize rollover.

Chlus was fishing with wife Liane and son Jared, both of Newport. Trolling out of French’s 31-foot Baha named "Miss Demeanor," they were flat-lining a Green Goby Dreamweaver spoon with an ounce and a half of weight 100 feet back in 10 feet of water. Conditions were just the way French liked it, and it produced the brown trout winner. Only four fish were weighed in for the brown trout division.

The leading lake trout was a 29-pound, 3-ounce lunker reeled in by Andrew Kupferschmid of Kendall, caught on the second day of the derby at 7:30 a.m. He was fishing with John Jackson of Hilton and Vern Jackson of Parma aboard John’s 22-foot Key West boat named “Sea Trick.” Launching out of Point Breeze in Orleans County, the trio headed west to the area around 30 Mile Point and Golden Hill State Park.

Using a wire diver 137 feet back on a No. 2 setting and over 112 feet of water, a green and glow Moonshine spoon with a black ladderback enticed the big fish to hit. It took Kupferschmid 18 minutes to reel in the big fish in, the biggest lake trout he has ever caught.

Second-place lake trout was weighed in by Nathan Kahler of West Seneca, a Niagara Bar fish he caught on the second day of the derby. Final numbers were 21 pounds, 2 ounces, for a personal best. Imagine catching a fish that big and not winning big fish of the day?

Kahler was fishing with his brother Chad of Amherst aboard Chad’s 23-foot Bayline named “Gill-T Hooker.” They launched out of Fort Niagara and trolled around the top of the bar in search of big fish. This one hit a NBK yellow spoon with glow tape that was hand-taped by Chad. Their rigger was set at 28-foot over 52 feet of water. It took Kahler 10 minutes to bring in the fish, a lake trout they thought was a king when it stripped out a bunch of line. Kahler caught the fish at 1:19 p.m.

In the Walleye Division, Paul Farmer of Dexter won first place again with an 11-pound, 11-ounce fish he caught on the final day of the derby. Fishing with his brother Richard (who also placed sixth with a 9-pound, 14-ounce walleye), they were trolling the Point Peninsula area of Jefferson County using a blue Rapala 90 feet back behind an inline board. They were in 15 feet of water and caught the fish at 12:30 a.m. They were in their 16-foot Lund boat.

For a complete leaderboard, visit www.loc.org. The next derby on the LOC calendar is the Summer Derby slated for July 1 through July 30.