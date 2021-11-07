Bill Hilts Jr.: Tips, tactics and updates as crossbow season opens

“Check your scope rail and scope to see if it is solid and there are no loose parts, too,” Pippard said. “Check all your settings, clean your lens and covers, then check your battery if you have an illuminated scope.”

He also said to check all your bolts for cracks or damage, then test shoot them with the actual broad-head design you intend to use. Test shoot and number them by rank of true flight. You will need to use a true practice style head or slave out a real head from the pack to use for this test. Number your best bolt and broad-head combination for the hunt and keep practicing with the rest as you use your rangefinder for final verification.

After the checklist is complete, Pippard said to start by shooting your crossbow multiple times to check the accuracy of your broad heads throughout the full range you expect to shoot while actively hunting. This will give you the confidence to place the arrow with precision accuracy. Remember there is “no replacement for shot placement.”