Bill Hilts Jr.: Walleye a major focus in 2023 Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo

If there's one thing we learned during the Covid pandemic (and continue to learn), it is the important role that the outdoors plays as an escape mechanism.

It is a respite from all the craziness in the world, and a way for families to stay connected with one another. At or near the top of the list is fishing, attracting new anglers to the popular pastime like never before. Maintaining or increasing the level of angling knowledge is not easy. It is time to bring back the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo.

The Expo, one of the top fishing education vehicles in the Great Lakes, has not been held since January 2020. The popular “teaching fishing” show will return Feb. 16-19 to the Niagara Falls Convention Center with some of the same popular seminars and vendors, but there will be plenty of new entrees on the classroom menu that will appeal to your piscatory taste buds when it comes to sportfishing.

One of the highlights for this year’s event will be more of a focus on walleye fishing in Lake Erie. Often recognized as the walleye capital of the world, this popular Great Lake is in the middle of a walleye explosion the past decade. Last year, estimated population numbers exceeded 75 million fish, without even counting the resident population found in the eastern basin of the lake.

The Greater Niagara Fishing Expo is grabbing hold of the proverbial walleye football and running with it in 2023. Expo organizers are excited by the education package that they have been able to put together for walleye education for all levels of angling expertise.

“Walleye is one of the most popular species we have here in Western New York, which is why we wanted to focus more on fishing education for that species,” says Joe Yaeger of East Amherst. He is the magic man when it comes to orchestrating more than 200 seminars on fishing for the Expo.

“At the top of our list of walleye offerings this year is a brand-new Eastern Lake Erie Walleye School, patterned after our highly successful salmon school,” Yaeger said. “This has never been offered before and our featured speakers are the cream of the crop. Believe it or not, there are still plenty of seats available and the show is less than three weeks away.”

Walleye aficionados Craig Sleeman, Lance Valentine, Ali Shakoor and Don Ruppert – all Great Lakes charter captains – will share their intimate knowledge on catching walleyes through their unique education styles. Marine electronics expert Chris McCully will make a special appearance to help get the most out of your fish finder and other electronics you may have on your boat.

“These walleye professionals will do a deep dive into how they approach walleye fishing during the spring, summer and fall,” says Yaeger. “It will help you develop a more systematic approach to walleye fishing, especially for bigger fish if you are fishing a derby or tournament. It will help you better understand what influence things like wind, current, water color, water temperature and light conditions have on walleye fishing, and what baits work best with regard to the varied conditions.”

“Walleye fishing is one of the most popular fishing activities around here and I feel it should generate plenty of excitement for the Expo,” Yaeger added.

In addition to the walleye school, Mark and Jake Romanack with the Fishing 411 TV Show will be back to give their Ultimate Walleye Clinic. For those starting out, there will be Beginner Walleye instruction that will begin with the basics. There also is a full lineup of other walleye seminars, for more than just trolling.

"From an education standpoint, it truly is something that has never been offered to the local and regional walleye angling community," Yaeger said. "If we add in the walleye exhibitors, marine electronics vendors, and walleye boats, with the huge walleye population in Lake Erie, we really believe this expanded education will be well received.”

Of course, there is much more than just walleye education.

“We are excited about all of the new things that we have incorporated into our Fish Expo this year,” Yaeger said. “We have also added a much bigger focus on fly fishing, as well as beginner schools on salmon fishing, kayak fishing and bass fishing. We even have a Super Kids Fishing Clinic that includes the parents. It’s four days of education no matter what your skill level is.”

With the expansion of the fly-fishing section, it will make the Expo the largest fly-fishing show in the state – a show within a show. There will be hands-on fly casting and fly-tying demonstrations throughout the event. A unique fly-fishing “social” will take place on Feb. 17 that will include movies, seminars and fly fishing vendors as well as food and drink.

Originally the social was set up as a “pay to play” type scenario but it was recently decided that they would like to see as many people as possible to witness the art of fly fishing – a lifestyle of sorts that can take you on a different journey. Now it’s just the cost of admission – $10 for the day or $20 for a 4-day pass. Kids 12 and under are free. The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International will host a Fly-Fishing School for beginners, women, men, and junior anglers age 12 and older.

Another aspect of the show returns this year after a kick-off event in 2020 – an Open House for the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Fisheries on Feb. 18. Lake managers and biologists for Lakes Erie and Ontario will be there to answer questions. Many other personnel from the hatcheries, the tributaries, inland streams and lakes, the Finger Lakes and more also will be on hand.

If you have questions on anything involved with fish and fishing, from stocking to native fish species, from regulations to the effectiveness of the sea lamprey program, this is one event that will help to set the record straight.

In addition, there will be more than 170 vendors in the main event hall to help fill tackle boxes or outrig boats. Check out the website for lists of speakers, topics and exhibitors at www.niagarafishingexpo.com.