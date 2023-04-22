At 12:01 a.m. on May 1, walleye season officially begins in New York, and there is an excellent chance, if the winds allow, that anglers will be on their favorite waters pursuing ol’ marble eye – from Black River Bay off Lake Ontario to Oneida Lake; from Chautauqua Lake to the St. Lawrence River.

The body of water that draws the most attention for this much sought-after table fare is Lake Erie, the walleye capital of the world if sheer numbers are any indication.

An estimated 93.6 million walleye (age 2 and older) are in the lake this year, and that does not include the eastern walleye stocks, which are important to our local fisheries, according to Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit Leader Dr. Jason Robinson.

“The 2022 walleye abundance index was fifth-best for the 42-year warm-water survey,” Robinson said. “Our local stocks have seen strong recruitment in six of the last eight years and are becoming a more important player supporting New York’s walleye fishery. Juvenile walleye growth (age 1 and age 2) remains below the time-series average. However, this is not surprising, given the elevated lakewide walleye population.”

Based on the annual report that was released by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Lake Erie Unit, (https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7967.html), overall angling effort for Lake Erie rose 36% compared to 2021. Walleye anglers (59%) dominated the fishing effort in 2022, followed by bass (18%) and yellow perch anglers (13%). The walleye catch rate (0.46 walleye/hour) was the fourth-best in the 35-year survey, with 11% of the walleye fishing boats getting their party limit. The smallmouth bass catch rate (1.09 bass/hour) was 10th-best in the time-series.

Early season action for walleyes is traditionally best at night and this year should be no different.

“With the lake temperature being 42-44 degrees right now from Buffalo to Barcelona, walleye fishing at night should be primo from the get-go,” said veteran angler Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga. Rustowicz is a former charter skipper who retired to just fish for himself and with friends, especially in the many derbies and tournaments going on around the lake.

“Fishing with stick baits like Rapalas, Bombers, Mooneyes and similar types of minnow baits is the way to go,” Rustowicz said. “It is best to target anywhere from 5 to 15 feet of water between Buffalo and the Pennsylvania state line around reefs and shoals. It should be excellent fishing. I use either chartreuse or a darker color to start off. They are my favorites. Depending on where I am fishing and how deep of water, I will put my baits out between 50 and 100 feet of line. I will troll between 1.2 and 2 miles per hour, and it should get you a fast limit.”

Once the season kicks in, boat pressure can have an effect on how cooperative the fish are, especially if you are trolling in shallower water at night. Find areas that have less boat fishing pressure.

That is not to say you can’t catch walleyes during the day in the lake.

“There are a couple of ways you can catch them during the day,” said Capt. Tom Slawatycki of Tight Lines Charters. “I like to use hair jigs or blade baits over reefs off Dunkirk in 10 to 20 feet of water. Raise the bait slowly to trigger hits. Plastics with a quarter to ⅜-ounce jig head will catch fish, depending on depth and how rough the lake is on any given day. Colors on the hair jigs will vary, but chartreuse/green or blue are my go-to colors. Blades like a Silver Buddy work best for me, and emerald or goby colors work well.”

We’ve been talking strictly walleyes, but there are other fish species in the lake that must be sustained by the forage base, including smallmouth bass, lake trout, steelhead, yellow perch and catfish. Can the lake continue to sustain such a large number of fish in the lake?

“The forage biomass, estimated from our fall bottom trawl survey, was above average in 2022,” Robinson said. “Rainbow smelt made up about half of the catch by weight, followed by Clupeids (gizzard shad and alewife) and yellow perch. Round goby and emerald shiners were both captured at relatively low levels. We also conduct diet studies annually for both lake trout and walleye to see how they are responding to changes in forage availability. In 2022, walleye had a goby-dominated diet, while lake trout were more focused on smelt.”

Of course we have been talking about the New York waters of Lake Erie, but the Western Basin of the lake is a fish factory for walleye.

“We are experiencing some of the best walleye fishing we have ever seen in the Ohio waters of Lake Erie,” said Travis Hartman, the Lake Erie Fisheries Program Administrator for the Ohio Division of Wildlife. “Our angler walleye harvest has been just over 2.5 million fish in three of the last four years and we’ve had five straight years of angler walleye harvest rates of higher than any single year in the 1980s.

"Previously, we felt like we might never see walleye fishing like we had in the 1980s and now we are far surpassing the 1980s, based on measures of angler success. We are greatly benefitting from numerous years of above average hatch success.”

“Western Basin fishing is reliant upon having good numbers of young fish,” Hartman said. “Spawning adult walleye visit the Western Basin in the spring and early summer, but then leave as soon as the waters warm in June. After those adults leave, fishing is only good if there are young immature fish that don’t yet migrate. We’ve been fortunate to have numbers of young fish from recent years’ hatches even after the large 2015 year class started annually migrating.”

The Eastern Basin of the lake does benefit from that Western Basin migration every year. As much as 10% of that massive population will migrate east to the benefit of walleye trollers, drifters and casters.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Lake Erie sport fishery and how it is doing off the shores of New York, a public meeting is scheduled for April 25 to discuss the status of Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River at Woodlawn Beach State Park’s Lodge in Blasdell. The free gathering will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Registration is not required. After an informal discussion, there will be presentations on Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries management.