Bill Hilts Jr.: Turkey season forecast and new proposals being considered

Youth Turkey Hunt weekend could be likened to a Christmas Eve of sorts for small game hunters when it comes to the regular spring turkey season scheduled for May 1 to 31. It’s the appetizer to the main course of a monthlong pursuit of bearded gobblers. Hopefully you took the time to get the next generation out on an early hunt.

What’s in store for this season?

“Since turkey hunters mainly target 2-plus-year-old birds, we must look back to the summer of 2020,” said Mike Schiavone, head of the game management section for the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. “It was a decent production year for turkeys two years ago, and hunters should see the results of that this spring.”

He said 2019 and 2021 were poor production years. Overall, turkey population trends have been relatively stable since 2010, but they have not reached the levels they were from 2000 to 2010.

“We have had wet springs two of the last three years,” said Schiavone. “Cold, wet springs affect productivity. Over the long term, New York’s landscape doesn’t produce turkeys like they used to. There have been large-scale changes to habitat. Turkeys reach their highest densities with a mix of young forest and old yield, as well as mature timber and agriculture. We also have a more robust predator community.”

Predation is a big problem. While many veteran outdoorsmen point the finger at animals such as fox and coyote, a bigger problem is with nesting and brood success due to invasions by raccoons, opossums and skunks, Schiavone said. The first 10 days after egg hatching is critical, too, because it’s before the poults can fly, making them more vulnerable to other predators.

As we approach the 2022 spring season, some proposals are being considered for the future. It’s always about trying to improve the hunting experience while maintaining sound practices for turkey populations – things that will not compromise the resource.

The first proposal would expand hunting opportunities in the state by allowing for a spring season in Suffolk County. The existence of wild turkeys on Long Island is a relatively recent phenomenon, with populations growing to more than 3,000 birds. The first turkey hunting season on Long Island was a five-day fall season in 2009 with a one-bird bag limit. After DEC established this season and, later, a two-day youth-only spring season, turkey populations in the area continued to increase. Their populations can now support additional hunting opportunities in the form of a spring season from May 1 through May 31 with a bag limit of one bearded bird. If adopted as proposed, a spring season would occur in 2023 in Suffolk County.

A second proposal would change the minimum shot size from No. 8 to No. 9 for turkey hunting statewide, to account for advances in shotshell technology. Previously, shot sizes smaller than No. 8 were prohibited because they lacked the kinetic energy downrange to humanely harvest a turkey. Recent advances in shotshell technology use heavier metals such as tungsten alloy, tungsten iron or bismuth. These heavier shot types, sometimes referred to as "Tungsten Super Shot" or "TSS," maintain enough energy to humanely harvest a turkey. In terms of kinetic energy, No. 9 tungsten can have the same weight as No. 5 lead shot and achieve a higher pellet count.

One comment that has been already raised is that there are no restrictions on using No. 9 lead and some fear that issues that were originally discovered that led to the banning of the smaller shot sizes could still be a problem. However, Schiavone said the need was to keep the proposed regulation simple and that most people would use common sense moving forward.

Public comment on these proposals will be accepted through June 5. Send comments by email to wildliferegs@dec.ny.gov with "Proposed Turkey Regulations" in the subject line or by mail to Joshua Stiller, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.

Another proposal that is being considered (but not part of this package) is the evaluation of all-day spring turkey hunting, instead of the current timeline of half-hour before sunrise to noon. This is a bit more controversial. Some hunters have mixed feelings about extending the shooting hours, especially when there are concerns about turkey abundance. In a recent survey of turkey hunters, 60% of the respondents were in favor of allowing turkey time to extend into the afternoon. It dropped to 55% when asked if they would be in favor of a sunset ending time.

Biggest concerns include chasing hens off the nest in the afternoon and hunters possibly shooting turkeys off the roost at the end of the day.

There are other tradeoffs between increasing hunting and harvest opportunity, as well as the potential effects on the turkey population or the age structure of the population. Biologists and resource managers have to examine the complete picture when considering a significant change. More hunting opportunity could mean more harvest. Pushing harvest rates higher could ultimately affect the age structure of the population and negatively impact hunter satisfaction in the long run in certain areas of the state.

This isn’t a new idea. Schiavone said six of the 13 states surrounding New York allow for some type of all-day hunting opportunities. Some states allow for all-day turkey hunting in the second half of the season. However it’s not always apples to apples when it comes to comparing to other states due to the number of turkey hunters, the overall turkey population and the annual harvest.

A four-year experimental all-day turkey hunting pilot program will continue to be discussed by game bird biologists and next-level managers. There is no specified timeline.

As always, it’s important to emphasize safety while afield. With turkey hunters outfitted in camouflage from head to toe, you should never shoot at sound or movement. Never wear red, white or blue. Always identify your target before you take your safety off and never try to stalk a turkey. It could be another hunter doing the calling. Put your back to a large tree and try to call the turkey to you. Bring along some fluorescent orange or pink material that you can wrap the bird around if you are successful. Check out the DEC website for other safety tips at dec.ny.gov.