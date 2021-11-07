Bill Hilts Jr.: Tips, tactics and updates as crossbow season opens

Crossbow season in the Southern Zone opened Saturday. Crossbows are legal hunting implements during the last two weeks of the early archery season, just before the regular season opens on Nov. 20. There is still some confusion on what you can hunt, both with licenses and the crossbow itself, and what constitutes legal situations before and after the hunt.
For starters, crossbows can now be used by 12- and 13-year-old hunters during the early archery season when accompanied by a parent, guardian or youth mentor who has been designated in writing. The accompanying adult must be at least 21 years of age with at least three years of hunting experience and is fully licensed. The junior hunter must be fully licensed, too. Both the junior hunter and the adult must wear fluorescent orange or pink. There are minimum requirements for that so check the hunting syllabus for guidelines or visit www.dec.ny.gov. This is for deer only. Bear hunting is not allowed for this age grouping.
Twelve- and 13-year-olds are not allowed to hunt in Erie or Rockland counties. The two upstate counties didn’t pass a local law allowing them to hunt for deer in any season with a crossbow or a firearm. However, they can use more traditional archery equipment during any archery season.
Many of the same rules apply for 14- and 15-year-old hunters. They can legally target deer and bear. All junior hunters must hunt from the ground, not from an elevated stand.
The current crossbow specifications have been in place for several years in New York. Many believe that the industry standards have changed and that it is time to update the requirement. For example, a crossbow must have compound or recurve limbs with a minimum width of 17 inches, a minimum overall length of 24 inches from the butt of the stock to the front of the limbs. It must be able to launch an arrow/bolt at least 14 inches long, with a minimum/maximum draw weight of 100 to 200 pounds.
If you hunt with a crossbow and you have completed your Hunter Safety Certification on or after April 1, 2014, you are good to go. Otherwise, you must complete the Crossbow Certificate of Qualification form on page 23 of the Hunting Regulations Guide and carry it with you when afield.
If you are planning to use a crossbow in either the archery or muzzleloading seasons, you must have a muzzleloading tag/privilege in addition to a regular hunting license. An archery privilege does not allow you to use a crossbow.
Jeff Pippard with Niagara Outdoors in North Tonawanda sent along a list of last minutes tips before you head afield with your crossbow:
“Check all string and cable servings for separation or excessive wear, wax the strings and apply lube to your cable slide and flight rail,” he said. “Check your trigger box for any obstructions, or corrosion, and check the arrow retainer to make sure it works properly.”
“Check your scope rail and scope to see if it is solid and there are no loose parts, too,” Pippard said. “Check all your settings, clean your lens and covers, then check your battery if you have an illuminated scope.”
He also said to check all your bolts for cracks or damage, then test shoot them with the actual broad-head design you intend to use. Test shoot and number them by rank of true flight. You will need to use a true practice style head or slave out a real head from the pack to use for this test. Number your best bolt and broad-head combination for the hunt and keep practicing with the rest as you use your rangefinder for final verification.
After the checklist is complete, Pippard said to start by shooting your crossbow multiple times to check the accuracy of your broad heads throughout the full range you expect to shoot while actively hunting. This will give you the confidence to place the arrow with precision accuracy. Remember there is “no replacement for shot placement.”
Of course, make sure you read the owner’s manual and keep your fingers below the rail and the path of the bow string when shooting. Never dry-fire a crossbow (shooting without an arrow) and never carry a crossbow that has been cocked with an arrow in it while walking or climbing into a tree stand. To uncock your crossbow, shoot into soft ground or a target. Always be cognizant of the range of your target and never shoot beyond 30 to 40 yards. Know your crossbow, shooting it from various ranges.
Which takes us to the status of new crossbow legislation in the state. The biggest proponent for these changes is the New York Crossbow Coalition, lobbying in Albany to the Senate and Assembly.
“During the 2021-22 New York State budget process that pushed for full inclusion for crossbows in the early archery season, we saw a major increase in support from numerous legislators across the state,” said Rick McDermott, president of the New York Crossbow Coalition. “With the help of crossbow proponents and NYCC members, we continue to convince more members of the Legislature of the benefits of full inclusion. We as a group must not give up.”
It is much more than including crossbows in all archery seasons. The organization is pushing to list crossbows as archery equipment and requiring an archery privilege to use this management tool during archery seasons, not a muzzleloading privilege. The group wants to remove the restrictions on maximum draw weight and minimum width for crossbow specifications.
A big one is to let the Department of Environmental Conservation do its job in managing wildlife and what tools can be used for the taking of big game. McDermott believes that the DEC should be the regulatory authority overseeing big-game hunting.
In the past year, nearly 5,000 letters of support have been sent to political leaders to show grassroots support for these changes is growing. The only change since last year was allowing 12- and 13-year-old hunters to use crossbows.
“Legislators that support crossbow full inclusion have asked us to submit video testimonials from hunters that support crossbow full inclusion to add a more personal touch to the thousands of letters that have been submitted over the past few years,” McDermott said.
Videos are currently being sought and collected on the NYCC YouTube channel.